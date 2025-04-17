Family
Castaway Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere
This Easter, RAAYA by Atmosphere transforms into a living storybook, inviting guests of all ages for a week of sun-drenched celebrations inspired by the fantastical adventures of Seb, the castaway artist who once made this Maldivian island his home. From 17 to 23 April, the celebratory spirit takes over the palm-fringed shores of RAAYA, blending the colour and creativity of island life with a dash of tropical flair and heartwarming tradition.
Expect more than just egg hunts and bonnets. At RAAYA, Easter is reimagined through the lens of sustainability, indulgence, and discovery. Set against the resort’s lush landscapes and turquoise lagoons, the festivities embrace Seb’s curious spirit with a fusion of handmade artistry, festive culinary spreads, and family connection. The resort has embraced handcrafted, upcycled decorations, thoughtfully designed by the team using natural and repurposed materials found around the island.
Each day at RAAYA promises a new chapter in Seb’s magical world. Little islanders can get crafty at the Discovery Den, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club, with Easter-themed workshops like bunny mask making, wooden bunny painting and eco-friendly Easter hat crafting. The island’s Easter Egg Tree will spring to life with colours of the season, adorned with hand-decorated eggs made by children during daily art sessions.
Highlights of the Easter celebrations include a lively coconut hunt, Easter egg painting, and mini mixology sessions where children can craft their own colourful mocktails. Families can also enjoy face painting, mini golf, and festive poolside fun at the RAAYA Luau. As night falls, the magic continues with an open-air cinema under the stars, while Seb’s Treasure Hunt invites young adventurers on an island-wide quest to discover clues from the legendary artist’s life.
Celebrate a one-of-a-kind Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere with a special limited time ‘Easter Adventures in Seb’s Island Paradise’ offer of 20% savings on a four night or longer stay. Guests booking a stay during the Easter week can enjoy exclusive benefits including discounted rates, special family experiences and more, all part of the generous fully inclusive RAAYA Plan.
Find out more and book your Easter escape here.
Family
‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ becomes bold, Playboy-inspired Easter celebration at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has taken a daring new direction with its Easter 2025 celebrations, turning up the volume on its already provocative theme, Bunnies Gone Wild. Originally teased as a playful adults-only experience, the event has now evolved into a Playboy-inspired celebration; one that invites guests to explore a new kind of freedom, sensuality, and self-expression unlike anything the Maldives has seen before.
The resort had previously announced a week-long Easter program filled with lively entertainment, decadent dining, and themed poolside events. But in a bold, creative shift, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has reimagined the entire atmosphere of the event, bringing in a seductive flair inspired by the iconic Playboy lifestyle. While still rooted in elegance and good taste, the newly enhanced program introduces elements of glamour, boldness, and a touch of provocation, transforming the experience into something much more than just a holiday celebration.
This is no longer just an Easter event, it is a curated escape for adults who want to feel free to explore, indulge, and enjoy themselves without limits. The Playboy-inspired twist lets Mercure Maldives create that fantasy in a tasteful yet thrilling way. It’s something never seen in the Maldives before.
Throughout the week, guests can expect seductive details woven into every moment, from cheeky in-villa surprises and risqué gift boxes to elevated versions of the resort’s experiences, such as the Bunnies Gone Wild pool party, late-night DJ gatherings, and mixology sessions that now come with a flirtatious edge.
This new direction doesn’t just change the look and feel of the Easter season, it reframes what kind of stories a Maldivian holiday can tell. Guests are invited to step into a space where fun is fearless, self-expression is celebrated, and the lines between luxury and playfulness are delightfully blurred.
Wellness and relaxation still play an essential role, with sound healing, yoga, and Watsu sessions offering guests balance amidst the vibrant energy. But even these moments are being approached with an intimacy and mood that reflect the deeper themes of connection and freedom.
With this final reveal of its enhanced Easter program, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo positions itself at the forefront of creative resort storytelling in the Maldives. By daring to do what others wouldn’t, it promises not just a stay, but an experience that leaves a lasting impression.
Family
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa unveils enhancements for Easter celebrations
For those who have already marked their calendars for the much-anticipated Easter celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, get ready; the experience is about to get even more magical. Building upon the original announcement, the resort has unveiled key enhancements that will elevate its Easter Island Wonderland festivities into an even more immersive and unforgettable escape.
As we know from before, the resort is inspired by the beloved world of Alice in Wonderland, and the island will be transformed into a vibrant and whimsical paradise, where the curious and the extraordinary come to life. Guests can now explore a full brochure of activities and events, carefully curated to blend fantasy, creativity, and indulgence, all against the dreamy backdrop of the Maldives.
What’s new? A series of dynamic collaborations have been confirmed to take this year’s celebration to another level. Internationally acclaimed illusionist Ming Da will headline the entertainment line-up with a series of performances and live shows that promise to blur the lines between reality and imagination. Known for his signature charm and mind-bending illusions, Ming Da has captivated audiences across Asia and beyond, bringing an elevated theatrical flair to this season’s celebrations.
Joining the experience is O3 Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment agencies in the region. Specializing in immersive character performances and themed entertainment, O3 will bring Wonderland to life through playful interactions with guests, costumed performers, and pop-up surprises that delight both children and adults. Their presence will ensure that every corner of the resort feels like a page pulled straight out of a fantastical storybook.
While the core of the experience still revolves around the highly anticipated Wonderland-themed gala dinner, cocktail hours, and DJ-led after-parties, guests can now look forward to even more interactive experiences and playful encounters led by a cast of Wonderland characters, elevating the sense of fantasy woven throughout the resort.
Follow the resort’s partners for a sneak peek of the magic ahead:
- Ming Da – Magician & Illusionist: One of Asia’s most sought-after magicians, Ming Da is known for his blend of modern sleight-of-hand and theatrical storytelling, performing across international stages and luxury venues.
- O3 Entertainment: An entertainment company specializing in immersive performance art and interactive character shows, O3 is renowned for transforming spaces into fully realized fantasy worlds.
For a full overview of the enhanced Easter programming, guests are invited to view the official brochure here.
Family
Oaga Art Resort’s Easter celebration: Case of Detective Kuku
Oaga Art Resort is set to transform the Easter holiday into an extraordinary artistic and cultural experience with Easter Week taking place from April 15th to 22nd, 2025. This meticulously crafted event promises a fusion of traditional Easter festivities with the resort’s signature artistic and musical flair, creating a unique and unforgettable island escape, centred around the “Detective Kuku” mystery.
Adding an element of playful intrigue to your Easter getaway is the unfolding case of “Detective Kuku” and the missing eggs. Families are specially invited to become sleuths in this island-wide whodunit, collaborating to decipher clues strategically scattered across the resort. The investigation officially commences with “The Sundown Brief” cocktail soirée on April 19th, where the puzzling details of the Easter Bunny’s disappearance will be unveiled. The following day, the hunt intensifies as families embark on a trail of riddles and engaging challenges, interacting with a cast of quirky characters who may hold the key to solving the mystery. This collaborative adventure promises fun and excitement for guests of all ages, culminating in “The Debrief” Easter pool party where the truth behind the missing eggs will finally be revealed.
Beyond the captivating mystery, the resort’s Suvasthi Art Studio will be a hub of creativity, hosting daily “Free Flow” sessions where guests can explore various artistic mediums. From crafting bunny ears and Easter sun-catchers to exploring watercolour techniques with local artists, these sessions offer a unique opportunity for artistic exploration. The “Roots in Motion – Easter Edition” dance program will provide a dynamic range of dance styles, including Tutting, Dancehall, and House, catering to all skill levels and ages, with dedicated sessions for beginners, intermediate, and advanced dancers.
Evenings will be alive with music and entertainment, featuring performances by local bands like Vaguthee Trio, Affan and the King Coconuts, and Sandpaper, as well as solo acts like Naffah and Isse. The “O’Fire Night” and “Breeze & Bass” beach party will provide vibrant nightlife experiences, while the “Starlit Cinema” offers a more relaxed evening under the stars.
For families, the Fiyoh Club will offer a dedicated program of Easter-themed activities, including arts and crafts sessions, while children and teens can participate in the 10-day “Roots in Motion” dance program.
Oaga Art Resort warmly invites guests to partake in an Easter celebration like no other. Easter Week at Oaga guarantees a week of artistic immersion, cultural exploration, and joyful festivities in the breathtaking Maldivian islands.
Don’t miss out! Book your stay at Oaga Art Resort and experience the redefined limits of all-inclusive with the Greatest All-Inclusive plan. Enjoy Free Flow (art) sessions, Take Notes (music) experiences, Floating meals, excursions, motorised watersports, and more.
Visit www.oagaresorts.com to book your stay.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Ananea Madivaru Maldives welcomes guests
-
Awards1 week ago
OBLU SELECT Lobigili, Atmosphere Kanifushi get Red Star Quality Award by DERTOUR
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Ultimate experience of music and magic at Reethi Faru Resort
-
Featured1 week ago
Emiliana Pappalardi’s exclusive wellness residency at The St. Regis Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
-
Cooking6 days ago
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
-
Drink7 days ago
Cheers at sea: Maldivian Dhoni delivers sundowners to overwater villas at Avani+ Fares Maldives
-
Featured7 days ago
Explore Maldives with Marriott’s family fun summer offer