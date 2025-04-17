Castaway Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere

This Easter, RAAYA by Atmosphere transforms into a living storybook, inviting guests of all ages for a week of sun-drenched celebrations inspired by the fantastical adventures of Seb, the castaway artist who once made this Maldivian island his home. From 17 to 23 April, the celebratory spirit takes over the palm-fringed shores of RAAYA, blending the colour and creativity of island life with a dash of tropical flair and heartwarming tradition.

Expect more than just egg hunts and bonnets. At RAAYA, Easter is reimagined through the lens of sustainability, indulgence, and discovery. Set against the resort’s lush landscapes and turquoise lagoons, the festivities embrace Seb’s curious spirit with a fusion of handmade artistry, festive culinary spreads, and family connection. The resort has embraced handcrafted, upcycled decorations, thoughtfully designed by the team using natural and repurposed materials found around the island.

Each day at RAAYA promises a new chapter in Seb’s magical world. Little islanders can get crafty at the Discovery Den, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club, with Easter-themed workshops like bunny mask making, wooden bunny painting and eco-friendly Easter hat crafting. The island’s Easter Egg Tree will spring to life with colours of the season, adorned with hand-decorated eggs made by children during daily art sessions.

Highlights of the Easter celebrations include a lively coconut hunt, Easter egg painting, and mini mixology sessions where children can craft their own colourful mocktails. Families can also enjoy face painting, mini golf, and festive poolside fun at the RAAYA Luau. As night falls, the magic continues with an open-air cinema under the stars, while Seb’s Treasure Hunt invites young adventurers on an island-wide quest to discover clues from the legendary artist’s life.

Celebrate a one-of-a-kind Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere with a special limited time ‘Easter Adventures in Seb’s Island Paradise’ offer of 20% savings on a four night or longer stay. Guests booking a stay during the Easter week can enjoy exclusive benefits including discounted rates, special family experiences and more, all part of the generous fully inclusive RAAYA Plan.

Find out more and book your Easter escape here.