Gluten-free, vgan baking takes centre stage in Maldives with BBM, IREKS

Renowned Master Baker Steven Selvamuthu from IREKS is currently in the Maldives, leading a specialised baking demo tour focused on gluten-free and vegan baked goods. The initiative, organised by Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), is running from May 3rd to 15th and is covering over 10 leading resorts along with professional bakers in Malé.

Through hands-on sessions and live demonstrations, Chef Steven is sharing innovative techniques and versatile recipes tailored to modern dietary trends, while also addressing real-world challenges faced by professional kitchens.

Sharing his experience so far, Chef Steven said: “The growing interest in gluten-free and vegan baking here is truly inspiring. Maldivian chefs are open-minded, eager to learn, and ready to embrace global trends without compromising on quality or flavour.”

This ongoing collaboration between IREKS and BBM reflects a shared commitment to professional development in the region’s foodservice industry. By introducing modern baking solutions and supporting skill-building at the grassroots level, the initiative is adding value to both local talent and resort kitchens.

A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added: “As consumer preferences evolve, we want to ensure that Maldivian chefs are equipped to meet those expectations with confidence. Our partnership with IREKS reflects BBM’s mission to bring world-class expertise and ingredients closer to the local culinary community.”

With rising demand for inclusive and health-conscious bakery options, the ongoing tour is playing a key role in empowering chefs across the Maldives to stay ahead in a rapidly shifting global food landscape.