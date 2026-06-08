Huvafen Fushi becomes Maldives’ only Condé Nast Traveller Triple Crown property

Maldives resort Huvafen Fushi has been named a Condé Nast Traveller Triple Crown property, one of the rarest and most prestigious distinctions in global hospitality. The resort is also the only Maldivian property to have achieved the honour within Condé Nast Traveller’s Middle East and Indian Ocean category, further cementing its position as one of the region’s most celebrated luxury destinations.

To qualify, a hotel must have won all three of Condé Nast Traveller’s flagship awards at some point in the past 30 years: the Hot List, which recognises the world’s best new hotels; the Gold List, compiled by the publication’s editors as their definitive selection of favourites; and the Readers’ Choice Awards, voted for by the publication’s global audience and widely regarded as one of the most trusted endorsements in travel.

Winning one is a significant achievement. Winning all three places a hotel in a category of its own. The recognition cements Huvafen Fushi’s place among the world’s most celebrated hotels and reflects nearly two decades of pioneering luxury in the Maldives.

Since opening in 2004, the resort has consistently redefined the island escape, from launching the world’s first underwater spa to creating deeply personal experiences that have earned the loyalty of guests, editors and travel experts alike.

Condé Nast Traveller describes the natural island resort as defined by its setting–white sands, palm groves, azure waters and a technicolour house reef–alongside an exceptional thakaru butler service, two overwater restaurants, the world’s first underwater spa-aquarium designed to ensure nothing interrupts the view to the Indian Ocean horizon and the Maldives’ first underground wine cellar, holding an impressive collection of 6,000 bottles.

Huvafen Fushi–whose name translates from Maldivian as Dream Island–sits just a 30-minute speedboat ride from the airport in the North Malé Atoll, with a house reef rated among the best in the atoll, featuring dramatic coral walls and rich marine life. More than a resort, Huvafen is a trailblazing escape, crafting transformative travel experiences that inspire and redefine aspirational travel.

For reservations and further information, visit huvafenfushi.com.