News
Reiki Master Nikki begins August residency at Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa
Amilla Maldives is hosting holistic wellness practitioner Nongluck Chuaychuang, known as Nikki, for a month-long residency at the resort’s Javvu Spa.
Running from 2 to 30 August 2026, the residency offers guests a collection of treatments focused on physical relaxation, energy alignment and mental wellbeing.
A Reiki Master and sound healing specialist, Nikki has practised at luxury wellness destinations around the world. During her residency at Amilla, she is offering treatments tailored to guests’ individual needs, with sessions designed to release physical tension, support energy flow and encourage relaxation.
“True healing begins when we give ourselves the space to slow down, listen within, and return to our natural rhythm,” Nikki said.
The programme includes The Nikki Essence, her signature holistic massage, as well as Reiki Energy Healing, which focuses on subtle body alignment.
Guests can also take part in sound bath journeys using Tibetan and crystal bowls, or book intuitive bodywork sessions designed to provide restorative release.
The residency forms part of Javvu Spa’s wellness programme, which incorporates treatments and practices intended to support physical and emotional balance.
Sessions are available at Javvu Spa throughout the residency, with advance reservations recommended.
Meditation
Reconnect with nature at Milaidhoo Maldives this World Wellness Weekend
This September, Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to press pause and reconnect with what matters most. From 18th to 20th September, the boutique island retreat in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, will mark World Wellness Weekend with a thoughtfully curated programme of experiences celebrating movement, mindfulness and the simple joy of being immersed in nature.
At Milaidhoo, wellbeing isn’t centred on strict routines or quick fixes. It comes naturally through the island’s slower pace, the restorative power of the ocean, time spent outdoors and fresh, nourishing cuisine inspired by the Maldives. On the small island, guests are gently encouraged to switch off, breathe deeply and savour each moment.
This philosophy is reflected at Serenity Spa, where a dedicated team of therapists and wellness practitioners share a deeply personal approach to wellbeing. Every treatment is thoughtfully tailored, blending time-honoured healing traditions with genuine care to help guests relax and restore themselves.
To celebrate World Wellness Weekend, Milaidhoo has created a three-day programme of complimentary and signature experiences, from sunrise yoga and aqua meditation to aerial wellness sessions and a workshop on mental wellbeing led by visiting practitioner Dr Lim Xiang Jun, who combines traditional healing wisdom with modern medical knowledge. Guests and the Milaidhoo Family members will also come together for Moving Together, a relaxed community jog along the Water Villa Jetty, celebrating the wellbeing that comes from sharing experiences with others.
Programme of activities as follows for the World Wellness Weekend:
Friday, 18th September 2026
08.00 – Complimentary Morning Yoga
Yoga Pavilion
Begin the day with a gentle yoga practice surrounded by the peaceful sounds of the ocean.
11.00 – Mental Wellbeing and Stress Management Workshop
Yoga Pavilion | Complimentary | 45 minutes
Led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun, visiting practitioner at Milaidhoo. A Modern Traditional Doctor, Dr. Lim combines traditional healing practices with modern medical knowledge, sharing practical approaches to managing stress and supporting mental wellbeing.
19.00 – Moonlit Sound Journey
Yoga Pavilion | $35++ per person (minimum of 4 guests)
A calming evening experience using sound and vibration to encourage deep relaxation beneath the Maldivian night sky.
Saturday, 19th September 2026
08.00 – Complimentary Aqua Workout
Compass Pool
A refreshing water-based workout to energise the body and mind.
11.00 – Group Aerial Yoga Flow
$35++ per person (minimum 4 guests)
A guided aerial yoga session combining movement, balance and mindful breathing.
16:30 – Moving Together
Water Villa Jetty | Complimentary
A one-hour relaxed jog along the Water Villa jetty, open to all guests and Milaidhoo Family members, celebrating movement and connection.
Sunday, 20th September 2026
08.00 – Complimentary Morning Yoga
Yoga Pavilion
11.00 – Aqua Sonic Meditation
Compass Pool | Complimentary
A unique meditation experience combining the calming environment of water with soothing sounds.
15.00 – Aerial Thai Wellness
Yoga Pavilion | $35++ per person (minimum of 4 guests)
A gentle wellness session inspired by Thai therapeutic movement techniques.
At Milaidhoo, wellbeing is not something to be added to island life, it is naturally part of it.
This World Wellness Weekend, guests are invited to take time for themselves, discover new ways to unwind and enjoy the simple pleasures of being fully present.
News
Vakkaru Maldives elevates overwater luxury with new pool villas
Vakkaru Maldives, the award-winning private island resort set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, has revealed the launch of a new villa category: the Overwater Villa with Pool.
The new Overwater Villa with Pool is available to book now for stays from 22 October 2026 onwards. Combining the spacious, light-filled layout and direct lagoon access that define a stay at Vakkaru with the addition of a private pool suspended above the water, the new category offers an enhanced overwater experience. Each villa offers 165 sqm of villa space and a private pool of 23 sqm, creating an intimate sanctuary where the lagoon begins at the doorstep and the horizon stretches uninterrupted to the edge of the Indian Ocean.
Comprising odd-numbered villas 211 to 245, the new Overwater Villa with Pool category sits within Vakkaru’s carefully considered overwater collection, which also includes the resort’s signature Overwater Deluxe Pool Villa. The new category has been designed for guests who seek the freedom of private outdoor space alongside the calm and seclusion that only an overwater setting can offer.
Introductory rates for 2026 start from US$1,650++ per night in low season, with shoulder season rates from US$1,950++ and festive season rates from US$4,500++. All rates are combinable with current seasonal offers.
To better reflect the distinction within its overwater collection, Vakkaru Maldives will simultaneously rename the current Overwater Pool Villa category to Overwater Deluxe Pool Villa. This is a name change only, with no amendments to villa features, inventory or rates.
Vakkaru Maldives was recognised with one MICHELIN Key in the MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection 2025 and was recently ranked No. 9 among the Best Resorts in Asia in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2026. The resort was also named World’s Leading Private Island Resort and Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort at the World Travel Awards 2025, marking its sixth consecutive year of recognition.
For reservations, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.
Cooking
Michelin-starred Chef Karim Khouani to lead culinary residency at Sirru Fen Fushi
Sirru Fen Fushi–Private Lagoon Resort, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, continues its celebrated Sirru Icons Series with an exclusive culinary residency by acclaimed French chef Karim Khouani from 28 to 30 October 2026.
Chef Karim, a two-time Michelin-starred chef and recipient of four Falstaff forks, is recognised as one of the most exciting figures in contemporary Nordic gastronomy. Born in Marseille and now based in Copenhagen, where he is the owner and creative force behind Restaurant Texture, Karim has built an international reputation for combining the elegance of French haute cuisine with the purity, seasonality, and restraint of Nordic cooking.
Drawing on more than three decades of fine-dining experience and a career that has taken him through some of Europe’s most respected Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Karim’s culinary philosophy is rooted in exceptional ingredients, technical precision, and a deep respect for flavour. His distinctive style, shaped by French, Mediterranean, and Nordic influences, has earned him recognition among discerning diners and critics alike.
Set within the tranquil surroundings of Sirru Fen Fushi’s natural island and one of the Maldives’ largest natural lagoons, the residency offers guests a rare opportunity to experience the cuisine of a celebrated Michelin-starred chef in an intimate and inspiring setting.
Six-Course Four Hands Dinner with Chef Karim Khouani and Chef Girish Sharma
On 28 October 2026, Chef Karim Khouani will join Sirru Fen Fushi’s Executive Chef Girish Sharma for an exclusive Six-Course Four Hands Dinner at Azure Restaurant.
Bringing together Chef Karim’s refined French-Nordic culinary philosophy with Chef Sharma’s globally inspired approach, the evening will showcase a carefully curated tasting menu celebrating craftsmanship, creativity, and exceptional ingredients. Set within Azure’s elegant overwater surroundings, guests will embark on a gastronomic journey that highlights the unique perspectives of both chefs through a series of beautifully composed dishes.
Chef Karim Khouani’s Signature Four-Course Dinner
On 30 October 2026, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Karim’s celebrated culinary style through an exclusive Four-Course Signature Dinner at Azure.
Thoughtfully designed to reflect his distinctive approach to contemporary gastronomy, the menu will showcase the harmonious balance between French culinary heritage and Nordic simplicity. Each course will highlight carefully selected ingredients, refined techniques, and the artistic presentation that have become hallmarks of Chef Karim’s cuisine.
As part of the Sirru Icons Series, the residency reflects Sirru Fen Fushi’s commitment to bringing internationally acclaimed talent to the Maldives, creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with exceptional people, cultures, and ideas.
Surrounded by white sandy beaches, vibrant marine life, and the natural beauty of Shaviyani Atoll, Sirru Fen Fushi offers a distinctive blend of luxury, discovery, and authentic island experiences. Chef Karim Khouani’s residency promises an unforgettable celebration of gastronomy in one of the Maldives’ most inspiring destinations.
For further information and reservations, please visit sirrufenfushi.com or contact reservations@sirrufenfushi.com.
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