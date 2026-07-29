News
Manhattan Grand Hotel aims to transform Maldives’ MICE industry
Manhattan Grand Hotel is set to redefine the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry with the launch of one of the largest integrated MICE and event destinations in the Greater Malé Area. Combining premium accommodation, versatile event venues, multiple dining outlets and comprehensive event services under one roof, the hotel is now accepting advance bookings for conferences, exhibitions, corporate events, weddings and social celebrations from September 2026 onwards.
Purpose-built to meet the growing demand for world-class event facilities, the hotel offers three major event halls Mā Ashi (700 sqm), Maalan (400 sqm) and Holhuashi (390 sqm) supported by the Ras Ain Meeting & Conference Facilities, comprising Ras Giri Conference Room, Ras Faruma Training Room, Ras Vani Meeting Room and Ras Pod working spaces. Together with 162 contemporary guest rooms, four restaurants and dedicated event services, Manhattan Grand Hotel provides a complete destination for events of every scale.
Designed to cater for conferences, exhibitions, Government and State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) meetings, Annual General Meetings (AGMs), corporate conventions, product launches, seminars, training programmes, weddings, gala dinners and private celebrations, Manhattan Grand Hotel can comfortably host three major events simultaneously. With separate guest flows, dedicated banquet operations and professional event management teams, each event can operate independently without disruption to others, setting a new benchmark for MICE facilities in the Greater Malé Area.
Complementing the event facilities are four distinctive dining outlets Hen Na, Manhattan Fish Market, Café Barbera and Vilu offering organisers a variety of dining experiences for delegates, networking sessions, VIP functions and private events. The hotel also features professional audiovisual technology, LED displays, high-speed Wi-Fi, conference facilities, integrated catering services and dedicated event management support, delivering a seamless experience from planning through execution.
The Chief Operating Officer of Manhattan Grand Hotel said: “Our vision is to redefine how conferences, exhibitions and major events are hosted in the Maldives. Manhattan Grand Hotel has been purpose-built to deliver the scale, flexibility and professional services required by government institutions, state-owned enterprises, corporations and international event organisers. By bringing together one of the largest integrated MICE facilities in the Greater Malé Area with premium accommodation, dining and hospitality, we are changing the landscape of MICE events in the Greater Malé Area and setting a new benchmark for the industry. We look forward to welcoming our first events from September onwards.”
Strategically located in Hulhumalé, just minutes from Velana International Airport, Manhattan Grand Hotel is positioned to become the preferred venue for government institutions, SOEs, corporate organisations, international associations, event organisers and wedding planners seeking a world-class venue in the Maldives.
Drink
SO/ Maldives introduces premium Dilmah Tea experience
Luxury is often found in life’s quietest moments, the gentle sound of waves, the warmth of the tropical breeze, and now, the comforting aroma of a perfectly brewed cup of tea. Embracing this philosophy, SO/ Maldives has introduced an exclusive collaboration with Dilmah Tea, bringing one of the world’s most celebrated premium tea experiences to the island.
More than simply serving exceptional tea, the partnership reimagines how guests connect with the destination. Every carefully selected blend becomes an invitation to slow down, reconnect with nature, and embrace the effortless sophistication that defines the SO/ Maldives experience. Whether enjoyed overlooking the turquoise lagoon, paired with an elegant afternoon indulgence, or savoured during moments of wellness and relaxation, Dilmah Tea becomes another expression of the resort’s signature Island Couture lifestyle.
Rooted in authenticity and sustainability, Dilmah’s philosophy of handpicked, single-origin Ceylon tea perfectly complements SO/ Maldives’ commitment to meaningful luxury experiences. Together, the two iconic brands celebrate craftsmanship, conscious living, and unforgettable moments shared in one of the world’s most breathtaking island destinations.
To commemorate the collaboration, SO/ Maldives will host an exclusive Dilmah Tea Launch Experience on 04th August 2026 at the vibrant Lazuli Beach Club, inviting resort guests and distinguished partners to discover the art of tea through an immersive evening of flavour, storytelling, and entertainment.
Guests will begin the experience with a signature welcome before exploring an interactive Dilmah Tea Experience featuring a curated collection of premium tea varieties. Guided by the Dilmah team, guests will discover the heritage behind each blend, learn the art of tea appreciation, and experience thoughtfully curated snack pairings designed to enhance every flavour profile.
As the sun begins to set over the Indian Ocean, the evening will seamlessly transition into a celebration of SO/ Maldives’ unmistakable style. A spectacular Flying Dress showcase will capture the vibrant colours and elegance of island couture against the Maldivian horizon, followed by a captivating fire performance that lights up the beach, creating an unforgettable finale beneath the stars.
The introduction of Dilmah Tea further strengthens SO/ Maldives’ commitment to offering world-class culinary and lifestyle experiences that blend international excellence with the serenity of island living. Guests can now discover an elevated tea programme across selected dining venues and experiences, reinforcing the resort’s promise to deliver exceptional moments from sunrise to sunset.
From tranquil mornings overlooking crystal-clear lagoons to golden-hour reflections by the beach, every cup of Dilmah Tea invites guests to pause, breathe, and savour the beauty of the present, transforming an everyday ritual into an extraordinary island experience.
For more information or to book your perfect getaway, please visit so-maldives.com or contact so.maldives.reservations@so-hotels.com or call +960 664-9100.
Awards
.Here Baa Atoll receives Forbes VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition
.Here Baa Atoll has been awarded the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition, affirming the resort’s commitment to responsible luxury and its dedication to delivering exceptional guest experiences while embracing sustainable and ethical hospitality practices.
Developed by Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury hospitality, the VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality programme recognises hotels and resorts that demonstrate a comprehensive commitment to environmental stewardship, community engagement, employee wellbeing and responsible operational practices. The recognition is awarded following an independent assessment of more than 100 standards designed specifically for the luxury hospitality sector.
Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, .Here Baa Atoll has been conceived around the philosophy of The Art of Duality—bringing together immersive luxury and a profound respect for the natural world. Across its two private islands connected by a pristine sandbank, the resort integrates thoughtful design, personalised experiences and responsible practices that aim to preserve the destination for generations to come.
The recognition reflects the resort’s ongoing efforts to minimise its environmental impact while creating meaningful experiences that connect guests with the unique marine ecosystem and cultural heritage of the Maldives. Through responsible resource management, conservation initiatives, local partnerships and a continued focus on guest and team wellbeing, .Here Baa Atoll strives to demonstrate that exceptional luxury and responsible hospitality can exist in harmony.
“This recognition represents an important milestone for .Here Baa Atoll and reflects the collective commitment of our team to creating experiences that are both meaningful and mindful,” said Elina Adiyan, Resident Manager of .Here Baa Atoll. “Responsible hospitality is embedded in every aspect of the guest journey, from the way we design experiences to how we care for our people, our community and the remarkable environment that surrounds us. We are honoured to be recognised by Forbes Travel Guide for this commitment.”
As global travellers increasingly seek destinations that align with their values, the Forbes Travel Guide VERIFIED™ Responsible Hospitality recognition reinforces .Here Baa Atoll’s position among the world’s leading ultra-luxury resorts, offering guests the confidence that their stay supports a property committed to responsible operations without compromising on service, comfort or exclusivity.
The achievement marks another significant milestone for the resort as it continues to establish itself as one of the Maldives’ most distinctive luxury destinations, where contemporary design, personalised hospitality and a deep respect for nature come together to create extraordinary experiences.
To learn more about .Here Baa Atoll, visit www.here-maldives.com.
Action
Manta Trust turns holiday photos into conservation science in Maldives
Whether you’re snorkelling at Hanifaru Bay, diving next to a cleaning station, or photographing a manta ray from a liveaboard, your holiday memories could help protect one of the world’s most iconic marine animals.
The Manta Trust and its flagship affiliate project, the Maldives Manta Conservation Programme (MMCP), are inviting divers, snorkellers, underwater photographers, resorts and liveaboards across the Maldives to become citizen scientists through MantaBase – a global platform that transforms everyday manta ray encounters into valuable scientific data.
For more than two decades, the MMCP has built one of the world’s most comprehensive manta ray photo-identification databases. With more than 100,000 photographed sightings and over 7,000 individually identified manta rays, the Maldives database has become one of the most important long-term marine wildlife datasets anywhere on Earth.
Now, that remarkable resource is available through MantaBase, allowing anyone visiting the Maldives to contribute directly to ongoing conservation research.
Every manta ray has a unique pattern of spots on its belly – much like a human fingerprint. By uploading a photograph of this pattern, MantaBase’s AI-powered identification system, IDtheManta, can recognise individual animals, revealing whether they have been seen before and adding another chapter to their life story.
Each submission helps researchers better understand where manta rays travel, how populations change over time, which habitats they rely upon, and how they respond to growing environmental pressures.
“Every photograph tells us something new,” says Dr Guy Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of the Manta Trust. “The Maldives has become one of the most important places in the world for manta ray research because thousands of divers, guides, photographers and resorts have shared their sightings over many years. MantaBase allows anyone to become part of that conservation story.”
“MantaBase is more than a database – it’s a community of ocean enthusiasts whose sightings, memberships and support are helping safeguard manta and devil rays for generations to come.”
The MMCP has spent twenty years working alongside resorts, dive centres, liveaboards and local communities to study manta rays throughout the archipelago. Their long-term research has identified key aggregation sites, improved understanding of manta behaviour and migration, and helped inform the protection of some of the Maldives’ most important marine habitats.
MantaBase now makes it easier than ever for that collaboration to continue.
Divers and snorkellers can create a free MantaBase account to upload sightings, discover the identities of the manta rays they’ve encountered, and build a personal digital logbook of their wildlife experiences. For those wanting to dive deeper into the lives of the manta rays they meet, Premium Membership unlocks additional tools and insights while directly supporting the Manta Trust’s global research, technology and conservation work.
For dive centres, resorts and liveaboards, dedicated Operator Accounts provide an opportunity to showcase their conservation contributions while engaging guests in meaningful citizen science. Operators can track sightings linked to their organisation, celebrate their impact, receive official recognition through the MantaBase support programme, and demonstrate their commitment to protecting the species that make the Maldives one of the world’s premier manta ray destinations.
Every MantaBase membership helps fund the continued development of the platform and supports the Manta Trust’s work to research and protect manta and devil rays around the world. By becoming a Premium Member or joining as an Operator, users not only gain access to exclusive features, but also help power the science and conservation initiatives that make MantaBase possible.
The launch represents another milestone towards creating the world’s largest connected database for manta and devil rays, bringing together regional conservation projects from across the globe to support international research and protection.
Whether you’re visiting the Maldives for your very first manta encounter or have spent decades diving these waters, every sighting helps strengthen our understanding of these extraordinary animals. Whether you choose a free or Premium account, every photograph you submit helps build a better future for manta and devil rays.
Together, one photograph at a time, help secure a future for manta rays.
Trending
-
Awards2 days ago
Three Cinnamon Maldives resorts ranked among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
-
Awards1 week ago
Centara Hotels & Resorts Maldives celebrates multiple global accolades
-
News1 week ago
‘Prism’ brings a season of light and festive celebration to Sun Siyam Iru Veli
-
Cooking1 week ago
The Standard, Maldives celebrates Wellness Month with spa and culinary experiences
-
Action1 week ago
Finolhu strengthens racquet sports programme with new tennis pro
-
News1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi unveils safari-inspired luxury glamping escape
-
Awards1 week ago
Reethi Faru Resort named among Tripadvisor’s top 10% worldwide
-
News1 week ago
Coco Collection showcases Maldivian culture through authentic guest experiences