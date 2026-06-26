Second Hard Rock Cafe Maldives music festival strengthens cultural exchange

The vibrant music festival held at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives on the 19th of this month was successfully concluded, marking its second consecutive year in collaboration with Alliance Française de Male’. The event once again delivered a dynamic celebration of music, culture, and international artistic exchange.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s festival featured a carefully curated lineup of three bands and two solo artists, creating a high-energy fusion of local and international talent that captivated audiences throughout the evening. The collaboration between Hard Rock Cafe Maldives and Alliance Française continued to strengthen cultural ties through music, offering a platform where local talent could perform alongside international artists in a shared creative space.

The lineup included:

Equatic Vibe (Maldives)—full band

SkyRock (Maldives)—full band

Funk Island (Sri Lanka)—featured international highlight band

Dr. Tatsuya Daniel (USA)—solo keyboard artist

Katherine (Sri Lanka)—solo expat keyboard artist

This year’s edition was further strengthened through important cultural sponsorships and institutional support, which played a key role in bringing together an internationally diverse lineup. The featured international band Funk Island (Sri Lanka) was sponsored by the French Embassy in Sri Lanka and the Maldives, while Dr Tatsuya Daniel (USA) was supported by the United States Embassy in the Maldives, reinforcing the role of cultural diplomacy in enabling artistic exchange.

The festival also forms part of the global spirit inspired by La Fête de la Musique (World Music Day), an annual celebration that originated in France in 1982. Created to encourage both amateur and professional musicians to perform freely in public spaces, the initiative promotes the idea of “music everywhere, for everyone.” Held annually on 21 June, it has since grown into a worldwide movement celebrated in more than 120 countries, uniting people through the universal language of music.

“Music remains one of the most powerful tools for cultural connection. This partnership with Hard Rock Cafe Maldives allows us to bring French and international artistic influences closer to the Maldivian audience while celebrating local creativity. We are proud to see this festival grow into a much-anticipated annual event,” said Beblai Gabin, Director at Alliance Française de Male’.

“Hosting this festival for the second consecutive year is a testament to the strong collaboration we have built with Alliance Française and the incredible support from our community. Bringing together local bands with international artists creates an unmatched energy that truly defines the Hard Rock Cafe spirit,” said Frederic Lebegue.

Guests were treated to an immersive live music experience, with performances spanning multiple genres and styles, delivering the signature high-energy atmosphere that the festival has become known for. The seamless blend of local and international acts reinforced the event’s reputation as a standout cultural highlight in Malé’s annual calendar.

Organisers expressed their appreciation for the continued partnership and strong audience turnout, noting that the success of the second edition sets a strong foundation for future expansions of the festival.

The evening concluded on a celebratory note, with enthusiastic feedback from attendees underscoring the festival’s growing popularity and its role in promoting music-driven cultural exchange in the Maldives