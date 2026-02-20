‘One festival, every sense’: Fari Islands Festival announces August 2026 return

The Fari Islands Festival is set to return from 13 to 15 August 2026, bringing together Patina Maldives, Fari Islands and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands for a three-day celebration of creativity, culture, wellbeing and nature across the Fari Islands archipelago.

Following the success of its inaugural edition in September 2025, the festival will once again transform the two resorts into a shared platform for artistic expression, culinary exploration and holistic experiences. Designed as an immersive gathering rather than a conventional event, the festival invites guests to slow down, connect and engage with the islands through carefully curated moments shaped by place, people and creative exchange.

Conceived under the philosophy of The Home of Island Artistry, Fari Islands represents a vision where luxury, nature, craft and community coexist in balance. This ethos continues to underpin the 2026 edition of the festival, which blends cultural curiosity, environmental stewardship and mindful wellbeing into a programme that celebrates creativity in all its forms.

Guided by its defining motto, “One Festival, Every Sense,” the Fari Islands Festival unfolds across five interconnected pillars: Culinary Exploration, Creative Artistry, Body, Mind and Soul, Sonic Immersion, and Nature Amplified. Together, these pillars shape a journey that engages guests through taste, sound, movement, conversation and connection to the natural environment.

The 2025 edition established the festival’s scope and ambition, featuring poetry and spoken-word gatherings, live music performances, chef-led dining experiences, wellness rituals and guided encounters with the marine environment. Artists, chefs and collaborators from across disciplines activated spaces throughout the islands, creating a fluid programme that moved seamlessly from day into night.

Building on this foundation, the 2026 festival will continue to favour flow over fixed schedules. Guests can expect a balance of structured moments and open exploration, with experiences revealed progressively across multiple settings and times of day. This approach allows participants to move freely between moments of participation, observation and discovery, fostering a sense of personal connection and shared experience.

One of the highlights of the festival will once again be its concluding celebration at Fari Marina Village, where the closing night brings together flavour, sound and community. The marina will host a curated gathering of culinary expressions from both resorts, alongside local vendors and pop-up concepts, accompanied by live music that carries through the evening as guests move between kitchens, conversations and communal tables.

Reserve a stay at Fari Islands Festival at The Ritz Carlton Maldives or Patina Maldives.