News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands expands Summer Collective programme for 2026
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled the return of its highly anticipated ‘Summer Collective’ for 2026, a season-long series of immersive moments designed to celebrate nature, wellness, culture, and creativity across the islands. Set against one of the world’s most extraordinary ocean landscapes, this year’s edition expands its programming with global talent, signature partnerships, and island-wide activations for all ages.
From June through August, the resort transforms into a living canvas of discovery bringing together celebrated wellness leaders, artists, chefs, and environmental advocates, creating opportunities for families to connect, explore, and learn together. Each element is thoughtfully curated to inspire curiosity, deepen connection, and foster meaningful engagement with the surrounding marine and island environment.
Younger visitors are welcomed through Ritz Kids, where interactive programming blends education, play, and purpose, while adults explore world-class wellness, culinary artistry, and cultural immersion across the resort’s iconic spaces.
June – Environment, Wellness, and Fifth Anniversary Celebrations
June marks the opening of the Summer Collective with a month dedicated to environment, ocean preservation, wellness, and celebration, anchored by the fifth anniversary of the resort’s opening. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy a dynamic lineup of island-wide bar takeovers from June 6-8 led by world-class mixology talent from Asia’s 50 Best Bars, such as The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo, and Bar Sathorn.
Environmental and ocean awareness programming offers immersive workshops, talks, and excursions led by the resort’s Naturalists, focusing on marine ecosystems, sustainability, and conservation that encourages families to discover and protect the ocean together. This is complemented by Visiting Hero eco-journalist Sarah Roberts from June 10-14, as well an ongoing collaboration with conservation partners, including the Olive Ridley Project, an official partner from June onwards.
The weekly Summer Collective calendar in June centres on restorative, nature-led experiences, with offerings such as a Kombucha Masterclass, daily fitness sessions, and engaging, educational environmental challenges designed for younger guests. Wellness takes center stage through Deep Blue Presence, the resort’s new emotional signature philosophy, brought to life through a three-day “Blue”-themed immersive journey led by yoga instructor Anabella Landa from June 20-22. The retreat, part of the Masters of Crafts:
Essence of Balance, honours both International Yoga Day and the launch of Deep Blue Presence with sunrise yoga, oceanfront breathwork, sound healing, and restorative spa rituals designed to align body, breath, and ocean energy.
July – Surf, Movement, and Adventure
July is dedicated to surf, movement, and ocean connection, highlighted by the return of world-renowned surfer Nic von Rupp, who will host a dedicated Surf Retreat from July 1-11. A great activity for families, guests of all ages are invited to engage in guided surf lessons across beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels, alongside inspiring talks on resilience and life in the ocean.
Building on this energy, the island’s weekly programming brings the theme to life through a dynamic mix of recreation, fitness, and marine exploration. Guests can take to the water with experiences such as turtle snorkelling, shark quests, and sunset dolphin cruises, or deepen their connection to the marine world through naturalist-led activities including coral regeneration, lagoon life discovery, and island ecosystem explorations. On land, sport-driven moments range from pickleball, padel, tennis clinics to beach volleyball, high-energy workouts, and sunrise yoga, encouraging movement at every pace. Creative workshops like surfboard painting and eco-craft sessions offer a more relaxed, yet still ocean-inspired, expression of the theme.
August – Art, Culture, and Vibrant Fari Islands Festival
August brings the Summer Collective to a creative and cultural crescendo, blending art, culinary innovation, wellness, and environmental storytelling. From August 13-15, the Fari Islands Festival presents a multidisciplinary cultural showcase featuring Wagyu Mafia’s culinary residency with three immersive beachfront dining moments at Beach Shack. Artist Tomislav Topic leads an expressive art collaboration through hands-on oil pastel workshops, alongside a curated island-wide exhibition and a site-specific installation at EAU Bar. The Olive Ridley Project will bring one Visiting Hero while wellness and lifestyle partnerships with Bamford and REFY by Jess Hunt, further enrich the stay through curated gifting, beauty rituals, and immersive wellness touchpoints.
Extending this creative spirit across the month, daily activities invite all ages to engage with art and nature in meaningful, hands-on ways. Experiences range from textured canvas painting, ceramic sculpting, and mosaic-making to playful workshops such as reef-inspired art, ocean slime creation, and tropical tie-dye. Marine discovery remains central, with naturalist-led sessions alongside interactive elements such as VR ocean adventures and guided lagoon snorkelling. Wellness continues with grounding rhythm of yoga, meditation, and beach fitness. Together, these elements create a thoughtfully layered program where artistic expression and environmental awareness come together in a distinctly island-inspired setting, designed to be enjoyed across generations.
To complete a summer of connection, the resort invites guests to experience the Maldives through its‘Embrace Island Life’ offer across its portfolio of private island resorts. Available to book now for stays through December 23, 2026, with a minimum four-night stay required, the offer is designed for a seamless and rewarding island escape. Inclusions such as daily breakfast and dinner, return transfers, create an effortless way to reconnect in one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. More details are here.
For more information, please visit the resort’s website.
Featured
Westin Maldives Miriandhoo introduces Family Fun Summer package
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has introduced its Family Fun Summer offer, aimed at families seeking longer island stays built around shared activities and rest. The offer is available for booking from 15 April to 15 June 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights for travel through to 20 December 2026.
Located within Baa Atoll, the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is positioning the offer around family wellness, marine experiences and time spent together in a natural island setting. Seasonal snorkelling with manta rays in Hanifaru Bay remains one of the area’s key attractions, while the resort’s collection of beach and overwater villas is designed to accommodate families looking for space and flexibility during their stay.
For larger families and groups, the resort also offers the two-bedroom Heavenly Beach Residence, which includes a living room, kitchen and dining area intended to support longer and more relaxed island stays.
The resort says the guest experience can be shaped around both activity and downtime, supported by Westin’s Sleep Well concept and Heavenly Bed. Children have access to the Westin Family Kids Club, which includes a children’s pool and pirate ship, while parents can make use of Heavenly Spa by Westin.
Away from the villa, the resort is also promoting shared family experiences through Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy activities focused on the culture and environment of Baa Atoll. These include traditional lacquer craft workshops, visits to local islands and guided marine activities in surrounding waters.
The Family Fun Summer package includes three meals per day, with children under 12 dining free of charge. It also includes a one-time dolphin cruise for two adults and two children, a 30-minute photography session with one printed photo, and a USD 150 resort credit.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised in four categories at 2026 Haute Grandeur Awards
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, receiving honours in four categories: Best Beach Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Pool Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Eco-Friendly Resort in Maldives, and Best Sustainable Hotel in Maldives.
The awards recognise performance across villa accommodation and environmentally focused hospitality, reflecting the resort’s emphasis on guest experience alongside sustainability and environmental stewardship.
According to the resort, the recognition supports its positioning within the Maldives market as a property that combines natural surroundings, accommodation standards and responsible hospitality practices.
Located on Filaidhoo in Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort features 145 villas, including beachfront and overwater accommodation designed in a style that combines Maldivian elements with contemporary comfort.
The resort’s food and beverage offering includes six restaurants and six bars, while its leisure facilities cover watersports, diving, yoga, spa treatments and fitness activities. Surrounded by coral reefs, the resort also offers guests access to marine-based experiences in the Indian Ocean.
Sustainability remains a central part of the resort’s operations, with initiatives that include coral reef restoration and guest experiences linked to environmental awareness.
Through its recognition at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, Reethi Faru Resort has added to its profile as a Maldives resort with a focus on both accommodation standards and sustainability.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli organises tree planting activity for Earth Day
In celebration of Earth Day 2026, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part of the Privé Collection within the House of Sun Siyam, hosted a purposeful evening inspired by this year’s global theme, Our Power, Our Planet. The evening brought together guests and team members for a meaningful tree planting ceremony along the shores of Magoodhoo Beach. It was an evening dedicated to celebrating the belief that everyday actions can lead to lasting environmental progress through collective, community-led effort.
The bamboo planted during this ceremony was chosen with purpose, representing more than a symbolic gesture. This fast-growing plant absorbs high levels of carbon dioxide, releases generous amounts of oxygen, and regenerates naturally from its root system. For small islands, it offers a thoughtful and space-efficient solution that supports greener landscapes while helping protect fragile coastlines. The planting also builds on a growing legacy at Magoodhoo Beach, where coconut trees planted during last year’s Eid celebrations are now thriving, adding new life and shade to the island’s natural beauty.
Sustainability at Sun Siyam Iru Veli is a year-round commitment shaped through everyday action. Earlier this April, 29 team members took part in a recycling training session led by the resort’s Training and Quality Assurance team, reinforcing environmental awareness across departments. Fresh herbs and produce grown on the island, including chillies, limes, coriander, rosemary, and pandan leaves, are incorporated into culinary experiences across the resort. Craftsmanship also plays a meaningful role, with statement planters, tabletops, and other design elements created in-house by the resort’s skilled engineers and carpenters using repurposed materials, reducing waste and transport impact while adding character and authenticity.
These initiatives reflect Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s year-round commitment to thoughtful hospitality, responsible island living, and the values of Sun Siyam Care. They are guided by a belief that meaningful progress is shaped through consistent action, and the resort remains dedicated to preserving the beauty of its surroundings while creating impactful experiences for the guests.
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