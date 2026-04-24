The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands expands Summer Collective programme for 2026

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has unveiled the return of its highly anticipated ‘Summer Collective’ for 2026, a season-long series of immersive moments designed to celebrate nature, wellness, culture, and creativity across the islands. Set against one of the world’s most extraordinary ocean landscapes, this year’s edition expands its programming with global talent, signature partnerships, and island-wide activations for all ages.

From June through August, the resort transforms into a living canvas of discovery bringing together celebrated wellness leaders, artists, chefs, and environmental advocates, creating opportunities for families to connect, explore, and learn together. Each element is thoughtfully curated to inspire curiosity, deepen connection, and foster meaningful engagement with the surrounding marine and island environment.

Younger visitors are welcomed through Ritz Kids, where interactive programming blends education, play, and purpose, while adults explore world-class wellness, culinary artistry, and cultural immersion across the resort’s iconic spaces.

June – Environment, Wellness, and Fifth Anniversary Celebrations

June marks the opening of the Summer Collective with a month dedicated to environment, ocean preservation, wellness, and celebration, anchored by the fifth anniversary of the resort’s opening. Throughout the month, guests can enjoy a dynamic lineup of island-wide bar takeovers from June 6-8 led by world-class mixology talent from Asia’s 50 Best Bars, such as The St. Regis Bar Jakarta, Punch Room Tokyo, and Bar Sathorn.

Environmental and ocean awareness programming offers immersive workshops, talks, and excursions led by the resort’s Naturalists, focusing on marine ecosystems, sustainability, and conservation that encourages families to discover and protect the ocean together. This is complemented by Visiting Hero eco-journalist Sarah Roberts from June 10-14, as well an ongoing collaboration with conservation partners, including the Olive Ridley Project, an official partner from June onwards.

The weekly Summer Collective calendar in June centres on restorative, nature-led experiences, with offerings such as a Kombucha Masterclass, daily fitness sessions, and engaging, educational environmental challenges designed for younger guests. Wellness takes center stage through Deep Blue Presence, the resort’s new emotional signature philosophy, brought to life through a three-day “Blue”-themed immersive journey led by yoga instructor Anabella Landa from June 20-22. The retreat, part of the Masters of Crafts:

Essence of Balance, honours both International Yoga Day and the launch of Deep Blue Presence with sunrise yoga, oceanfront breathwork, sound healing, and restorative spa rituals designed to align body, breath, and ocean energy.

July – Surf, Movement, and Adventure

July is dedicated to surf, movement, and ocean connection, highlighted by the return of world-renowned surfer Nic von Rupp, who will host a dedicated Surf Retreat from July 1-11. A great activity for families, guests of all ages are invited to engage in guided surf lessons across beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels, alongside inspiring talks on resilience and life in the ocean.

Building on this energy, the island’s weekly programming brings the theme to life through a dynamic mix of recreation, fitness, and marine exploration. Guests can take to the water with experiences such as turtle snorkelling, shark quests, and sunset dolphin cruises, or deepen their connection to the marine world through naturalist-led activities including coral regeneration, lagoon life discovery, and island ecosystem explorations. On land, sport-driven moments range from pickleball, padel, tennis clinics to beach volleyball, high-energy workouts, and sunrise yoga, encouraging movement at every pace. Creative workshops like surfboard painting and eco-craft sessions offer a more relaxed, yet still ocean-inspired, expression of the theme.

August – Art, Culture, and Vibrant Fari Islands Festival

August brings the Summer Collective to a creative and cultural crescendo, blending art, culinary innovation, wellness, and environmental storytelling. From August 13-15, the Fari Islands Festival presents a multidisciplinary cultural showcase featuring Wagyu Mafia’s culinary residency with three immersive beachfront dining moments at Beach Shack. Artist Tomislav Topic leads an expressive art collaboration through hands-on oil pastel workshops, alongside a curated island-wide exhibition and a site-specific installation at EAU Bar. The Olive Ridley Project will bring one Visiting Hero while wellness and lifestyle partnerships with Bamford and REFY by Jess Hunt, further enrich the stay through curated gifting, beauty rituals, and immersive wellness touchpoints.

Extending this creative spirit across the month, daily activities invite all ages to engage with art and nature in meaningful, hands-on ways. Experiences range from textured canvas painting, ceramic sculpting, and mosaic-making to playful workshops such as reef-inspired art, ocean slime creation, and tropical tie-dye. Marine discovery remains central, with naturalist-led sessions alongside interactive elements such as VR ocean adventures and guided lagoon snorkelling. Wellness continues with grounding rhythm of yoga, meditation, and beach fitness. Together, these elements create a thoughtfully layered program where artistic expression and environmental awareness come together in a distinctly island-inspired setting, designed to be enjoyed across generations.

To complete a summer of connection, the resort invites guests to experience the Maldives through its‘Embrace Island Life’ offer across its portfolio of private island resorts. Available to book now for stays through December 23, 2026, with a minimum four-night stay required, the offer is designed for a seamless and rewarding island escape. Inclusions such as daily breakfast and dinner, return transfers, create an effortless way to reconnect in one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. More details are here.

For more information, please visit the resort’s website.