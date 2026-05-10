The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands marks five years with wellness, mixology and sustainability events

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands marks its fifth anniversary in paradise, celebrating its internationally acclaimed service excellence which defines its place among the world’s most distinguished luxury resorts. This June, a month-long programme will showcase the property’s signature approach to guest experiences celebrating the pinnacle of transformative travel and the evolution of this unique resort destination in the crystal clear waters of the Maldives. A series of exclusive events will invite guests to explore progressive mixology, masters in regenerative wellness, and environmental stewardship with inspired ambassadors.

Since its debut in 2021, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has earned global recognition for its elevated standards, visionary programming, and Indian Ocean firsts. Its culinary programme has welcomed internationally acclaimed chefs representing more than 16 Michelin stars, alongside over 20 leading mixologists of The World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars distinction. The resort also celebrates the second year of its Maldives-first concept Fari Islands Festival, in 2026, and a thriving wellness initiative in its Deep Blue philosophy. Beyond gastronomy, curated partnerships have bridged the worlds of art and flavour, while impactful environmental initiatives continue to shape its legacy. Notably, the team’s innovative “Eye in the Sky” drone project has supported the rescue of more than 40 endangered turtles to date.

A thoughtfully curated calendar begins on June 1, the resort’s official anniversary, echoing the historic opening date of the Ritz Paris in 1898, a symbolic connection to The Ritz-Carlton’s heritage of timeless hospitality. Throughout the month, guests will be invited by the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, to engage in dynamic moments designed to inspire connection to self, nature, and culture.

Behind the Bar Highlights

From June 6 to 8, the resort will host a series of its signature Behind the Bar evenings, featuring three internationally acclaimed venues from Marriott International properties, all ranked among Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025.

The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Jakarta (#22), Punch Room Tokyo, The Tokyo EDITION Ginza (#36) and Bar Sathorn, W Bangkok (#48) will take centre stage, offering guests a rare opportunity to experience world-class mixology in an island setting. Venues will include the Maldives’ outpost of Singapore’s Summer Pavilion, the signature Japanese restaurant IWAU – transforming into an intimate speakeasy, and the design masterpiece circular EAU Bar, with serves enjoyed at the breathtaking sunset Defining Moment ritual to the sounds of bodu beru drummers. A beach party with DJ and collaborative bar takeover brings the celebrations to a crescendo at Beach Shack.

Wellness & Deep Blue Philosophy

Rooted in the resort’s signature Deep Blue philosophy and leaning into the healing power of the ocean, June’s wellness programming emphasises mindfulness, balance, and connection.

Key highlights will include:

Global Wellness Day (June 13): A day of immersive wellness activations under the 2026 Joy Magenta theme, focusing on cultivating joy as a conscious daily practice for mental and physical well- being. Live yoga sessions connecting eight Marriott properties across the Maldives will promote joy as a resilient healing and accessible force, symbolised by the vibrant colour magenta, aiming to reduce stress and foster connection.

International Yoga Day (June 21): A full-day showcase led by the resort’s Ladies & Gentlemen, each presenting unique yoga styles and practices from Vinyasa to Yoga Nidra with cocooning sound baths.

Masters of Crafts Series (June 20–22): As part of the resort’s established Masters of Crafts and Essence of Balance programme, a three-day yoga retreat will be led by renowned practitioner and ALO Wellness Club ambassador Anabella Landa, @annie.moves, celebrating the resort’s Deep Blue philosophy through a Blue thematic journey.

Environmental Programming & Naturalist Initiatives

Honouring its commitment to sustainability and conservation, the resort will elevate its Naturalist Programme with dedicated experiences aligned with global environmental observances:

Reef Awareness Day—June 1

World Environment Day—June 5

World Oceans Day—June 8

World Sea Turtle Day—June 16

Guests will have the opportunity to participate in educational and hands-on activities guided by the resort’s expert Naturalists. Furthering its work with the Olive Ridley Project (ORP), an enhanced partnership will also launch June 1, supporting the protection of vulnerable sea turtles and their habitats though rescue, rehabilitation, education and research. The next phase of this initiative will also enable visitors to sponsor sea turtles under observation.

As part of the Masters of Crafts and Visiting Hero series, British environmental journalist, author, presenter, and wildlife conservation storyteller Sarah Roberts, @sarahsrealjob, will host intimate workshops, guided dives and snorkelling from June 10-14. Guests will gain exclusive insights into Sarah’s work in the field, raising awareness of biodiversity loss, marine ecosystems, and human–wildlife conflict through her immersive storytelling.

This fifth anniversary marks not only a celebration of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ journey but also a reaffirmation of its dedication to crafting transformative guest experiences. By blending epicurean innovation, immersive wellness, and environmental stewardship, the resort continues to define modern luxury in harmony with nature.