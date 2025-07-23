Family
Island living redefined: Le Méridien Maldives offers enriching family retreat
Set against the backdrop of a tranquil lagoon and unspoilt beaches on the private island of Thilamaafushi in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa provides an ideal setting for multigenerational travel. Emphasising connection, creativity, and discovery, the resort offers families a tropical haven where shared moments unfold effortlessly—from the stillness of sunrise to the warm hues of Au Soleil’s golden hour.
The resort presents two-bedroom beachfront and overwater villas, thoughtfully designed to balance privacy with shared living. Each villa comprises a master bedroom and twin room, a private pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, and direct access to either the lagoon or the shoreline. For those seeking greater exclusivity, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa delivers an expansive indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with a private beach, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, and direct access to the turquoise sea—ideal for larger family holidays or special occasions.
Families are encouraged to build their days around meaningful activities, with curated experiences tailored to all ages. Guests may snorkel the vibrant house reef, take a dolphin cruise, or engage in friendly matches on the padel court. Evenings bring a sense of togetherness, with karaoke, bingo, and open-air cinema creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere.
Le Méridien’s sun-drenched Au Soleil offers a vibrant gathering space for families to enjoy live music, refreshments, and signature treats. Poolside games and summery beverages are served alongside ocean vistas, while children can savour Le Scoop homemade gelato in a laid-back beachfront setting—an ideal stop between island escapades.
Reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, the Marine Conservation Hub provides an engaging educational experience for guests of all ages. Families can explore the local marine ecosystem with the resident biologists and take part in hands-on conservation efforts during their visit.
The Greenhouse, one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens, complements these efforts. Guests are invited to participate in the Family Foraging experience, where they can learn about hydroponic farming, harvest fresh produce together, and enjoy a communal Harvest Table—an experience designed to spark curiosity and environmental mindfulness in younger guests.
At the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, children are immersed in a world of creative learning. This vibrant space hosts a variety of daily activities including arts and crafts, junior mixology classes, marine awareness sessions, and a signature kids’ night camping experience. While children are engaged, parents can unwind at the overwater Explore Spa, join a Sip & Paint session at La Vie bar, or enjoy bespoke destination dining. Babysitting services are also available for toddlers and infants, ensuring parents can enjoy peaceful moments throughout their stay.
The resort’s six restaurants and bars offer diverse dining experiences suited to every palate. Mediterranean cuisine is served at Riviera, while Japanese specialities and Teppanyaki are featured at Tabemasu. Velaa Bar + Grill offers wood-fired pizzas, and Turquoise provides a broad international menu. Each venue delivers a unique culinary journey, blending global flavours with locally sourced ingredients.
With sweeping views of the ocean and soft white sands, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa promises an enriching family escape where connection, exploration, and joy are seamlessly woven into each day.
Families booking the Family Adventure offer will enjoy a range of added benefits, including complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, daily half-board for the whole family, access to the Kids Hub, daily marine education sessions, non-motorised watersports, and more. The offer is available for bookings and stays through to 31 December 2025.
Family Eid moments at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
In time for the Eid holidays, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has introduced Family Moments. Designed for stays of four nights or more in overwater suites and two-bedroom pool villas, the offer features a selection of engaging experiences for families to bond over, along with an array of thoughtfully considered touches.
Shared Discoveries
A zero-proof mixology masterclass. Curious guests can try their hand at creating spirit-free beverages in the Maldives’ first ever Cocktail Lab. This interactive one-hour private workshop is conducted by skilled resident mixologists who share professional techniques and insights into their craft.
Outdoor padel tennis. Active holidaymakers can take advantage of complimentary access to the padel court for a friendly game of padel tennis, a fast-growing sport suitable for all fitness levels. The brand-new seaside court complements the resort’s outdoor amenities, which include a futsal field and multipurpose court for tennis, basketball, badminton and volleyball.
Night fishing excursion. Families can also embark on a group fishing trip, where ocal guides teach the art of line fishing aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. This excursion is an enriching opportunity to learn a new skill and be immersed in local customs, all while being surrounded by the beauty of nature.
Thoughtful Extras for a Worry-free Stay
The Family Moments offer also includes the following added benefits:
- A nightly resort credit of USD 100 nett per villa, which can be used towards any of the signature spa treatments, salon services and wellness sessions at Amingiri Spa & Hammam; any chargeable activities at the kids’ club, such as pizza making and evening sports camps; or in any of the resort’s distinctive restaurants, where young diners are welcomed with healthy, child-friendly menus.
- Daily buffet breakfast at Habitat
- Access to the purpose-built kids’ club, one of the largest in the Maldives, and scheduled complimentary activities for children and teens alike, including a weekly pirate cruise, arts and crafts activities, and beach games.
- Use of non-motorized water sports and snorkeling equipment throughout the stay
- A complimentary 30-minute photo shoot, inclusive of two professionally edited digital images
Families staying a minimum of seven nights will also enjoy complimentary roundtrip premium speedboat transfers. The Family Moments offer is available for booking until April 30, 2026. Hilton Honors members enjoy full points for their stay. Terms and conditions apply.
Joyful Festivities and Transformative Journeys
Eid celebrations come alive with Maldivian flair as a spirited Bodumas (“big fish” in Dhivehi) parade, accompanied by the beats of a Boduberu (traditional drum) performance, winds its way through the island. Families can then savor aromatic flavors of the oceanfront Beach Market buffet at Beach Shack, as the melodies of a live band fill the starlit evening.
Throughout the week, Middle Eastern flavors will be a highlight of the a la carte menu at Beach Shack. In addition, when guests book a shisha experience at Aura Pool Bar, Sip Tea Lounge and Eden, a complimentary pot of freshly brewed Arabic coffee will be served.
At Amingiri Spa & Hammam, spa enthusiasts can tailor their wellbeing journey by combining any of the 30-minute treatments in the Escape to Tranquility collection. These include foot reflexology, express manicures and pedicures, targeted massages, gua sha facials, body polishes and body wraps. Guests can also opt to join a variety of regularly scheduled group sessions such as aerial yoga, sound healing in the main pool, and the deeply soothing floating sound meditation in the yoga pavilion.
The Nautilus Maldives redefines children’s spaces with ecoBirdy
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island retreat in the heart of the Indian Ocean, has announced a partnership with ecoBirdy, the award-winning Belgian family-owned design brand renowned for its innovative approach to design rooted in social and environmental responsibility.
As part of this collaboration, The Nautilus has redesigned the furnishings of its Young Wonderers children’s club and The Nautilus Lounge at Velana International Airport. These areas now showcase ecoBirdy’s thoughtfully curated and ergonomically designed pieces, created from repurposed plastic toys. The result is an immersive experience for young guests that seamlessly blends creativity, sustainability, and style.
ecoBirdy, founded in 2018 by designers Vanessa Yuan and Joris Vanbriel, originated as a research initiative co-funded by the European Commission. The project aimed to develop a sustainable method for recycling plastic toys. ecoBirdy’s patented recycling process starts with the collection of used toys, undergoes a conscientious recycling journey, and concludes with the crafting of contemporary, functional furniture and home accessories. Central to their designs is ecothylene®—a 100% recycled and recyclable material—used to create visually distinctive and ergonomically supportive products tailored to children’s comfort, autonomy, and development.
From the moment children arrive at The Nautilus Airport Lounge to their playful experiences at Young Wonderers, they are welcomed into environments that emphasise imagination, beauty, and respect for nature. Each ecoBirdy piece is designed to foster children’s independence, featuring ergonomic shapes and easy-to-grip elements that reflect a deep understanding of young behaviour.
Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives, expressed that the partnership reflects the resort’s values: “This collaboration embodies The Nautilus’s ethos. Like ecoBirdy, we are family-founded and built on authenticity, creativity, and responsibility. Together, we’ve created inspiring spaces that not only delight our youngest guests but also reflect our commitment to timeless hospitality and respect for our planet.”
Joris Vanbriel, co-founder of ecoBirdy, noted, “True luxury carries a responsibility to future generations. Partnering with The Nautilus allows us to bring sustainable design to a new generation of conscious explorers.” Fellow co-founder Vanessa Yuan added, “We believe design has the power to inspire change. Through this collaboration, we hope to nurture creativity, care, and environmental stewardship among young guests of The Nautilus.”
At The Nautilus, where time stands still and freedom reigns, each young guest is invited to discover that the most meaningful form of luxury lies in living thoughtfully.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort launches ‘Family Fun Summer’ escape
Summer is calling, and with it, the perfect opportunity to create lasting memories. Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites families to embrace the ultimate tropical escape with its exclusive Family Fun Summer package. Set amidst the pristine beauty of Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort offers a unique blend of contemporary eco-conscious design and the stunning natural wonders of the Maldives, making it the ideal destination for families seeking a harmonious balance of adventure and relaxation.
The Family Fun Summer package has been thoughtfully crafted to provide families with an enriching and unforgettable experience, with inclusions for two adults and two children aged 12 and under. Designed for those wishing to reconnect, unwind, and celebrate precious time together, this offer includes a rich array of activities and experiences that cater to all ages. Whether seeking relaxation on the beach or exciting adventures on the water, there is something for every member of the family.
The Family Fun Summer package includes:
- Complimentary upgrade to Full Board: savour daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at selected dining venues for the whole family to indulge in a variety of exquisite culinary offerings throughout the stay.
- Sunset dolphin cruise: witness the Maldives at its most magical and embark on a sunset cruise for the chance to spot playful dolphins as the sky transitions into vibrant hues.
- Daily complimentary watersports: discover the Maldives’ crystal-clear waters with activities such as kayaking, paddleboarding, and snorkelling, providing fun and exploration for all ages.
- Daily activities: from Zumba and yoga to salsa, beach volleyball, and cinema under the stars, the resort offers exciting activities to keep families entertained throughout the day and night.
- Live entertainment: nightly events such as karaoke, bingo, and trivia create a vibrant, social atmosphere.
- Access to Waves Fitness Centre: guests can maintain their fitness routine with group classes such as Pilates and dance workouts.
- Le Méridien Family Kids Hub: a haven for young explorers offering hands-on workshops, marine conservation activities, and much more, sparking creativity and curiosity.
- Marine Conservation Hub: learn about the rich marine life as the resort’s resident marine biologist takes guests on a guided tour, offering a unique opportunity to engage with the ecosystem.
- The Greenhouse Tour: explore one of Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens and learn about sustainable farming practices.
- Daily minibar replenishment: enjoy the convenience of daily replenishment of non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
- Marriott Bonvoy members bonus: Marriott Bonvoy members can earn 25,000 bonus points when booking a multi-bedroom villa.
The magic of summer comes to life at the resort’s weekly Au Soleil pool parties. Guests can immerse themselves in the lively atmosphere, with vibrant beats, refreshing Whispering Angel rosé, and tantalising barbecue aromas. Children are treated to homemade Le Scoop sorbet, making this a true celebration of family, fun, and the joys of summer.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is the ultimate destination for families who wish to make the most of their time together. With 134 stylish villas, including spacious two-bedroom pool and beach villas, the resort offers ample space for families to gather and enjoy each other’s company. From beachside cinema nights and farm-to-table dining to friendly padel matches and explorations of the vibrant house reefs, every moment is an opportunity for adventure and togetherness. Dedicated family programmes invite both parents and children to immerse themselves in marine conservation, creative arts, and culture, all while enjoying the serenity of their private island retreat.
The Family Fun Summer package is available to book from now until 15th June 2025, for stays through to 20th December 2025.
For more information or to book your stay, please visit lemeridien-maldives.com or contact us at reservations.maldives@lemeridien.com.
