Featured
Le Méridien Maldives hosts SSI’s ambitious global training video production
In August 2025, SSI, the world’s leading business-based dive training agency, embarked on an ambitious multi-week video shoot at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in partnership with Sub Oceanic Maldives. The large-scale production will deliver a series of updated, high-quality training videos, lifestyle visuals and brand content to be shared with divers and dive professionals across the globe. More than a filming project, the initiative represents a strategic alliance between luxury hospitality, elite dive training and professional media production, with the aim of promoting diversity in the diving community and elevating how dive education is delivered worldwide.
Situated in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers an eco-conscious island sanctuary surrounded by 50 world-class dive sites. Its vibrant reefs and diverse marine life made it the ideal choice for SSI’s latest production. The partnership also reflects a shared commitment to marine education and exceptional guest experiences. General Manager Thomas Schult expressed pride in hosting the project, noting the resort’s thriving reef ecosystem as a perfect setting for professional dive content and for guests seeking to explore the underwater world.
Le Méridien’s alignment with SSI’s values of ocean conservation, marine education and engaging dive programmes strengthened its appeal as a partner. Guests are able to immerse themselves in the marine environment through curated diving and snorkelling activities offered by Sub Oceanic Maldives, the on-site SSI Training Center.
At the heart of the collaboration is Sub Oceanic Maldives, known for its professionalism, expertise and enriching guest experiences. The team has been instrumental in coordinating logistics, selecting locations, managing safety and assisting with underwater filming. Head of Operations Florian Gansl spoke warmly of the project, joking that the abundance of turtles on the resort’s house reef might frequently wander into shots. Two Sub Oceanic instructors, Alejandro Embid Ruiz de Conejo and Chun-Ping “Pyng” Lin, are also featured in the production, bringing local insight and technical expertise to the screen.
Earlier this year, SSI held a global casting call for instructors worldwide, receiving an overwhelming response. Six professionals were selected for their diving expertise, skill in demonstrating techniques and ability to inspire others while representing diverse ages, backgrounds and genders. The cast includes Alejandro Embid (Spain), Kornel Toth (Hungary), Gordos Mateo Gojunco (Philippines), Sita Angela Jaekel (Indonesia), Chun-Ping “Pyng” Lin (Taiwan) and Jacinta Kimani (Kenya), each bringing unique experience and cultural perspective to the project.
The shoot focuses on three main content areas: detailed skill demonstration videos to enhance SSI’s training materials, authentic diving footage showcasing the Maldives’ reefs and marine life, and lifestyle content capturing the complete dive travel experience, from preparation to post-dive relaxation. Behind-the-scenes moments are also being documented for future release, offering a glimpse into the teamwork, planning and passion behind the production.
More than a visual refresh, this initiative forms part of SSI’s long-term strategy to modernise dive education and provide its global professional network with engaging, up-to-date resources. The partnership between SSI, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa and Sub Oceanic Maldives exemplifies how world-class training, hospitality and dive operations can combine to promote eco-conscious travel, marine education and inspiring storytelling, encouraging the next generation of divers.
Featured
Tiny flippers, big journey: sea turtles hatch at Alila Kothaifaru
A magical scene is unfolding at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, as the island becomes a nurturing ground for the next generation of marine life — sea turtle hatchlings. With four active nests currently incubating, guests and marine enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the emergence of these tiny creatures, expected to align with the next full moon.
Following a recent successful hatching, the remaining three nests have been identified as belonging to Green Sea Turtles — one of the largest sea turtle species inhabiting tropical and subtropical waters. Renowned for their smooth, heart-shaped carapaces and their herbivorous diet of seagrass and algae, these gentle marine giants play a vital role in sustaining healthy coral reefs and marine ecosystems. One additional nest is believed to belong to a Hawksbill turtle, although this has yet to be confirmed.
“Sea turtles are fascinating creatures. They lead largely solitary lives and migrate thousands of kilometres between their feeding and nesting grounds,” explains Fernanda Cortina Escalante, the resort’s resident Marine Biologist. “It’s incredibly special to witness this phase of their life cycle so closely here on our island.”
Turtle reproduction is an intricate and delicate process. These ancient mariners return to the very shores on which they were born to lay their eggs, usually under the cover of darkness. Female turtles dig nests in the sand, where the eggs incubate for 45 to 70 days before the hatchlings instinctively head towards the sea.
Green Sea Turtles can live between 60 and 80 years, grow up to 1.5 metres in length, and weigh as much as 300 kilograms. Their remarkable physiology allows them to hold their breath for up to five hours while resting, an impressive adaptation to life in the ocean.
“Hosting these nests provides us with a unique opportunity to educate guests about sea turtle conservation and promote greater awareness of marine biodiversity,” says Camille Berger, Euro-Divers Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “We feel fortunate to share this meaningful experience with guests from across the globe.”
The resort places a strong emphasis on conservation, working closely with its in-house marine biologist to monitor and protect the nesting sites.
“A new generation of sea turtles has officially embarked on its journey into the ocean, with 61 tiny hatchlings recently making their way from nest to sea,” shares Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.
“Moments like these remind us of both the beauty of nature and the responsibility we bear in preserving this extraordinary ecosystem. It is a true honour to be part of the journey of these magnificent creatures.”
Guests staying at the resort may have the rare opportunity to witness a live hatching — an unforgettable experience of nature at its most raw and awe-inspiring.
Featured
Island traditions shine at Nova Maldives’ Maldivian magic festive programme
This festive season, Nova Maldives is set to welcome travellers with ‘Maldivian Magic – A Festive Fusion,’ a curated programme running from 21 December 2025 to 7 January 2026. Rooted in over 2,500 years of Maldivian heritage, the soulful celebration draws inspiration from the nation’s seafaring past, storytelling traditions, and rituals centred on joy and connection.
The festive itinerary invites guests to immerse themselves in enriching experiences that blend the serenity of the sea with vibrant seasonal celebrations. Morning adventures include Ocean Glides with Koamas—a thrilling jet ski excursion to encounter dolphin pods in their natural habitat—and snorkelling trips to observe whale sharks and manta rays in their graceful element. Those seeking a more tranquil experience may embark on a Private Catamaran Sunset Cruise, ideal for couples or friends, offering unhurried sails across turquoise waters under golden skies.
Evenings present further marine exploration, with night snorkelling sessions offering glimpses of nocturnal marine life—baby reef sharks, crustaceans, and colourful reef fish—bringing the quiet enchantment of the ocean to life after dark.
Gastronomy plays a central role in the celebrations, with a culinary theme titled “Taste of the Atolls.” At Wink Bar each afternoon, guests may join Elixirs of the Isles—a creative mixology class using local fruits and botanicals. Mizu, the resort’s overwater teppanyaki venue, hosts an Ocean Umami dinner experience that combines Japanese precision with Maldivian flavours. Meanwhile, FLAMES offers a Maldivian Fishermen’s Feast—a beachside seafood extravaganza accompanied by bubbles and live island music.
Adding a cultural touch to the culinary journey is Malaafaiy Keyn, a seasonal dining experience showcasing traditional Maldivian cuisine. Served on a handcrafted malaafaiy platter, the dish includes fragrant rice, spiced curries, and heritage side dishes, all enjoyed in a bespoke Mauloodh Haruge dining hall—creating a bridge between the past and present.
For guests seeking serenity, the Private Finolhu Sandbank Escape provides an opportunity to retreat to a white-sand islet. Here, chilled Prosecco, curated canapés, and the gentle rhythm of waves set the tone for a tranquil afternoon, perfect for individuals, couples, or anyone wishing to recharge.
At EsKape Spa, seasonal wellness offerings include the Kaashi Naashi Ritual, a rejuvenating treatment using coconut oil and shells, concluding with a soothing head massage. Also available is the Soulful Healing through Dhivehi Beys—a restorative oil massage incorporating local herbs, spices, and virgin coconut oil, drawing on ancestral knowledge and therapeutic practices to harmonise body and spirit.
The celebration begins with the Grand Christmas Tree Lighting, a starlit gathering filled with carols and island traditions. On Christmas Eve, guests are treated to a fire show and beach party, followed by a Gala Dinner featuring both Maldivian specialities and festive classics. Christmas morning sees Santa Claus arriving at Wink Beach, met with handcrafted cocktails and sweet treats to delight guests of all ages.
The New Year’s Eve festivities conclude the season in spectacular fashion, with a fireworks display and an evening of live music, DJ performances, and festive cocktails. On New Year’s Day, guests are invited to ease into 2026 with the First Brunch of ’26—a leisurely affair featuring live cooking stations and flavourful dishes in a sunlit, relaxed setting.
“Our festive offerings go beyond seasonal cheer,” says Abdulla Aboobakuru, General Manager at Nova Maldives. “They embody the island’s rich cultural heritage, creating immersive moments of joy, tradition, and meaningful connection.”
Featured
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort celebrates two years of extraordinary hospitality
NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort has marked its second anniversary since becoming part of the NH Collection brand by Minor Hotels. Operating under the upper-upscale NH Collection label since 1 August 2023, the resort has continued to offer immersive guest experiences shaped by the spirit of the Maldives and NH Collection’s commitment to premium service and genuine hospitality.
The anniversary offers a moment to reflect on the resort’s journey in elevating standards while preserving the elements that guests have always cherished: untouched natural surroundings, sincere service, and peaceful seclusion. Over the past two years, the resort has established itself as a sanctuary for couples, families, and solo travellers seeking comfort, exploration, and meaningful connection.
In line with the NH Collection’s ethos to ‘Feel the Extraordinary,’ the resort has embraced a philosophy of exceeding expectations. The team has prioritised delivering seamless stays enriched by thoughtful details, warm hospitality, and inspiring environments. Enhancements have included revitalised dining experiences and updated wellness offerings, all carefully curated to help guests savour every moment.
Key developments over the two-year period include the continued provision of five-star service in a premium setting, the addition of multilingual team members to cater to an international clientele, a strengthened commitment to eco-conscious practices in line with the brand’s sustainability goals, and a refreshed visual identity across both digital and physical touchpoints.
As NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort enters its third year under the brand, it remains dedicated to refining its signature experience—a harmonious blend of natural beauty, understated elegance, and attentive care.
Reflecting on the occasion, General Manager Frans Westraadt remarked, “Every anniversary is a reminder of what we stand for. We are proud of how far we’ve come in delivering extraordinary stays while staying true to our values. The trust of our guests and the dedication of our team are what fuel us.”
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Wellness visionaries unite for SOUL Festival 2025 at Soneva Fushi
-
Action7 days ago
OBLU NATURE Helengeli guests witness rare Ornate Eagle Ray
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives resorts unite to champion seagrass conservation
-
Excursions1 week ago
COMO Maalifushi launches freediving with Maldivian pioneer Fahd Faiz
-
Featured1 week ago
Where tranquillity meets adventure: discover The Atollia’s twin resort experience
-
Cooking1 week ago
From garden to plate: Baros Maldives elevates dining with new culinary experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Tailored tranquillity and adventure at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
-
Awards1 week ago
Fushifaru Maldives shines across premier global, regional travel awards in 2025