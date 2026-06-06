Amilla Maldives unveils first dedicated pottery and ceramics studio on the island

MGallery Collection has announced the opening of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, a luxurious all-villa retreat where light, time and the ocean flow in soothing harmony. Crafted as a refined ode to Maldivian heritage and natural beauty, this property invites travellers to experience luxury, where every horizon line invites stillness, presence and awe.

An oasis of peace and calm

Cradled by turquoise waters and kissed by the equatorial sun, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection is an intimate oasis imbued with the art of quiet luxury. Located on the private island of Mirihi, one of the Maldives’ most pristine isles in the South Ari Atoll, this property is an alluring canvas of powder-white sands and crystalline blue-green lagoons. Accessible via a 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé, guests arrive in a world where time slows down and tranquillity takes hold. The property’s 42 spacious villas, including four new luxury overwater villas with expansive private pools, are spread across the crystal-clear lagoon and along the island’s pristine white sandy beach. Each features panoramic ocean views and a private butler service, ensuring utmost privacy and calm.

Ocean-inspired architecture

Created by famed experts Studio Gronda, each curve and contour of the property reflects the Maldives’ contemporary artistry. Handwoven lattices filter sunlight into soft golden patterns that dance across textured stones, while coral-inspired ceramics crafted by Maldivian artisans evoke shapes reminiscent of the reef’s living architecture.

The 42 villas harmoniously blend into the idyllic landscape, as though they have gently emerged from the sea and sand. Designed with neutral tones from local pinewood, soft linen textures and smooth timber that glows in the sun’s embrace, luxury exudes in each villa. The Mirihi Maa, the resort’s signature suite, offers expansive indoor-outdoor living with a private pool and direct access to the lagoon, making a sublime escape for families or groups in search of connection and calm.

At the heart of the property stands the sculptural masterpiece: The Coral Ceramic Wall. The Coral Ceramic Wall, glazed in shades of reef blue, celebrates the island’s artisanal spirit and coastal lineage, bringing both the island’s natural beauty and MGallery Collection’s love of design together as one. The Akoya Sea Lounge is designed in calming neutral tones, an ode to the peaceful nature of the island, magnified by the stunning rope chandelier, gently hovering above the lounge.

A culinary symphony of land and sea

Gastronomy becomes an act of storytelling at the property, weaving Maldivian traditions into every dish to create lasting memories.

At Dhonvelli, the all-day dining space, barefoot luxury meets coastal charm. Breezy interiors and open-air terraces invite melodic waves to mingle with laughter and clinking glassware, as guests enjoy delicious, fresh ocean-to-table food made from the finest locally-sourced ingredients. Over at Muraka, the main overwater restaurant, the menu celebrates the bounty of the ocean and dining unfolds as an elegant performance. The signature dish, a freshly caught Maldivian lobster, is flambéed tableside and infused with Muraka rum, coconut curry, kaffir lime, and palm sugar. The result is a sensory symphony of flame, aroma, and spice, evoking the essence of island flavours.

As the day dissolves into coral skies, the Akoya Sea Lounge welcomes guests to linger over sunset cocktails and ocean air conversation. The signature Maldivian Glow, a radiant blend of Mirihi’s own Muraka rum, coconut liqueur, and sun-dried pineapple, invites guests to unwind in the island’s golden hour.

Rejuvenating rituals beneath the island sky

Guided by the natural rhythm of the island, the Mirihi Spa is a sanctuary of stillness and renewal, where sunlight filters through gauzy drapes, setting the tone for transformation.

The Mirihi Spa offers an array of treatments that harness the botanical power of island flora, marrying ancient Maldivian wisdom with modern techniques. Guests can awaken the senses with an ocean mineral salt scrub, indulge in an intuitive body massage, or experience the infrared sea bath ritual, designed to restore balance from within. Sound healing ceremonies, guided meditation sessions, and aerial yoga overlooking the water invite deeper harmony between body and sea.The Signature Spa treatment is a transformative ritual inspired by the energy of Mirihi island, honouring the balance of the five elements through a full body massage with warm seashells.

M Moment

Each MGallery Collection property is defined by an M Moment, a singular experience that transcends luxury. At V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, this is found aboard the Mirihi Thari, a luxury yacht chartered exclusively for guests of the property. The full-day voyage across Ari Atoll is an odyssey into the Maldives’ most awe-inspiring waters. As the yacht slices through glasslike waters, guests can encounter the majestic whale shark, manta rays and graceful turtles, in their natural habitat. Between dives and snorkels, guests can enjoy shaded decks with refreshing drinks and chef-prepared canapés.

Local Commitment

Shaped by diversity and community, MGallery Collection is committed to creating purposeful connections to the people in every destination. At V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, luxury and purpose are intertwined. As part of the brand’s Committed to Her pillar, the resort is also collaborating with Mom’s Aid to support and empower women within the local community.

Rooms start from 600 USD per night and suites available from 2,100 per night. All are available for bookings here.