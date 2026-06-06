News
Amilla Maldives unveils first dedicated pottery and ceramics studio on the island
Amilla Maldives has announced a groundbreaking partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives, introducing the island’s very first dedicated pottery and ceramic production space. This innovative studio will invite guests to embark on a grounding, tactile journey, deeply rooted in local artistry and mindfulness.
Set to provide an unhurried sensory experience, the upcoming studio aligns seamlessly with Amilla’s signature gentle rhythms and commitment to holistic well-being. Designed as a meditative retreat, this space will encourage guests to slow down, connect with the earth, and tap into the creative flow of working with clay.
Through this collaboration, the resort will further enrich its vibrant tapestry of cultural and artistic programming. The studio will offer a welcoming haven for all generations, featuring thoughtfully crafted workshops in wheel throwing, hand building, and pottery painting. Guided by skilled artisans, adults, couples, and inquisitive young minds from the Sultan’s Village kids club will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the quiet satisfaction of creation.
Each session will empower guests to transform raw clay into personal narratives, crafting authentic, locally fired keepsakes. These unique creations will serve as meaningful mementos of their time on the island, tangible souvenirs that are truly “Made in Maldives.”
This partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives beautifully reflects our commitment to celebrating local creativity. By bringing this contemporary ceramic tradition to our shores, we look forward to honoring homegrown talent and offering our guests an intimate, immersive way to engage with Maldivian creative culture.
The forthcoming clay studio will add a tactile dimension to Amilla’s carefully curated blend of wellness, nature-led experiences, and the serene ease of island life.
For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
News
InterContinental Maldives invites guests to reconnect through yoga and mindfulness
With International Yoga Day fast approaching, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to reconnect the mind, body and spirit through a curated programme of new wellness focused experiences at its award-winning AVI Spa. Celebrating the global day of mindfulness and movement, the resort will introduce a series of restorative spa activities designed to inspire balance and relaxation, and allowing guests to find their inner calm amidst the serenity of the Indian Ocean.
Guests can begin their days with Aqua Yoga at The Retreat, available from 6am–11am. This gentle, water-based yoga practice combines mindful movement with the soothing support of water, helping to improve flexibility and enhance balance. Guests are encouraged to welcome deep relaxation in the tranquil overwater setting. As evening falls, the 60-minute Floating Sound Therapy session begins at AVI Spa, running from 6pm–8pm. Floating effortlessly on water, participants are immersed in a deeply calming sensory journey as the soothing vibrations of Tibetan singing bowls and delicate chimes create a calming atmosphere of relaxation and renewal.
Wellness and mindfulness are at the heart of the InterContinental Maldives experience. Inspired by the turquoise waters that surround the island, the overwater AVI Spa serves as a sanctuary for restoration and rejuvenation. The award-winning spa features six tranquil overwater treatment villas, each designed to harness natural light, ocean sounds and the calming rhythm of the sea. From holistic therapies to immersive wellness rituals, expert therapists guide guests through transformative experiences that nurture both physical wellbeing and emotional balance, making InterContinental Maldives an idyllic destination for wellness-focused escapes.
AVI Spa is hosting a full-day wellness experience dedicated to mindful movement and wellness. The day will begin at sunrise with an energising yoga session designed to awaken the body and mind. Guests will then enjoy a nourishing breakfast to support their wellness journey. Throughout the day, guests can firstly immerse themselves in Floating Yoga, balancing across calm waters. Guests will have the opportunity to explore their strength, balance, and flexibility through Aerial Yoga, using suspension techniques to deepen movement and core engagement. As the day unfolds, guests will reconnect through guided breathwork, and meditation practices focused on clarity and mindfulness. The day will conclude with a restorative Yoga Flow and Sound Healing session, offering the perfect opportunity to unwind and end the day in a state of balance and renewal.
Aqua Yoga (45 minutes) from $85++ per person, Floating Yoga (45 minutes) from $85++ per person, Floating Sound Therapy (60 minutes) from $170++ per person and Aerial Yoga (60 minutes) from $50 ++ per person. Breathwork & Meditation (60 minutes) from $45++ per person.
Overwater Pool Villa starting from $1,290++ per night with a variety of inclusions.
For more information, please visit www.maldives.intercontinental.com or email reservations.icmaldives@ihg.com.
Cooking
Kandolhu Maldives unveils exclusive dining collaboration with Chef Benjamin Peifer
This December, Kandolhu Maldives is set to host an extraordinary gastronomic event in collaboration with celebrated German Chef Benjamin Peifer. Recently named Chef of the Year 2025 by Gault & Millau, Peifer brings his highly distinctive culinary vision to the Maldives. His signature approach masterfully blends traditional Japanese techniques with carefully selected regional ingredients, with all dishes prepared over an open fire to create intense aromas and complex flavour profiles.
Benjamin Peifer’s journey from a baker’s apprentice to a two-star Michelin chef has forged a unique path in the world of high-end gastronomy. At his restaurant, Intense in Wachenheim, he creates an original fusion where traditional Palatinate pub fare meets Japanese haute cuisine. His goal is to deconstruct regional tastes into their core components and reimagine them, resulting in dishes that are both comforting and excitingly new.
Peifer’s culinary style is deeply connected to his personal history. After an unfulfilling start as a baker, he found his calling in the restaurant industry, drawn to its creativity and immediate feedback. He honed his skills at establishments like Zum Schwanen and Ketschauer Hof before opening Intense in 2017 with his wife, Bettina, who serves as the restaurant’s maître d’ and sommelier. He is known for reinterpreting everyday ingredients with exceptional technique and imagination, aiming to showcase the potential of what is readily available.
The collaboration features two distinct evenings of epicurean excellence, both beginning with a personal Meet & Greet. The first event on Saturday, 26 December, presents a bespoke four-course dinner, while the second evening on Tuesday, 29 December, offers an elevated five-course Wine & Dine experience. In keeping with Chef Peifer’s “no menu, trust the chef” philosophy, guests are invited to embrace a spontaneous and immersive culinary journey.
Discerning travellers and epicureans are encouraged to secure their reservations early to partake in this perfect blend of Maldives luxury and Michelin-starred artistry.
News
V Villas Maldives at Mirihi joins MGallery Collection portfolio
MGallery Collection has announced the opening of V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, a luxurious all-villa retreat where light, time and the ocean flow in soothing harmony. Crafted as a refined ode to Maldivian heritage and natural beauty, this property invites travellers to experience luxury, where every horizon line invites stillness, presence and awe.
An oasis of peace and calm
Cradled by turquoise waters and kissed by the equatorial sun, V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection is an intimate oasis imbued with the art of quiet luxury. Located on the private island of Mirihi, one of the Maldives’ most pristine isles in the South Ari Atoll, this property is an alluring canvas of powder-white sands and crystalline blue-green lagoons. Accessible via a 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé, guests arrive in a world where time slows down and tranquillity takes hold. The property’s 42 spacious villas, including four new luxury overwater villas with expansive private pools, are spread across the crystal-clear lagoon and along the island’s pristine white sandy beach. Each features panoramic ocean views and a private butler service, ensuring utmost privacy and calm.
Ocean-inspired architecture
Created by famed experts Studio Gronda, each curve and contour of the property reflects the Maldives’ contemporary artistry. Handwoven lattices filter sunlight into soft golden patterns that dance across textured stones, while coral-inspired ceramics crafted by Maldivian artisans evoke shapes reminiscent of the reef’s living architecture.
The 42 villas harmoniously blend into the idyllic landscape, as though they have gently emerged from the sea and sand. Designed with neutral tones from local pinewood, soft linen textures and smooth timber that glows in the sun’s embrace, luxury exudes in each villa. The Mirihi Maa, the resort’s signature suite, offers expansive indoor-outdoor living with a private pool and direct access to the lagoon, making a sublime escape for families or groups in search of connection and calm.
At the heart of the property stands the sculptural masterpiece: The Coral Ceramic Wall. The Coral Ceramic Wall, glazed in shades of reef blue, celebrates the island’s artisanal spirit and coastal lineage, bringing both the island’s natural beauty and MGallery Collection’s love of design together as one. The Akoya Sea Lounge is designed in calming neutral tones, an ode to the peaceful nature of the island, magnified by the stunning rope chandelier, gently hovering above the lounge.
A culinary symphony of land and sea
Gastronomy becomes an act of storytelling at the property, weaving Maldivian traditions into every dish to create lasting memories.
At Dhonvelli, the all-day dining space, barefoot luxury meets coastal charm. Breezy interiors and open-air terraces invite melodic waves to mingle with laughter and clinking glassware, as guests enjoy delicious, fresh ocean-to-table food made from the finest locally-sourced ingredients. Over at Muraka, the main overwater restaurant, the menu celebrates the bounty of the ocean and dining unfolds as an elegant performance. The signature dish, a freshly caught Maldivian lobster, is flambéed tableside and infused with Muraka rum, coconut curry, kaffir lime, and palm sugar. The result is a sensory symphony of flame, aroma, and spice, evoking the essence of island flavours.
As the day dissolves into coral skies, the Akoya Sea Lounge welcomes guests to linger over sunset cocktails and ocean air conversation. The signature Maldivian Glow, a radiant blend of Mirihi’s own Muraka rum, coconut liqueur, and sun-dried pineapple, invites guests to unwind in the island’s golden hour.
Rejuvenating rituals beneath the island sky
Guided by the natural rhythm of the island, the Mirihi Spa is a sanctuary of stillness and renewal, where sunlight filters through gauzy drapes, setting the tone for transformation.
The Mirihi Spa offers an array of treatments that harness the botanical power of island flora, marrying ancient Maldivian wisdom with modern techniques. Guests can awaken the senses with an ocean mineral salt scrub, indulge in an intuitive body massage, or experience the infrared sea bath ritual, designed to restore balance from within. Sound healing ceremonies, guided meditation sessions, and aerial yoga overlooking the water invite deeper harmony between body and sea.The Signature Spa treatment is a transformative ritual inspired by the energy of Mirihi island, honouring the balance of the five elements through a full body massage with warm seashells.
M Moment
Each MGallery Collection property is defined by an M Moment, a singular experience that transcends luxury. At V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, this is found aboard the Mirihi Thari, a luxury yacht chartered exclusively for guests of the property. The full-day voyage across Ari Atoll is an odyssey into the Maldives’ most awe-inspiring waters. As the yacht slices through glasslike waters, guests can encounter the majestic whale shark, manta rays and graceful turtles, in their natural habitat. Between dives and snorkels, guests can enjoy shaded decks with refreshing drinks and chef-prepared canapés.
Local Commitment
Shaped by diversity and community, MGallery Collection is committed to creating purposeful connections to the people in every destination. At V Villas Maldives at Mirihi – MGallery Collection, luxury and purpose are intertwined. As part of the brand’s Committed to Her pillar, the resort is also collaborating with Mom’s Aid to support and empower women within the local community.
Rooms start from 600 USD per night and suites available from 2,100 per night. All are available for bookings here.
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