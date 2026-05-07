Amilla Maldives launches Eid programme with culture, wellness and dining

Amilla Maldives has announced its Eid al-Adha programme for 27 to 30 May 2026, offering guests a series of activities centred on culture, family experiences, wellness and dining.

The programme will begin with a Bodu Mas Parade, followed by sunset cocktails by the shore and an Eid dinner held outdoors. The evening will continue at Baa Bar with shisha and live music.

During the celebration period, guests will be able to take part in a range of activities including island crafts, henna sessions, beach games, sandcastle building and family movie nights. Hands-on experiences such as tie-dye, sushi-making and bracelet crafting will also form part of the programme.

Wellness activities will remain a key part of the Eid offering, with sound healing sessions, yoga and spa treatments available at Javvu Spa. Visiting practitioner Dr Shagnika Pradhan will also offer sessions combining natural therapies and yoga.

The culinary programme will include Maldivian High Tea and a local island visit, while Maldivian Night at Emperor Beach Club will feature traditional cuisine, live music and cultural performances.

In the evenings, guests will also have access to sunset cocktails, live saxophone sessions and a wine tasting experience at The Cellar Door.

Through the four-day programme, Amilla Maldives is presenting Eid al-Adha as a period of relaxation and shared experiences, with a focus on cultural activities, leisure and wellbeing.