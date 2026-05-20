Eid al-Adha at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort to feature Arabian BBQ and island experiences

InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort invites guests to celebrate Eid al-Adha on 27 May 2026 with a thoughtfully curated collection of island experiences inspired by togetherness, reflection, wellbeing, and celebration. Set against the serene backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort’s Eid programme embraces the spirit of the occasion through beachfront dining, wellness journeys, artistic expression, and family moments designed for guests of all ages.

The evening’s celebrations will feature a special Management Cocktail at Café Umi Beach, welcoming guests to gather for sunset refreshments and relaxed island conversations by the shore. As the evening unfolds, guests may continue the celebration with the Arabian BBQ Beach Dinner, an atmospheric beachfront dining experience featuring Arabian-inspired flavours accompanied by live music, DJ entertainment, and a captivating fire performance beneath the stars.

For guests seeking moments of restoration and mindful wellbeing during the Eid holiday, AVI Spa will present a series of personalised wellness experiences led by visiting practitioner Dr Afsana Aradhana Ghyas. Designed to encourage balance, relaxation, and inner calm, the tailored holistic therapies offer a meaningful opportunity for guests to reconnect and recharge within the tranquillity of the island setting. Guests may also enjoy a complimentary 30-minute massage with selected facial or body therapy experiences throughout the celebration period.

Adding a creative dimension to the celebrations, the resort will also host a resin art experience inspired by ocean textures and Eid traditions. From live artistic showcases to interactive workshops, guests will have the opportunity to create handcrafted keepsakes reflecting the beauty and spirit of the occasion.

Families celebrating Eid at the resort can also look forward to a variety of island activities throughout the day, including a Middle Eastern breakfast experience, afternoon tea, beach games, and a special Eid pajama party for younger guests at Planet Trekkers.

Located in the heart of Raa Atoll, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is the Maldives’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort, offering elevated island experiences through personalised service, curated dining, wellness, and meaningful family moments.