The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Marriott Luxury Dining Series 2026

Marriott International has announced the return of its Luxury Dining Series for a third edition, with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort set to host the Maldives chapter of the regional culinary initiative from August 25 to 30, 2026.

The 2026 edition of the series is organised under the theme “Across the Table”, focusing on shared dining experiences, cultural storytelling, and culinary exchange across Asia Pacific. According to Marriott International, the programme aims to bring together chefs, guests, and destinations through immersive dining events designed around connection and hospitality.

The Maldives event at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort forms part of a wider regional series spanning six destinations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara voyage across Japan.

Marriott International said the series will feature “world-class chefs and cultural storytellers” who will collaborate to create curated dining experiences that go beyond traditional restaurant settings. The company noted that chefs participating in the programme will engage directly with guests, presenting dishes designed for sharing while highlighting local ingredients, culinary traditions, and destination-driven narratives.

In addition to the dining events, Marriott International will introduce exclusive stay packages linked to the series. These packages will be available only during the Luxury Dining Series and are intended to combine culinary experiences with destination-focused stays across participating properties.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in the programme further positions the Maldives as a destination for luxury gastronomy and experiential travel, while reinforcing Marriott International’s focus on high-end culinary programming across its luxury portfolio.

Further details on chefs, menus, and programming are expected to be announced in the coming months.