Cooking
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort to host Marriott Luxury Dining Series 2026
Marriott International has announced the return of its Luxury Dining Series for a third edition, with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort set to host the Maldives chapter of the regional culinary initiative from August 25 to 30, 2026.
The 2026 edition of the series is organised under the theme “Across the Table”, focusing on shared dining experiences, cultural storytelling, and culinary exchange across Asia Pacific. According to Marriott International, the programme aims to bring together chefs, guests, and destinations through immersive dining events designed around connection and hospitality.
The Maldives event at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort forms part of a wider regional series spanning six destinations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Japan, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Luminara voyage across Japan.
Marriott International said the series will feature “world-class chefs and cultural storytellers” who will collaborate to create curated dining experiences that go beyond traditional restaurant settings. The company noted that chefs participating in the programme will engage directly with guests, presenting dishes designed for sharing while highlighting local ingredients, culinary traditions, and destination-driven narratives.
In addition to the dining events, Marriott International will introduce exclusive stay packages linked to the series. These packages will be available only during the Luxury Dining Series and are intended to combine culinary experiences with destination-focused stays across participating properties.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s inclusion in the programme further positions the Maldives as a destination for luxury gastronomy and experiential travel, while reinforcing Marriott International’s focus on high-end culinary programming across its luxury portfolio.
Further details on chefs, menus, and programming are expected to be announced in the coming months.
Cooking
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll launches dining series featuring Chef Stéphan Paroche
JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island has introduced an exclusive dining series beginning May 13, 2026, featuring Michelin-starred Chef Stéphan Paroche, bringing his contemporary culinary philosophy to the Maldives through a refined exploration of balance, seasonality, and soulful gastronomy.
Originally from Digne-les-Bains in Alpes-de-Haute-Provence in France, Chef Stéphan developed an early appreciation for ingredient-driven cuisine through his family’s hospitality roots. He later refined his craft across acclaimed European kitchens, shaping a disciplined yet expressive approach to modern dining. Guided by precision and restraint, his philosophy celebrates the purity of seasonal ingredients, allowing each creation to unfold with intention, harmony, and depth.
The three-evening culinary series will unfold across the resort’s signature venues, each offering a distinct interpretation of the chef’s culinary identity. On May 13 and 16, Veyo will present a seafood-led dining experience inspired by the surrounding Indian Ocean, where the locally sourced catches are elevated through contemporary French techniques and elegant simplicity. On May 15, Pure will host an immersive vegetarian tasting menu centered on vibrant produce, showcasing a thoughtful interplay of texture, nourishment, and natural balance. Chef Stéphan Paroche will also be curating a special menu for Pure as the resort further enhances the offerings at the restaurant.
Designed to be intimate and immersive, each evening invites guests to connect with the story behind every composition. Rooted in mindful craftsmanship and understated sophistication, the experience reflects a seamless harmony between culinary artistry and soulful wellbeing, a philosophy deeply aligned with the spirit of JW Marriott.
This collaboration further reflects JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort’s continued commitment to curating elevated gastronomic experiences through partnerships with internationally recognized culinary talents, strengthening its position as a destination for meaningful luxury and refined dining in the Maldives.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Stéphan Paroche to the resort,” said Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Kaafu Atoll Island Resort. “His philosophy rooted in precision, balance, and respect approach to cuisine defined by precision, clarity, and respect for ingredients beautifully complements our vision of creating enriching culinary journeys that nourish both palate and soul.”
With limited seating available, advance reservations are highly recommended. For more information, visit the resort’s website.
Cooking
Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Banctel to headline Escapade Gourmande Maldives 2026
Constance Hotels & Resorts has announced the return of Escapade Gourmande in the Maldives from 17 to 21 August 2026, an exclusive gastronomic series designed to enhance the guest experience across its two Maldivian properties, Constance Moofushi and Constance Halaveli.
This year’s edition brings together an outstanding trio of talents: three-Michelin-starred French chef Jérôme Banctel, South African winemaker Donovan Rall of Rall Wines, and Italian pastry chef Cesare Murzilli, who also took part in the 19th edition of Constance Festival Culinaire in Mauritius. Together, they will deliver a curated programme of culinary moments, reinforcing Constance Hotels & Resorts’positioning in luxury and gastronomic excellence.
The programme will unfold across both resorts, offering a series of immersive and high-value guest experiences. Constance Moofushi, known for its all-inclusive wine offering and recognised for Best All Inclusive Wine List, will bring a relaxed island spirit to the programme, while Constance Halaveli, recognised as one of the Maldives’ leading gastronomic addresses, will provide the backdrop for a programme shaped by haute cuisine and the exceptional range of its wine cellar, featuring over 22,500 bottles across more than 1,600 references.
Programme details are shared for information purposes and may be adjusted closer to the event.
Constance Moofushi:
- 17/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall
- 17/08: Sand bank tasting / aperitif cocktail with Wines from Donovan Rall
- 18/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli, paired with Wines from Donovan Rall
Constance Halaveli:
- 20/08: Sand bank tasting
- 21/08: Breakfast by Cesare Murzilli
- 21/08: Sommelier Masterclass hosted by Donovan Rall
- 21/08: Wine Dinner orchestrated by Jerome Banctel & Cesare Murzilli paired with Wines from Donovan Rall
By bringing together internationally acclaimed culinary and wine talents in the unique setting of the Maldives, Constance Hotels & Resorts continues to curate distinctive experiences for discerning travellers, while also strengthening internal expertise through dedicated masterclasses led by Donovan Rall for Constance Hotels & Resorts’ sommeliers.
Cooking
Patina Maldives announces opening of KANDU in June 2026
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, renowned for its progressive approach to dining that seamlessly weaves together art, culture, and gastronomy, has announced the opening of KANDU at Patina Maldives in June 2026, an experiential dining destination dedicated to a modern expression of Maldivian cuisine.
Named after the Dhivehi word for the ocean channels that connect the Maldives’ atolls, KANDU is conceived as a fluid passage between sea and table, where natural currents, cultural memory, and culinary craft converge. Rooted in the elemental relationship between land and water, the concept reflects a dynamic and evolving interpretation of the Maldives’ rich gastronomic heritage.
As the only venue within the Fari Islands devoted entirely to contemporary Maldivian cuisine, KANDU introduces a “Dhivehi Modern Ocean-to-Table” philosophy, bridging island traditions with refined, modern techniques. Drawing from generations of island cooking, from the quiet wisdom of grandmother recipes to the distinct flavours of each atoll, the experience unfolds as a culinary journey across the archipelago.
KANDU offers a multicourse tasting menu designed as a narrative map of the Maldives, with each course reflecting the character and ingredients of a specific atoll. Traditional staples such as coconut, tuna, breadfruit, and native herbs are reimagined with precision and creativity, offering a refined expression of Maldivian flavour shaped by regional memory and contemporary technique.
Guided by the Indian Ocean as a living larder, KANDU emphasises a deep connection to place through ethical sourcing and sustainability. The restaurant partners directly with local fishermen for daily catches, supporting local communities while minimising environmental impact.
The beverage program highlights fresh, tropical, and largely non-alcoholic creations, presenting modern interpretations of traditional drinks such as Raa, Sai, and Kashikeyo-inspired cocktails, alongside inventive serves like a Bilimagu Whisky Sour. A curated selection of wines further enhances the dining experience.
Designed to reflect the natural textures and tones of the Maldives, KANDU features warm, earthy materials, open-air seating, and artwork spotlighting collaborations with local artists. The ambiance is complemented by a relaxed yet cosmopolitan soundtrack of downtempo and ambient music infused with subtle Maldivian influences.
“Maldivian cuisine has always been deeply personal to me. With KANDU, we wanted to honour the flavours many of us grew up with and reframe them through a more contemporary lens. This is a menu shaped by memory, by the ocean, and by the incredible produce of our islands. It is a celebration of where we come from, and where Maldivian cuisine can go next,” says Abdulla Rifzan, Chef de Cuisine at KANDU, known to many as Rippe.
Bold yet thoughtful, KANDU offers a new perspective on destination dining, honoring the past while sharing the evolving story of Maldivian cuisine with the world.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives marks Mental Health Awareness Month with wellness series
-
News1 week ago
Atmosphere Kanifushi celebrates one year of Essens Spa
-
Action7 days ago
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau unveils ‘Calm Waters: Swim with Nurse Sharks’
-
Cooking7 days ago
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO unveils chef-led 9-Hands Dinner experience
-
News6 days ago
Sun Siyam celebrates Mother’s Day across its Maldives resort collection
-
Action6 days ago
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives offers Dive Free programme
-
Awards1 week ago
Sirru Fen Fushi secures dual nomination in Condé Nast Traveler Awards
-
News6 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands unveils updated 2026 Masters of Crafts calendar