The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces Cargo dining concept with Diwali programme

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a Diwali-focused culinary programme centred on Indian Ocean cuisine, using the occasion to highlight the development of Cargo, its dining concept positioned around regional flavours and contemporary technique.

Rather than presenting Diwali as a standalone celebration, the resort has used the period to emphasise a broader culinary direction, with Cargo positioned as a platform for Indian Ocean gastronomy shaped by regional influences, ingredient-led cooking and modern interpretation.

Chef Surjan Singh, also known as Chef Jolly, was invited to collaborate on the initiative, bringing experience in Indian cuisine across international markets. The collaboration focused on developing a cuisine-led concept that draws on established techniques while adapting them for a global hospitality audience.

From 28 to 30 October 2026, Chef Jolly worked with the resort’s culinary team to refine and expand Cargo’s Indian menu. The focus was on creating a contemporary approach to Indian cuisine, using spice profiles and preparation methods that align with the venue’s positioning within the Indian Ocean context.

The result is a dining concept that combines Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan influences within a single menu structure. According to the resort, the aim is to balance familiarity and exploration, while maintaining consistency in technique and ingredient quality. Cargo is designed as a long-term addition to the resort’s dining portfolio, rather than a temporary concept linked to seasonal programming.

The initiative reflects a wider trend within luxury hospitality, where food and beverage offerings are increasingly used to establish brand identity and guest engagement beyond traditional event-based programming. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Cargo forms part of this approach, with a focus on regional storytelling through cuisine.

The menu has been developed by Chef Jolly in collaboration with Executive Chef Christian Pedersen, combining regional Indian influences with contemporary presentation. The venue, set within the resort’s garden environment, is designed to offer an outdoor dining experience that aligns with the island setting.

As part of the Diwali programme, the resort has also introduced a series of dining and interactive experiences led by Chef Jolly. These include the Festival of Lights set menus at Cargo, featuring three-course and five-course options inspired by Indian culinary traditions, available from 28 October to 8 November 2026.

A Chef Jolly Wine Dinner will be held at Decanter on 29 October 2026, offering a six-course menu paired with selected wines in a private dining setting. In addition, a master cooking class will take place at ALBA on 30 October 2026, providing guests with an introduction to Indian cooking techniques and flavour development in a small-group format.

Chef Jolly, who has more than 30 years of experience and is known for his work with MasterChef India, brings a background that includes restaurant partnerships in markets such as London, Singapore and Qatar. His involvement is intended to support the development of a dining concept that integrates regional authenticity with contemporary hospitality expectations.

Through this Diwali-led programme and the continued development of Cargo, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is positioning Indian Ocean cuisine as a sustained part of its culinary offering, moving beyond seasonal activations towards a longer-term approach to destination dining.