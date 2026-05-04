Featured
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort introduces Cargo dining concept with Diwali programme
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has introduced a Diwali-focused culinary programme centred on Indian Ocean cuisine, using the occasion to highlight the development of Cargo, its dining concept positioned around regional flavours and contemporary technique.
Rather than presenting Diwali as a standalone celebration, the resort has used the period to emphasise a broader culinary direction, with Cargo positioned as a platform for Indian Ocean gastronomy shaped by regional influences, ingredient-led cooking and modern interpretation.
Chef Surjan Singh, also known as Chef Jolly, was invited to collaborate on the initiative, bringing experience in Indian cuisine across international markets. The collaboration focused on developing a cuisine-led concept that draws on established techniques while adapting them for a global hospitality audience.
From 28 to 30 October 2026, Chef Jolly worked with the resort’s culinary team to refine and expand Cargo’s Indian menu. The focus was on creating a contemporary approach to Indian cuisine, using spice profiles and preparation methods that align with the venue’s positioning within the Indian Ocean context.
The result is a dining concept that combines Indian, Maldivian and Sri Lankan influences within a single menu structure. According to the resort, the aim is to balance familiarity and exploration, while maintaining consistency in technique and ingredient quality. Cargo is designed as a long-term addition to the resort’s dining portfolio, rather than a temporary concept linked to seasonal programming.
The initiative reflects a wider trend within luxury hospitality, where food and beverage offerings are increasingly used to establish brand identity and guest engagement beyond traditional event-based programming. At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Cargo forms part of this approach, with a focus on regional storytelling through cuisine.
The menu has been developed by Chef Jolly in collaboration with Executive Chef Christian Pedersen, combining regional Indian influences with contemporary presentation. The venue, set within the resort’s garden environment, is designed to offer an outdoor dining experience that aligns with the island setting.
As part of the Diwali programme, the resort has also introduced a series of dining and interactive experiences led by Chef Jolly. These include the Festival of Lights set menus at Cargo, featuring three-course and five-course options inspired by Indian culinary traditions, available from 28 October to 8 November 2026.
A Chef Jolly Wine Dinner will be held at Decanter on 29 October 2026, offering a six-course menu paired with selected wines in a private dining setting. In addition, a master cooking class will take place at ALBA on 30 October 2026, providing guests with an introduction to Indian cooking techniques and flavour development in a small-group format.
Chef Jolly, who has more than 30 years of experience and is known for his work with MasterChef India, brings a background that includes restaurant partnerships in markets such as London, Singapore and Qatar. His involvement is intended to support the development of a dining concept that integrates regional authenticity with contemporary hospitality expectations.
Through this Diwali-led programme and the continued development of Cargo, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is positioning Indian Ocean cuisine as a sustained part of its culinary offering, moving beyond seasonal activations towards a longer-term approach to destination dining.
Featured
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa presents May–July guest experience calendar
Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa has introduced a series of guest experiences scheduled from May to July 2026, combining wellness, cultural activities, dining and entertainment across the island.
The programme is structured to offer a mix of daytime and evening activities, with each month featuring a different focus aligned with seasonal events and international observances.
In May, the programme begins with Full Moon Celebrations on 1 May 2026, including beachside dining alongside yoga and sound healing sessions. This is followed by Mother’s Day on 10 May 2026, with activities such as a Mother and Daughter Retreat and spa experiences designed for shared participation.
Later in the month, World Whisky Day on 16 May 2026 will be marked with a single malt tasting session. Activities for younger guests will include a Kids Fashion and Talent Show, providing a platform for participation and entertainment.
In June, the focus shifts towards wellness and cultural engagement. Global Wellness Day on 13 June 2026 will include guided sessions and ocean-based activities. The Dragon Boat Festival on 21 June 2026 will be marked with a themed dining experience.
The resort will also host World Cup live screenings throughout June and July, creating a social viewing environment for guests. International Yoga Day on 21 June 2026 will be observed with a sunrise beach session.
In July, World Chocolate Day on 7 July 2026 will be marked with themed culinary experiences. Maldives Independence Day on 26 July 2026 will be observed through a Maldivian night buffet and Boduberu performances.
Full Moon Night will return on 29 July 2026 with beach dining and wellness sessions, while the Sun and Splash Pool Party on 22 July 2026 will bring together music, dining and poolside activities.
Through this three-month programme, Kuredhivaru Resort & Spa is offering a mix of wellness, cultural and social experiences designed to provide guests with a range of activities during their stay.
Family
Le Méridien Maldives highlights family travel with summer package
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has introduced its Family Fun Summer package, aimed at families seeking a longer island stay built around shared activities, dining and accommodation benefits. The offer is available for booking until 15 June 2026, for stays through to 20 December 2026, with a minimum stay of four nights.
Located in Lhaviyani Atoll, the resort is set within a lagoon environment and is positioning the package around a combination of family-oriented experiences and flexible daily programming. The property incorporates eco-conscious design elements alongside its natural island setting, with activities structured across both recreation and relaxation.
The Family Fun Summer package is designed for two adults and two children aged 12 and below. It includes full board dining with daily breakfast, lunch and dinner across selected venues, while children in this age group stay and dine free of charge. Guests also receive a USD 150 resort credit per stay, which can be used across dining outlets and Explore Spa by Le Méridien.
Daily watersports such as kayaking, paddleboarding and snorkelling are included, alongside a programme of activities that varies each day. These include yoga, Pilates, beach volleyball, scavenger hunts and live entertainment. Younger guests have access to the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, which offers structured activities, outdoor play areas and a dedicated toddler space.
Additional experiences include access to the Marine Conservation Hub, where guests can engage with the resident marine biologist, and guided tours of the resort’s hydroponic garden through The Greenhouse Tour. The Waves Fitness Centre is also available, offering programmes for different fitness levels, while the in-villa minibar is replenished daily with non-alcoholic beverages and snacks.
For children, the Kids Hub programme includes themed activity days focused on subjects such as marine life and local culture, alongside workshops, games and evening experiences including a children’s camping activity with stargazing and group activities.
Families can also take part in marine-based activities including snorkelling, lagoon exploration and excursions such as dolphin and turtle trips. Creative sessions, including painting, are also part of the activity offering.
Through the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme, the resort offers a Family Foraging experience in its hydroponic garden, where guests can take part in harvesting produce with the resident horticulturalist before using the ingredients in cooking sessions.
The resort’s dining outlets include a range of options, from Mediterranean-style lunches at Riviera to beachside dining at Velaa Bar + Grill. Le Scoop, the resort’s gelato outlet, offers a selection of flavours including options using locally sourced ingredients.
For adults, La Vie provides an adults-only bar environment, with views over the Indian Ocean, a private pool and a selection of beverages and light dishes.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa features 134 villas across beach and overwater categories, including two-bedroom options designed for families and groups. These include Beach Villas with direct access to the shoreline and Overwater Villas with lagoon access. Some villas also include private pools.
For larger groups, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa accommodates up to six adults and three children, with indoor and outdoor living spaces, a private beach area, swimming pool and jacuzzi.
Through the Family Fun Summer package, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning its offer within the family and multigenerational travel segment, combining accommodation, dining and activity-based experiences within an island setting.
Awards
Family Fun Summer returns to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
As multigenerational travel continues to influence the luxury hospitality sector, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has reintroduced its Family Fun Summer programme, aimed at families seeking more time together through a combination of accommodation, activities and dining benefits.
Built around the brand’s “Stay in the Moment” philosophy, the programme includes a USD 300 resort credit that can be used across dining, spa and recreational experiences, allowing different generations to shape their stay according to their interests.
At the centre of the offer are the resort’s Overwater Duplex Villas and Two-Bedroom Duplex Beach Villas with Pool, which are designed to accommodate multigenerational travel through larger layouts and private space. These villas are supported by Thakuru service and complimentary bicycles, giving guests flexibility in how they move around and experience the island.
Beyond the villa, the programme includes a range of activities intended to support family engagement and shared experiences. Younger guests have access to the Family by JW™ Little Griffins Kids’ Club, one of the larger children’s clubs in the Maldives, with more than 100 programmes focused on play and discovery. Families can also take part in culinary classes at the JW Garden, where the resort offers a farm-to-table experience linked to the natural setting of the island.
Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, said the programme responds to changing guest expectations around luxury travel.
“Today’s luxury traveller isn’t just seeking a beautiful destination, they’re seeking time,” he said. “Time together, time to be present, time away from the noise. ‘Family Fun Summer’ is our answer to that, a sanctuary where every generation finds something meaningful.”
The Family Fun Summer package includes the USD 300 resort credit, which can be used for spa treatments, dining or island activities. It also includes daily breakfast, as well as three-course lunches and dinners for two adults and children under 12 at selected venues. Families will also receive a floating breakfast served in the privacy of their villa.
In addition, the package offers 60 per cent savings on dining at the resort’s signature restaurants, Hashi and Shio. Other inclusions include Thakuru service, complimentary use of non-motorised watersports equipment, and private bicycles for island use. The package also includes a 30-minute photography session and one printed photograph as a keepsake.
Through the relaunch of Family Fun Summer, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa is positioning itself within the growing multigenerational travel segment, combining larger villa accommodation with dining, leisure and family-focused experiences.
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