Awards
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau secures Readers’ Choice Awards nomination
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has been nominated in the “Resort” category of the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, one of the travel industry’s recognised measures of guest preference and brand standing.
Located in Raa Atoll, the resort is continuing to build its profile through its all-Club concept, service model and guest experiences shaped by both location and programme. As the Maldives’ first all-Club InterContinental resort, the property includes a set of signature benefits with each stay, including daily breakfast, afternoon tea and evening aperitif.
The resort features 81 beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences, along with seven restaurants and bars. Its guest offering combines private accommodation with a range of tailored experiences, including manta ray encounters in the Maamunagau lagoon, customised Dining by Design experiences, visiting wellness practitioners and its Artist in Residence programme.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is also positioned to serve both couples and families, through its family offering and adults-only Retreat enclave.
The nomination reflects continued recognition for a resort that combines service, experience-led programming and a natural setting within one of the Maldives’ established tourism atolls.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised in four categories at 2026 Haute Grandeur Awards
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognised at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, receiving honours in four categories: Best Beach Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Pool Villa in Indian Ocean, Best Eco-Friendly Resort in Maldives, and Best Sustainable Hotel in Maldives.
The awards recognise performance across villa accommodation and environmentally focused hospitality, reflecting the resort’s emphasis on guest experience alongside sustainability and environmental stewardship.
According to the resort, the recognition supports its positioning within the Maldives market as a property that combines natural surroundings, accommodation standards and responsible hospitality practices.
Located on Filaidhoo in Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort features 145 villas, including beachfront and overwater accommodation designed in a style that combines Maldivian elements with contemporary comfort.
The resort’s food and beverage offering includes six restaurants and six bars, while its leisure facilities cover watersports, diving, yoga, spa treatments and fitness activities. Surrounded by coral reefs, the resort also offers guests access to marine-based experiences in the Indian Ocean.
Sustainability remains a central part of the resort’s operations, with initiatives that include coral reef restoration and guest experiences linked to environmental awareness.
Through its recognition at the 2026 Haute Grandeur Global Excellence Awards, Reethi Faru Resort has added to its profile as a Maldives resort with a focus on both accommodation standards and sustainability.
Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu retains Green Globe Certification for seventh year
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has received its seventh consecutive Green Globe Certification, attaining Gold Member status for the third time and continuing its sustainability programme across island operations.
The resort’s sustainability model is guided by the philosophy of “From Reef to Roof”, linking marine conservation with operational management to support both environmental protection and long-term guest experience.
A central part of this approach is the resort’s house reef, which supports corals, turtles and other marine life. Conservation work led by the resort’s Resident Marine Biologist includes coral restoration, reef clean-ups and guided snorkelling experiences aimed at helping guests engage more closely with the marine environment.
Sustainability measures are also integrated across the resort’s wider operations. These include renewable energy initiatives such as solar power, which help reduce dependence on diesel-generated electricity. The resort also operates an on-site desalination system that converts seawater into drinking water, alongside its own water bottling plant.
According to the resort, this has enabled the complete removal of single-use plastic water bottles since 2020, marking a step in its waste reduction efforts.
Waste management is also structured around reducing, reusing and recycling materials where possible, with composting systems in place to reduce food waste and support day-to-day operations.
Like other island resorts in the Maldives, Grand Park Kodhipparu operates independently of mainland infrastructure, producing its own energy and water while managing waste on site. The resort says this model supports both lower environmental impact and greater operational resilience.
While Green Globe Certification provides international recognition of sustainability performance, the resort describes the certification as part of an ongoing process rather than a fixed milestone. Sustainability, it says, is embedded in operations, guest experiences and long-term planning.
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, said the certification reflected the resort’s long-term direction. “From the very beginning, our vision was to create a resort that works in harmony with its environment. Achieving Green Globe Gold status for the seventh consecutive year reflects the consistency of that approach,” he said.
“‘From Reef to Roof’ connects everything we do — from protecting our marine life to how we generate energy and manage resources. It is a responsibility we take seriously, for both our environment and our guests.”
Quoting environmentalist Robert Swan, he added: “The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it. That idea resonates strongly with us — we believe it is our responsibility to act, here on our island, every day.”
The resort is also promoting a “Pay 4, Stay 6” package, aimed at encouraging longer stays and allowing guests more time to experience the property’s reef, wellness and nature-based activities.
Located around 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu continues to position itself as a luxury resort with a focus on environmental responsibility and island-based guest experiences.
Awards
Atmosphere Core secures British Airways Holidays awards across five Maldives resorts
Atmosphere Core has announced that five of their resorts in the Maldives; VARU by Atmosphere, Atmosphere Kanifushi, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, have been recognised with the prestigious British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award 2025.
This accolade reflects consistently high guest satisfaction, recognising hotels that excel in service delivery, quality of facilities, and the overall holiday experience. Extended only to the top 8% of hotels worldwide, it underscores the strength of the brand’s diverse portfolio, from signature Holiday Plans to adults-only escapes and immersive, nature-inspired island retreats.
Under Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, VARU by Atmosphere and Atmosphere Kanifushi continue to set benchmarks in elevated hospitality. VARU by Atmosphere offers a contemporary island experience with seamless inclusions and warm Maldivian service, while Atmosphere Kanifushi is known for its expansive setting, lush tropical surroundings, and wide range of experiences catering to both families and couples.
Within the COLOURS OF OBLU portfolio, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, OBLU SELECT Lobigili, and OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO each present distinct island escapes. OBLU SELECT Sangeli blends contemporary design in a stylish and tranquil setting. OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a romantic, adults-only retreat thoughtfully designed for couples, centred around intimacy and curated experiences. OBLU NATURE Helengeli stands out for its rich marine life and exceptional house reef, offering an immersive experience for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts.
“We are truly honoured to receive the British Airways Holidays Customer Excellence Award across multiple resorts within our portfolio. This recognition, driven by genuine guest feedback, is a testament to the passion and dedication of our teams who consistently go above and beyond to create exceptional experiences,” said Ashwin Handa, Chief Operating Officer at Atmosphere Core. “It reinforces our commitment to delivering distinctive and memorable stays across every island, tailored to different guest journeys.”
This achievement further strengthens Atmosphere Core’s position as a leading hospitality brand in the Maldives, driven by guest-centric service, innovation, and authentic island experiences.
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