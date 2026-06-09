Riteish Deshmukh and family discover the best of island life at Centara Maldives

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his family recently swapped the rush of city life for sun drenched days and turquoise waters in the Maldives, enjoying a vibrant escape across Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the two resorts offered a contrasting yet perfectly balanced experience. One delivered refined island luxury and calm elegance, while the other brought vibrant energy, family fun and an imaginative underwater inspired setting. Together, they created a seamless journey of relaxation and adventure.

From thrilling marine encounters to relaxed island moments, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, their children and family immersed themselves in it all. Their days were filled with snorkelling across vibrant reefs, glass kayaking over crystal clear waters, seabob rides, jet ski adventures, and semi submarine explorations. Evenings brought a different rhythm with cinema under the stars, hands on Thai cooking experiences, and scuba diving moments that added to the sense of discovery.

The culinary experiences added another layer to the journey, with floating breakfasts, teppanyaki dining and a variety of flavours across Thai, Mediterranean, Italian and international cuisines, turning every meal into a memorable part of the stay.

Sharing his experience, Riteish Deshmukh said, “The Maldives gave us the most incredible family experience and Centara made it even better. This was a break we had been planning for a while and it turned into something truly special. The kids were constantly engaged with all the activities and there was never a dull moment in the best way possible. It had everything from fun and adventure to relaxation and quality family time. We cannot wait to return to Centara Grand Lagoon and Centara Mirage Lagoon soon.”

A celebration of laughter, discovery and togetherness, the Deshmukh family’s Maldivian escape reflects a simple truth that the best journeys are the ones that become lasting memories.