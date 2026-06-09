News
Riteish Deshmukh and family discover the best of island life at Centara Maldives
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his family recently swapped the rush of city life for sun drenched days and turquoise waters in the Maldives, enjoying a vibrant escape across Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives and Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, the two resorts offered a contrasting yet perfectly balanced experience. One delivered refined island luxury and calm elegance, while the other brought vibrant energy, family fun and an imaginative underwater inspired setting. Together, they created a seamless journey of relaxation and adventure.
From thrilling marine encounters to relaxed island moments, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, their children and family immersed themselves in it all. Their days were filled with snorkelling across vibrant reefs, glass kayaking over crystal clear waters, seabob rides, jet ski adventures, and semi submarine explorations. Evenings brought a different rhythm with cinema under the stars, hands on Thai cooking experiences, and scuba diving moments that added to the sense of discovery.
The culinary experiences added another layer to the journey, with floating breakfasts, teppanyaki dining and a variety of flavours across Thai, Mediterranean, Italian and international cuisines, turning every meal into a memorable part of the stay.
Sharing his experience, Riteish Deshmukh said, “The Maldives gave us the most incredible family experience and Centara made it even better. This was a break we had been planning for a while and it turned into something truly special. The kids were constantly engaged with all the activities and there was never a dull moment in the best way possible. It had everything from fun and adventure to relaxation and quality family time. We cannot wait to return to Centara Grand Lagoon and Centara Mirage Lagoon soon.”
A celebration of laughter, discovery and togetherness, the Deshmukh family’s Maldivian escape reflects a simple truth that the best journeys are the ones that become lasting memories.
News
Four Seasons Maldives brings sporting legends and explorers together for summer programme
This summer, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives introduces an extraordinary new chapter in family travel: Learn with Legends. Running from July 20 to August 31, 2026, this next-generation summer camp brings together families and world-class mentors in a complimentary program of workshops, coaching sessions and guided adventures.
At the heart of the experience is a growing line-up of celebrated figures from sport, adventure and environmental science, each bringing their expertise, stories and energy to the islands.
The program unfolds across the distinct yet complementary islands of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa. Here, expert coaching across football, surfing, mixed martial arts and conservation blends with immersive island living, offering a balance of activity, discovery and relaxed evening gatherings.
Designed to nurture confidence, curiosity and a sense of global connection, the summer camp creates an environment where learning feels natural and joyfully unforced; passions are sparked, perspectives broadened, and memories created to last far beyond the summer.
Where Legends Lead
The first wave of confirmed mentors includes former German captain Arne Friedrich, former England captain Casey Stoney, England centurion Jill Scott and championship-winning English midfielder Steve Sidwell, who will lead football sessions at Landaa Giraavaru. At Kuda Huraa, former elite professional surfer and world-class coach Ross Williams will be joined by South African former Championship Tour surfer Travis Logie, bringing technical insight and ocean energy to the waves.
Across martial arts and movement, Angela Lee Pucci, former six-time world champion and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, joins at Landaa Giraavaru alongside Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and coach Bruno Pucci. Leo Vieira, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu pioneer and multiple-time world champion, leads sessions at Kuda Huraa, while Indian Shaolin monk and Kung Fu master Hurssh Verma and national Kungfu champion Guo Jing bring discipline, philosophy and movement to both islands.
Award-winning filmmaker and ocean storyteller Craig Foster, best known for My Octopus Teacher, and world-record explorer Ash Dykes will join both resorts, sharing rare perspectives on the natural world through storytelling and field-based exploration. At Landaa Giraavaru, oceanographer Dr Phil Hosegood will bring added scientific depth through marine research and ocean-focused discovery.
With just a few more legends due to be announced, stay tuned for further updates or visit the website for more information.
Two Islands, Infinite Possibilities
The program comprises a complimentary schedule of workshops, coaching sessions and guided adventures, with select experiences offered in limited numbers and subject to availability. Young guests can gain pro-level insights from an ex-England football captain, ride waves with an elite former Championship Tour surfer, master techniques with a multiple-time Jiu-Jitsu Champion, and join field trips with an award-winning ocean storyteller.
For those seeking a more tailored experience, private one-to-one coaching sessions are also available, subject to availability and additional charge.
Inspiration at the Highest Level
“Learn with Legends offers a fresh perspective in luxury family travel, where world-class talent, meaningful experiences and exceptional surroundings come together to create something truly transformative,” says Armando Kraenzlin, Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resorts Maldives. “What makes this program so powerful is the human connection: guests aren’t simply learning skills and participating in activities. They are engaging with some of the world’s leading figures in their fields and accessing high-level inspiration that will resonate well beyond their stay.”
Stay Longer Offer
Families can make the most of the summer with the Stay Longer offer at Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru. Guests receive a complimentary fifth night with every four consecutive paid nights, daily breakfast for two, one dinner for two at a choice of restaurants, and a shared island adventure, choosing between a Dolphin Cruise or Sunset Fishing. For stays during the Maldives Summer Camp, the offer adds even more reason to linger, with access to a complimentary daily program of coaching sessions, workshops and guided activities led by global figures across sport, movement and conservation, subject to availability.
For more information, please visit the official website.
Honeymoon
Sun Siyam Olhuveli reimagines romance with bespoke honeymoon offering
Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Sun Siyam’s Lifestyle Collection, has introduced a fresh take on the honeymoon experience, designed for couples who want to celebrate their story in a way that feels personal, relaxed and full of life. Set across three interconnected islands in the Maldives, the new concept blends curated romantic touches with flexible, made to measure experiences, giving newlyweds the freedom to shape every moment, from effortless beginnings to unforgettable highlights.
At the heart of the experience are a series of complimentary romantic touches, thoughtfully prepared to make each stay feel personal. Couples are invited to select from a collection of intimate gestures; from a heartfelt love letter awaiting their arrival to personalised notes shared during evening turndown. A playful treasure hunt adds a sense of discovery, while a private sundowner moment offers time to unwind together as the sky turns gold. A mini photoshoot captures these memories, and even a simple “Just Married” bicycle ride becomes a joyful keepsake.
Beyond these thoughtful inclusions, the journey opens into a world of enhanced experiences available as add-ons, designed for those who wish to celebrate in their own unique way. Imagine beginning the day with a floating breakfast in the privacy of your villa or sharing a quiet lagoon breakfast surrounded by endless hues of blue. Evenings can unfold under the stars with a private beach cinema, while deeper relaxation awaits with a tandem spa ritual crafted for two.
For couples seeking something truly unforgettable, exclusive moments take centre stage, whether it is a castaway escape on a secluded sandbank, a beautifully styled private dining experience by the ocean, or a personalised villa setting that transforms the space into your own celebration. For those who dream beyond the ordinary, even an underwater ceremony offers a remarkable way to mark the beginning of a lifelong journey together.
Every element of the experience is designed to feel easy, genuine, and deeply personal. There is no fixed way to celebrate here, only the freedom to create moments that reflect each couple’s rhythm, whether that means quiet mornings by the lagoon, afternoons drifting between island spaces, or evenings filled with soft music and sea breeze.
“Honeymoons should feel effortless and true to each couple,” said the resort’s General Manager, Hassan Adil. “We wanted to create something that allows love to unfold naturally through simple gestures, beautiful settings, and moments that stay with you.”
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unfolds as a haven of abundant romance, where every corner invites couples to indulge, explore, and linger a little longer. Here, honeymoons are shaped by a richness of moments, effortless, intimate, and deeply felt; an invitation to begin your forever in a place made for just the two of you.
Whether newlyweds or celebrating a romantic milestone together, guests can discover the Honeymoon Offer and begin planning their escape at Sun Siyam Olhuveli by booking through the resort’s website.
News
Two islands, one wellness journey: Coco Collection launches restorative retreat
Coco Collection, a truly Maldivian-owned resort brand celebrated for its personalised hospitality and soulful island settings, invites guests to slow the pace and simply be with a Two-Island Wellness Escape unfolding across Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. Taking place from 13 to 21 June 2026, the retreat honours both Global Wellness Day and the International Yoga Day with a series of restorative experiences thoughtfully curated to guide guests towards balance, relaxation, and regeneration.
The journey is led by guest wellness practitioner Zelmaré Viljoen, a South African based in the UAE whose holistic approach focuses on mindful living, breathwork, movement, and emotional well-being.
With an extensive repertoire spanning certified Yoga Therapy, Meditation, Pilates, and Sound Healing, Zelmaré guides individuals towards reconnection, balance, and inner calm through her conscious and intuitive practices. The experiences move in a natural rhythm across both islands: mornings begin softly with grounding movement as the day rises, while afternoons foster quiet reflection and peaceful healing. Each moment is designed to meet guests exactly where they are, without expectation, empowering them to fully immerse themselves in the present at their own pace.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the celebrations open with Global Wellness Day under the theme #JoyMagenta, from 13 to 16 June. Guests are welcomed into a gentle Wellness Walk and a Reset & Restore Experience at Coco Spa, complete with detox drinks, a guided spa tour, and calming breathwork. The days that follow flow between Morning Pilates and Sunset Gentle Flow Yoga on Palm Beach, an evocative New Moon Ceremony and Sound Healing beneath the ocean sky, and a playful Kids Yoga & Storytelling session that brings calmness and joy to younger guests.
Meanwhile, at Coco Bodu Hithi, recently recognised as the Best Waterside Hotel at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026 and set in the tranquil waters of North Malé Atoll, the retreat continues from 18 to 20 June. Guests awaken the body with an overwater Vinyasa Flow, build strength and clarity through Core Pilates and Morning Breathwork, and ease into stillness with an evening of Hatha Yoga & Sound Healing at the resort’s serene Yoga Pavilion.
The retreat culminates on Sunday, 21 June, as both islands greet the sunrise together in celebration of the International Day of Yoga under the theme “Yoga for Wellness, Wisdom, and World Peace.” At Coco Bodu Hithi, guests flow through a Morning Sun Salutation, settle into a Meditation & Sound Bath accompanied by Tibetan bowls, and gather for The Mindful Circle of herbal infusions, gentle conversation, and breathwork. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, a sunrise Surya Namaskar and a restorative Sunset Vinyasa Flow on Palm Beach are followed by detox drinks and light refreshments. Together, the two islands offer a transformative wellness journey, distinctive in character yet unified in aim.
From the unspoiled beauty of Baa Atoll to the tranquil seas of North Malé Atoll, the retreat becomes a journey of natural beauty, solitude, and self-discovery. Chargeable private sessions are available for guests seeking a more personalised wellness experience.
To discover more about Coco Collection and their award-winning offerings, please visit www.cococollection.com. To reserve a place on the Two-Island Wellness Escape, please contact reservations@cococollection.com.
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