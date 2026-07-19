Family
Outdoor adventures, football sessions planned for Velaa Kids Week
Velaa Private Island will host Velaa Kids Week from 3 to 9 August 2026, bringing together outdoor activities, team challenges and sports sessions for young guests.
The programme will be delivered in partnership with Sharky & George, which specialises in activities and experiences for children. It has been designed to encourage creativity, curiosity and confidence through games and island-based exploration.
Activities will include outdoor adventures, interactive games, team challenges and opportunities to discover the resort’s natural surroundings. The programme will also provide children with opportunities to form friendships and develop teamwork skills during their stay.
World champion freestyle footballer Tobias Becs will join this year’s event, adding a sporting component to the programme. Becs will conduct sessions and demonstrations in which children can learn freestyle football skills, take part in physical activities and try new techniques.
His involvement is intended to introduce young guests to freestyle football in an accessible format, with sessions combining demonstrations, participation and play.
Velaa Kids Week forms part of the resort’s family programming and will offer a scheduled series of activities throughout the seven-day event.
Family
Where families come together: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ luxury villa experience
As travellers increasingly prioritise meaningful time together, multi-generational holidays and private group escapes are reshaping the luxury travel landscape. Responding to this growing demand, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, a Hyatt resort, offers thoughtfully designed two-bedroom accommodations that combine generous living spaces with the resort’s signature understated luxury, creating an idyllic setting for families and friends to reconnect amidst the natural beauty of the Maldives.
While the Maldives has long been synonymous with romantic escapes, today’s travellers are embracing a different kind of luxury—one centred on shared experiences, quality time, and the freedom to travel together without compromising privacy. At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas and the exclusive Boduge Residence have been designed to support these evolving travel preferences while remaining deeply connected to the island’s pristine environment.
Space Designed for Togetherness
Set along the island’s powder-soft shoreline, the Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villa offers 265 square metres of thoughtfully planned indoor and outdoor living. Featuring one king bedroom and one twin bedroom, spacious living and dining areas, an enclosed bathroom with separate bathtub and shower, and a lush private garden with swimming pool and sun deck, the villa provides ample room for families to spend quality time together while enjoying moments of quiet retreat. Every stay is complemented by the attentive service of a dedicated villa host, ensuring a seamless and personalised island experience.
A Private Residence for Life’s Special Gatherings
For milestone celebrations, extended family holidays, or intimate group escapes, the Boduge Residence offers Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ most exclusive accommodation.
Spanning 395 square metres (4,251 sq ft), the residence features 235 square metres (2,530 sq ft) of elegant indoor living space with two beautifully appointed bedrooms—a king-bedded master suite, a twin bedroom and a dedicated service room with twin bedding, expansive living and dining areas, a kitchenette, maid’s room, premium amenities, and dedicated villa host service.
Its 160-square-metre (1,722 sq ft) outdoor sanctuary is designed for effortless island living, complete with a 45-square-metre private pool, spacious sun deck, outdoor dining area, wooden swing, and poolside BBQ—inviting guests to linger over shared meals, celebrate special occasions, or simply enjoy uninterrupted time together beneath the Maldivian sky.
For larger groups, the Boduge Residence can seamlessly connect to a neighbouring villa, creating a spacious three-bedroom retreat while preserving the privacy and tranquillity that define the Alila experience.
“Luxury today is increasingly defined by the quality of time we spend with the people who matter most,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Our two-bedroom accommodations were created to give families and groups the space to reconnect naturally, while immersing themselves in the calm, simplicity, and extraordinary beauty of our island. It’s an experience that reflects Alila’s philosophy of thoughtful luxury—where every detail is intentionally designed to foster meaningful moments.”
Rooted in Nature, Guided by Design
Home to 81 private pool villas, including 41 Beach Pool Villas, 36 Overwater Pool Villas, three Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas, and the exclusive Boduge Residence, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is defined by architecture that complements rather than competes with its surroundings.
Designed by Singapore-based Studiogoto, the resort embraces clean architectural lines, natural materials, and open spaces that blur the boundaries between indoors and out. Every accommodation has been carefully integrated into the island landscape, reinforcing Alila’s long-standing commitment to sustainability, mindful hospitality, and a deep respect for place.
Beyond the Villa
Surrounded by the vibrant marine life of Raa Atoll, guests enjoy direct access to exceptional snorkelling and diving, immersive wellness experiences at Spa Alila, and thoughtfully curated Alila Moments that celebrate Maldivian culture and nature.
Families can also enjoy quality time beyond the beach through the resort’s padel tennis court, outdoor game area, and Play Alila activities designed for younger guests, creating fun shared experiences for every generation.
Whether discovering local traditions, exploring the island’s rich biodiversity, or enjoying the resort’s signature Shack Sundowner on a secluded sandbank, every experience is designed to encourage genuine connection—to the destination and to one another.
For more information or to book your stay, visit www.alilahotels.com/kothaifaru-maldives.
Awards
Fashion Travel Awards name Villa Park Maldives’ best family island resort
There are family resorts, and then there are islands that seem to understand how families actually travel. Villa Park, set in the whale shark waters of South Ari Atoll, belongs firmly to the latter. Named Best Family Island Resort in the Maldives at the Fashion Travel Awards 2026, the resort has been recognised for an experience that feels generous, unforced and made for every generation.
Organised by Fashion TV Russia, the awards took place in Moscow in aboard the Radisson Royal Flotilla, bringing together tourism leaders, media, tastemakers and international travellers to celebrate standout names in global hospitality.
At Villa Park, the luxury is not only in the setting, though there is plenty of that. It is in the space to spread out, the ease of moving through the day, and the rare feeling that no one has to compromise. Children have the world of Park Players Kids’ Club, teens can cycle, snorkel or head out on the water, while parents find their own rhythm between the beach, Araamu Spa, long lunches and quiet moments by the pool.
Set on one of the largest natural islands in the Maldives, Villa Park has the scale to keep a holiday interesting and the softness to make it feel simple. Days move from palm-lined cycling paths to white-sand beaches, from watersports to whale shark excursions in the marine protected waters of South Ari, from casual family meals to evenings by the ocean. Polished, but never precious.
The recognition reflects Villa Park’s growing reputation as a Maldivian resort that does family travel with both style and substance, creating holidays that feel adventurous, easy and deeply shared.
Family
Travel + Leisure honours Sun Siyam Iru Fushi as no. 2 family resort
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship property of the Sun Siyam Luxury Collection, has been honoured as the No. 2 resort in the Maldives in the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific rankings for Best Family Resorts. This recognition acknowledges the resort’s successful approach to family travel, which focuses on providing experiential, restorative stays aligned with its core philosophy: to provide A Curated Island Sanctuary where the rhythm of slow island living supports meaningful family connection.
Signature Experiences for the whole family
The resort’s creative Signature Experiences foster genuine connection through shared discovery. Families immerse themselves in local heritage through the Maldivian Roots programme, exploring traditional cuisine, the nuances of the Dhivehi language, the artistry of Maldivian currency, and the communal spirit of Bodu Beru music. Alternatively, families may enjoy a quiet starlit Cinema by Moonlight aboard a private dhoni. Complemented by the support of a personal butler, these experiences remove the logistical burdens of travel, leaving families free to enjoy spontaneous moments, such as discovering Ice Block on the Go, the island’s signature ice cream tricycle, or the daily Treasure Hunt.
Wellness for multi-generational travellers
Wellness at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is similarly viewed as a communal journey. The spa experience has been thoughtfully balanced to ensure that while parents enjoy the restorative benefits of traditional Maldivian therapies, utilising organic, hand-crafted coconut oil or bespoke Ayurvedic healing, their children are invited to participate in their own introduction to self-care. Through the Sweet Pea Spa, younger guests can enjoy gentle massages, cocoa-infused rituals, and age-appropriate treatments that mirror the luxury of the adult experience, teaching the value of well-being in a way that is light-hearted and uniquely suited to their age.
Safe diving for the little ones
The warm, shallow waters of the Noonu Atoll serve as the backdrop for bonds to deepen through adventure. Through guided marine conservation efforts and explorations of the resort’s sheltered underwater playground at Nemo Garden, children and parents discover the vibrant coral life of the lagoon together. Older children and teens find empowerment in learning the fundamentals of scuba diving, sharing the wonder of ‘underwater silence’ in a controlled, expert-led environment. The Scuba Explorer programme welcomes children from eight years old.
A stay imagined with sophisticated comfort
From the private lounge at Velana International Airport to the personal welcome amenities in the villa, every moment has been crafted to immerse you in genuine Maldivian hospitality. With the 24 Hour Premium All-Inclusive Dine Around experience, multi-generational travellers indulge in sunset cruises and authentic local island excursions. It is a true invitation to luxury island living. For little travellers eager to discover, the Koamas Kidz Club offers a culture, nature, and wellness-oriented programme that encourages outdoor exploration. Furthermore, the resident marine biologist and the chef host interactive learning sessions specifically designed for children and teens.
Kids Stay & Eat for Free
“At Sun Siyam our philosophy of ‘Attainable Luxury’ is rooted in the belief that true indulgence should be inclusive and heartfelt. This summer, we are delighted to offer families a more seamless way to experience our island sanctuary. Our Kids Stay & Eat for Free offer, available for children up to 15 years old, is more than an invitation; it is a commitment to creating space for multi-generational connection, complemented by a bespoke collection of recreational activities designed to enrich every moment of their stay,” said Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing.
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