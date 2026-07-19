Outdoor adventures, football sessions planned for Velaa Kids Week

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship property of the Sun Siyam Luxury Collection, has been honoured as the No. 2 resort in the Maldives in the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific rankings for Best Family Resorts. This recognition acknowledges the resort’s successful approach to family travel, which focuses on providing experiential, restorative stays aligned with its core philosophy: to provide A Curated Island Sanctuary where the rhythm of slow island living supports meaningful family connection.

Signature Experiences for the whole family

The resort’s creative Signature Experiences foster genuine connection through shared discovery. Families immerse themselves in local heritage through the Maldivian Roots programme, exploring traditional cuisine, the nuances of the Dhivehi language, the artistry of Maldivian currency, and the communal spirit of Bodu Beru music. Alternatively, families may enjoy a quiet starlit Cinema by Moonlight aboard a private dhoni. Complemented by the support of a personal butler, these experiences remove the logistical burdens of travel, leaving families free to enjoy spontaneous moments, such as discovering Ice Block on the Go, the island’s signature ice cream tricycle, or the daily Treasure Hunt.

Wellness for multi-generational travellers

Wellness at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is similarly viewed as a communal journey. The spa experience has been thoughtfully balanced to ensure that while parents enjoy the restorative benefits of traditional Maldivian therapies, utilising organic, hand-crafted coconut oil or bespoke Ayurvedic healing, their children are invited to participate in their own introduction to self-care. Through the Sweet Pea Spa, younger guests can enjoy gentle massages, cocoa-infused rituals, and age-appropriate treatments that mirror the luxury of the adult experience, teaching the value of well-being in a way that is light-hearted and uniquely suited to their age.

Safe diving for the little ones

The warm, shallow waters of the Noonu Atoll serve as the backdrop for bonds to deepen through adventure. Through guided marine conservation efforts and explorations of the resort’s sheltered underwater playground at Nemo Garden, children and parents discover the vibrant coral life of the lagoon together. Older children and teens find empowerment in learning the fundamentals of scuba diving, sharing the wonder of ‘underwater silence’ in a controlled, expert-led environment. The Scuba Explorer programme welcomes children from eight years old.

A stay imagined with sophisticated comfort

From the private lounge at Velana International Airport to the personal welcome amenities in the villa, every moment has been crafted to immerse you in genuine Maldivian hospitality. With the 24 Hour Premium All-Inclusive Dine Around experience, multi-generational travellers indulge in sunset cruises and authentic local island excursions. It is a true invitation to luxury island living. For little travellers eager to discover, the Koamas Kidz Club offers a culture, nature, and wellness-oriented programme that encourages outdoor exploration. Furthermore, the resident marine biologist and the chef host interactive learning sessions specifically designed for children and teens.

Kids Stay & Eat for Free

“At Sun Siyam our philosophy of ‘Attainable Luxury’ is rooted in the belief that true indulgence should be inclusive and heartfelt. This summer, we are delighted to offer families a more seamless way to experience our island sanctuary. Our Kids Stay & Eat for Free offer, available for children up to 15 years old, is more than an invitation; it is a commitment to creating space for multi-generational connection, complemented by a bespoke collection of recreational activities designed to enrich every moment of their stay,” said Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing.