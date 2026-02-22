Refined overwater vision: Velaa Private Island’s upgraded Ocean Pool House

Located at the ultra-luxury Velaa Private Island, Maldives, the Ocean Pool House has been thoughtfully reimagined and elevated, unveiling a sophisticated new chapter in contemporary coastal design. The upgraded space seamlessly blends architecture, bespoke furnishings and artisanal details, creating an atmosphere that is both relaxed and refined, a destination designed for effortless luxury by the ocean.

At the heart of the project is Joy Alexandre Harb, principal architect and founder of JYH International Architects. Renowned for his contextual and human-centred approach, Harb’s architectural vision brings clarity, balance and flow to the Ocean Pool House, enhancing its relationship with light, water and the surrounding environment.

The interior concept is further enriched by the creative direction of Eva Szumilas, whose furniture designs introduce sculptural elegance and tactile comfort. Her work complements the architecture with a refined sense of proportion and materiality, ensuring each piece feels both intentional and inviting.

Adding a distinctive layer of character is a selection of atypical furniture curated and supplied by L´ATELIER, led by Aziz Moussawer. Known for sourcing unique, conversation-driven pieces, L´ATELIER brings an artisanal and expressive quality to the space.

A standout feature within the Ocean Pool House is the inclusion of the iconic Litho chair by Pierre Frey. Celebrated for its bold design language and craftsmanship, the chair serves as both a functional element and a sculptural statement, reinforcing the project’s commitment to timeless yet contemporary design.

Completing the interior palette are bespoke carpets by BM HOME, created under the direction of Elif Paşalıoğlu Demirtaş. These custom pieces ground the space with warmth and texture, subtly enhancing comfort while harmonising with the overall aesthetic.

Together, these collaborations result in an Ocean Pool House at Velaa Private Island, Maldives that is not merely upgraded, but transformed, a space where architecture, design and craftsmanship converge to create an immersive and elevated guest experience within one of the Indian Ocean’s most exclusive private island destinations.

Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts. Designed by award-winning Czech architect Petr Kolar as “an elegant fusion of Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury, intimate with Maldivian nuances”.

Velaa Private Island is the realisation of a dream to create a ‘beyond luxury’ exclusive boutique hideaway in the Maldives. Velaa means “Turtle” in the local language, named after generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch. From a broader “bird’s eye view” which greets arrivals by seaplane, the island’s exclusive over-water villas are also constructed to resemble the head of a turtle, with the island forming the body.

The resort comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences. While 18 of the 47 are built over water, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing even more privacy and exclusivity.