News
Refined overwater vision: Velaa Private Island’s upgraded Ocean Pool House
Located at the ultra-luxury Velaa Private Island, Maldives, the Ocean Pool House has been thoughtfully reimagined and elevated, unveiling a sophisticated new chapter in contemporary coastal design. The upgraded space seamlessly blends architecture, bespoke furnishings and artisanal details, creating an atmosphere that is both relaxed and refined, a destination designed for effortless luxury by the ocean.
At the heart of the project is Joy Alexandre Harb, principal architect and founder of JYH International Architects. Renowned for his contextual and human-centred approach, Harb’s architectural vision brings clarity, balance and flow to the Ocean Pool House, enhancing its relationship with light, water and the surrounding environment.
The interior concept is further enriched by the creative direction of Eva Szumilas, whose furniture designs introduce sculptural elegance and tactile comfort. Her work complements the architecture with a refined sense of proportion and materiality, ensuring each piece feels both intentional and inviting.
Adding a distinctive layer of character is a selection of atypical furniture curated and supplied by L´ATELIER, led by Aziz Moussawer. Known for sourcing unique, conversation-driven pieces, L´ATELIER brings an artisanal and expressive quality to the space.
A standout feature within the Ocean Pool House is the inclusion of the iconic Litho chair by Pierre Frey. Celebrated for its bold design language and craftsmanship, the chair serves as both a functional element and a sculptural statement, reinforcing the project’s commitment to timeless yet contemporary design.
Completing the interior palette are bespoke carpets by BM HOME, created under the direction of Elif Paşalıoğlu Demirtaş. These custom pieces ground the space with warmth and texture, subtly enhancing comfort while harmonising with the overall aesthetic.
Together, these collaborations result in an Ocean Pool House at Velaa Private Island, Maldives that is not merely upgraded, but transformed, a space where architecture, design and craftsmanship converge to create an immersive and elevated guest experience within one of the Indian Ocean’s most exclusive private island destinations.
Nestled within the constellation of islands that form the Noonu Atoll in the Maldives, Velaa Private Island takes exclusivity to the next level with facilities and service that go beyond traditional resorts. Designed by award-winning Czech architect Petr Kolar as “an elegant fusion of Maldivian culture with contemporary luxury, intimate with Maldivian nuances”.
Velaa Private Island is the realisation of a dream to create a ‘beyond luxury’ exclusive boutique hideaway in the Maldives. Velaa means “Turtle” in the local language, named after generations of sea turtles that flock there to nest and hatch. From a broader “bird’s eye view” which greets arrivals by seaplane, the island’s exclusive over-water villas are also constructed to resemble the head of a turtle, with the island forming the body.
The resort comprises 47 private villas, houses and exclusive residences. While 18 of the 47 are built over water, the Romantic Pool Residence can only be reached by boat, allowing even more privacy and exclusivity.
Featured
Yoko Kawaguchi to lead holistic wellness residency at Vakkaru Maldives
Vakkaru Maldives has announced the residency of acclaimed holistic practitioner Yoko Kawaguchi at Merana Spa, taking place from 17 March to 30 April 2026. The residency forms part of the resort’s ongoing focus on wellness, restoration and mindful living.
Grounded in Japanese healing traditions, Kawaguchi’s therapeutic philosophy centres on personalised care designed to calm the nervous system, release emotional tension and support the body’s natural restorative functions. Her integrative approach combines auriculotherapy (ear reflexology), aromatherapy, Reiki energy healing and targeted massage techniques to create treatments tailored to individual needs.
Guests may select from a range of core therapies offered during the residency. Highlights include the Tranquil Mind Ritual, which blends scalp massage, ear reflexology and energy work to ease tension and encourage emotional clarity. The Aroma Reiki Healing Touch treatment combines aromatherapy back massage with carefully selected essential oils and Usui Reiki to address both physical and emotional blockages. Auriculotherapy sessions focus on stimulating reflex points in the ears to support hormonal balance, immunity, nervous system regulation and overall wellbeing, with optional ear seeds available to extend the benefits beyond the treatment.
Alongside individual sessions, Kawaguchi will offer complimentary consultations and a programme of group wellness experiences. These include guided Reiki self-healing meditation and ear stretching massage sessions designed to promote relaxation and mental clarity, providing guests with simple techniques to support their wellbeing during and after their stay.
Hosted within the serene surroundings of Merana Spa, the residency offers guests an opportunity to pause, reset and engage in a deeper wellness journey, aligned with Vakkaru Maldives’ philosophy of understated luxury and holistic balance.
Love
Fushifaru Maldives combines romance and lunar new year traditions in guest programme
Fushifaru Maldives marked Valentine’s Day and the Year of the Fire Horse with a week of themed celebrations, offering guests a programme of dining, performances and cultural activities.
Valentine’s Day was observed with a series of resort-wide arrangements, including bespoke décor at the infinity pool and a kissing booth set up on the sandbank. Live music and a curated playlist accompanied the celebrations, while couples dined under the stars at Korakali. The dinner featured a menu designed for the occasion, with desserts including red velvet cake, macarons, chocolate almond cake and butterscotch mousse.
The programme then transitioned to celebrations for the Year of the Fire Horse, which symbolises energy and new beginnings. Guests attended fire dance and lion dance performances staged along the beach. Two red horse installations were positioned as part of the setup, framed by a line of fire to mark the start of the lunar year.
Younger guests were offered a hands-on cultural activity through a Tang Hu Lu class, where participants learned to prepare traditional caramelised fruit candy.
The week concluded with an Asian-themed dinner, featuring dishes such as Peking duck, grilled seafood and an interactive Chinese wok station, allowing guests to engage directly with the culinary experience.
The series of events formed part of the resort’s ongoing efforts to provide themed experiences that combine dining, culture and seasonal celebrations.
Awards
Bandos Maldives earns Booking.com Traveller Review Award 2026
Bandos Maldives has been recognised with the Traveller Review Award 2026 by Booking.com, marking another milestone in the resort’s long-standing commitment to exceptional guest experiences.
The Traveller Review Award is an annual recognition given to properties that consistently achieve high ratings through verified guest feedback. For Bandos Maldives, it reflects the resort’s strong service culture, attention to detail, and the team’s continuous efforts to create meaningful and satisfying holiday experiences for travellers from around the world.
Speaking on the achievement, Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives, said: “This award is especially meaningful to us because it reflects the voices of our guests. We sincerely appreciate those who took the time to share their experiences and feedback, as it plays an important role in helping us grow and improve. Their support encourages our team to continue delivering genuine hospitality and memorable stays for every guest who visits Bandos Maldives.”
The Traveller Review Award 2026 further reinforces Bandos Maldives’ position as one of the Maldives’ most well-regarded resorts, known for its welcoming atmosphere, authentic island experience, and heartfelt service
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Bestbuy Maldives supports health, wellness as Main Sponsor of MNU Marathon 2026
-
Cooking1 week ago
Maagiri Hotel invites guests to celebrate Ramadan with daily Iftar
-
Awards1 week ago
Ellaidhoo Maldives secures HolidayCheck Gold Award for second consecutive year
-
Love1 week ago
Romance in nature: Valentine’s week at Eri Maldives
-
News6 days ago
Ventive Hospitality aligns Maldives portfolio with Green Fins marine sustainability platform
-
Business6 days ago
Feydhoo Hall opens at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives as new event space
-
Awards1 week ago
Reethi Faru Resort recognised with HolidayCheck Award 2026
-
Awards1 week ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands secures Forbes Five-Star rating for fourth consecutive year