The Standard, Maldives unveils romantic Valentine’s Day experiences
This Valentine’s Day, The Standard, Maldives is inviting couples to celebrate love through a curated collection of romantic dining experiences set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Designed to encourage connection and indulgence, each experience combines refined cuisine, intimate settings and signature details that transform shared moments into lasting memories.
For couples seeking privacy and exclusivity, the Romantic Dinner at Baby Island offers a secluded escape on a private island setting. Guests are treated to a bespoke dining experience for two, accompanied by champagne and specially curated Valentine’s touches, all within an atmosphere that is personal, tranquil and understatedly romantic, creating an intimate celebration of love surrounded by nature.
The Private Dinner at Kula Beach provides an equally refined beachfront experience beneath the night sky. Set along the shoreline with the sound of the ocean in the background, the evening is designed to balance elegance and intimacy, creating a warm ambience that allows couples to immerse themselves fully in the moment. Advance reservations ensure exclusivity and a peaceful setting for this special occasion.
Valentine’s Day at The Standard, Maldives may also begin in relaxed island style with a Floating Breakfast served in the privacy of each villa. Carefully prepared and attractively presented, guests may choose from a range of breakfast options, from classic favourites and lighter wellness-inspired selections to a champagne-enhanced start to the day, offering a leisurely and indulgent morning together.
From private island dinners and starlit beachfront evenings to indulgent floating breakfasts, The Standard, Maldives has crafted Valentine’s Day experiences designed to be shared and savoured. Each moment reflects the resort’s signature blend of playful luxury and meaningful connection, inviting couples to celebrate love in a way that feels personal, immersive and memorable.
To further enhance the romantic escape, guests may complement their stay with The Standard, Maldives’ Premium All-Inclusive experience, offering seamless indulgence throughout the visit. With daily dining at selected restaurants, premium beverages, in-villa refreshments and curated resort experiences included, couples are free to focus on one another, enjoying a relaxed and immersive Valentine’s celebration in a tropical setting.
Pulse Hotels & Resorts unveils eco-chic Eri Maldives in North Malé Atoll
Eri Maldives has officially opened in the North Malé Atoll, introducing a new eco-chic lifestyle resort concept focused on accessible island living in the Maldives. Located a 45-minute speedboat journey from Velana International Airport, the resort combines ease of access with the calm of a natural island environment, offering a streamlined escape for travellers seeking authenticity rather than artificial luxury.
Set on a lush natural island, Eri Maldives is defined by dense greenery and a vibrant house reef accessible directly from the shore. The resort operates under the philosophy of “The Island of Becoming”, favouring genuine cultural immersion over traditional hospitality formality. Local arts, Maldivian cuisine and cultural practices shape the daily rhythm of island life, supported by a focus on mindful living that integrates sustainability and wellbeing throughout the guest experience. Visitors are encouraged to disconnect, slow down and engage more deeply with both the island and its cultural heritage.
Accommodation at the resort is offered across four categories designed to prioritise comfort, connection and simplicity. Beach Pool Villas feature private pools surrounded by tropical vegetation, while Beach Villas offer direct access to the shoreline and lagoon sunsets. Beach Studios, located on the ground floor, provide immediate beach access, and Sky Studios on the upper level include private balconies with expansive lagoon views. Dining follows the same relaxed approach, with Full Board Plus and All-Inclusive options available across three venues: international cuisine at Soul Kitchen, casual beachfront dining at Beach Shack, and sunset refreshments at Sip & Dip.
Adventure and relaxation are balanced through a range of experiences. A five-star PADI dive centre operated by Euro-Divers provides access to more than 30 recognised dive sites, alongside a comprehensive water sports programme. For restorative experiences, Eskape Spa is set within the island’s tropical canopy, offering holistic treatments and ocean-inspired rituals rooted in Maldivian traditions. The resort also curates bespoke celebrations, including destination dining under the stars and vow renewals accompanied by traditional Bodu Beru drumming.
Commenting on the opening, General Manager Haroon Mohamed stated that Eri Maldives is founded on the principle of experiencing the Maldives in an authentic and uncomplicated way, with an emphasis on wellbeing and meaningful connection. He noted that the resort aims to create moments that leave guests feeling cared for, understood and positively transformed.
Frederic Brohez, Chief Operating Officer of Pulse Hotels & Resorts, said the opening marks a significant addition to the group’s portfolio, introducing an eco-chic lifestyle brand designed for environmentally conscious travellers seeking a genuine Maldivian escape. He added that Eri Maldives reflects the group’s broader vision of sustainable island living, where design, community and wellbeing are closely aligned.
Eri Maldives is now welcoming guests. To mark its opening, the resort has introduced a limited-time launch offer featuring exclusive savings and added inclusions. Further information is available via the resort’s official website.
Endless Summer awaits at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is inviting guests to extend their time in paradise with the introduction of its Endless Summer offer, a thoughtfully curated stay designed to encourage a slower pace, elevated comfort and a deeper appreciation of island living.
Created for travellers seeking flexibility and ease, the Endless Summer offer combines dining experiences, leisure activities and added privileges that allow each stay to feel personalised. From arrival, guests receive USD 150 in resort credit per room, per stay, providing the freedom to enjoy moments of relaxation, culinary discovery or island exploration.
Mornings begin with a buffet breakfast at Feast, offering a selection of international favourites alongside fresh pastries and live cooking stations. Lunch is served as a relaxed three-course à la carte experience at four selected restaurants, including a beachfront venue, presenting a range of global flavours inspired by island freshness.
In the evening, guests may choose between a buffet dinner at Feast or a three-course à la carte menu at Indian, Mediterranean or Asian dining venues. Adults also receive a nightly USD 45 dining credit, which can be used at Baan Thai for authentic Thai cuisine or at Sea Salt, known for its seafood-focused menu and oceanfront setting.
Families are welcomed with added convenience, as children aged 11 and under dine complimentary from the breakfast and dinner buffets or from the Kids’ Menu when accompanied by parents. Daily experiences throughout the resort include poolside events and live entertainment at Anchorage, creating relaxed and social evenings.
Wellbeing and recreation are integrated into the daily programme, with complimentary wellness sessions and recreational activities available according to the resort schedule. Guests also have access to the tennis court with equipment included and may enjoy a 15 per cent saving on selected treatments at Shine Spa for Sheraton.
The Endless Summer offer is available for booking until 28 February 2026, for stays valid through to 20 December 2026, allowing guests to plan a year-round island escape.
Reflecting the essence of a Maldivian holiday, the Endless Summer experience is defined by unhurried days, diverse dining options and moments designed to linger beyond the stay. At Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, summer is presented not as a season, but as a way of life.
From Lunar New Year to Easter: Sirru Fen Fushi reveals seasonal line-up
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort, set within one of the Maldives’ largest lagoons, is inviting families and couples to embrace a season of celebration through a thoughtfully curated programme of cultural traditions, family gatherings and island experiences designed to encourage connection and renewal.
From the Lunar New Year celebrations marking the Year of the Horse, to Eid by the Sea and Easter festivities, the season is shaped by the resort’s brand pillars of Wild Luxury, Purposeful Living and Immersive Reconnection.
Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse (February 2026)
Welcoming the Year of the Horse, Sirru Fen Fushi will host a series of celebratory experiences that blend dining, movement and shared family moments. The programme includes a Lunar New Year special buffet, interactive dim sum experiences, floating mahjong, karaoke evenings and relaxed gatherings beneath the night sky.
Beyond dining, guests of all ages are invited to take part in activities such as Muay Thai sessions, friendly kayaking competitions and archery, alongside dedicated Kids’ Club events and a Junior Football Camp designed for younger guests.
Eid by the Sea (March 2026)
Eid by the Sea unfolds as a two-day celebration centred on togetherness and cultural connection. Guests can enjoy shared dining experiences from breakfast through to dinner, including destination dining inspired by traditional flavours.
Family-focused activities include football matches, a Junior Football Camp, hands-on cooking classes, kayaking competitions and archery. Guests may also join a local island discovery excursion, complemented by Maldivian folklore storytelling and live performances featuring the traditional Serpina instrument.
Easter at Sirru Fen Fushi (April 2026)
Easter celebrations at Sirru Fen Fushi are presented under the theme “Perfectly Island Hatched”, offering a relaxed island experience focused on family time and shared enjoyment. Guests are encouraged to celebrate spring through casual gatherings and beachside activities in a tropical setting.
Adding to the seasonal programme, the resort’s upcoming Sirru Icon Series will introduce a new dimension to the island experience, featuring curated culinary events, appearances by a football icon and experiences linked to Asia’s 50 Best Bars mixology scene.
At Sirru Fen Fushi, family time is positioned as a central part of the island experience. Accommodation options range from Sirru Residences and two- and three-bedroom water and beach villas to Safari Tented Villas, all offering generous living spaces, private pools and seamless indoor-outdoor layouts suited to multi-generational stays.
Throughout the season, families can participate in Sirru Family Moments, including Coralarium discovery experiences, stargazing, archery, tennis, football and Muay Thai. The resort also offers extensive children’s and teen programming, including arts and crafts, treasure hunts, beach and pool games, outdoor cinema nights and talent shows.
The Kids’ Club welcomes children aged four to 14, providing a bright and engaging environment featuring a distinctive spiral slide. As an added benefit for family travellers, the resort offers a Kids Fly, Stay and Eat Free programme for children under 14 years of age.
