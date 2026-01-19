The Standard, Maldives unveils romantic Valentine’s Day experiences

This Valentine’s Day, The Standard, Maldives is inviting couples to celebrate love through a curated collection of romantic dining experiences set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Designed to encourage connection and indulgence, each experience combines refined cuisine, intimate settings and signature details that transform shared moments into lasting memories.

For couples seeking privacy and exclusivity, the Romantic Dinner at Baby Island offers a secluded escape on a private island setting. Guests are treated to a bespoke dining experience for two, accompanied by champagne and specially curated Valentine’s touches, all within an atmosphere that is personal, tranquil and understatedly romantic, creating an intimate celebration of love surrounded by nature.

The Private Dinner at Kula Beach provides an equally refined beachfront experience beneath the night sky. Set along the shoreline with the sound of the ocean in the background, the evening is designed to balance elegance and intimacy, creating a warm ambience that allows couples to immerse themselves fully in the moment. Advance reservations ensure exclusivity and a peaceful setting for this special occasion.

Valentine’s Day at The Standard, Maldives may also begin in relaxed island style with a Floating Breakfast served in the privacy of each villa. Carefully prepared and attractively presented, guests may choose from a range of breakfast options, from classic favourites and lighter wellness-inspired selections to a champagne-enhanced start to the day, offering a leisurely and indulgent morning together.

From private island dinners and starlit beachfront evenings to indulgent floating breakfasts, The Standard, Maldives has crafted Valentine’s Day experiences designed to be shared and savoured. Each moment reflects the resort’s signature blend of playful luxury and meaningful connection, inviting couples to celebrate love in a way that feels personal, immersive and memorable.

To further enhance the romantic escape, guests may complement their stay with The Standard, Maldives’ Premium All-Inclusive experience, offering seamless indulgence throughout the visit. With daily dining at selected restaurants, premium beverages, in-villa refreshments and curated resort experiences included, couples are free to focus on one another, enjoying a relaxed and immersive Valentine’s celebration in a tropical setting.