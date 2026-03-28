The Standard, Maldives introduces Onda with Mediterranean-inspired menu

The wait is over. The Standard, Maldives is set to celebrate the opening of Onda, a bold new Mediterranean dining destination redefining island dining, on 5 April 2026.

Designed for sharing, lingering, and celebrating, Onda brings a fresh rhythm to the island’s culinary scene, blending vibrant flavours with The Standard’s signature approach: elevated, expressive, and never overdone. Named after the Italian word for wave, Onda captures a sense of movement, flow, and effortless energy.

From the moment guests arrive, the restaurant invites them to let go of convention and lean into a dining experience that feels vibrant, relaxed, and deeply connected to its surroundings. This is Mediterranean cuisine stripped of pretence: bold, fresh, soulful, and designed to be shared.

A Concept Rooted in Flow and Freedom

Onda was conceived as an antidote to traditional resort dining. There are no rigid rituals here, no formal stiffness, just the pleasure of great food, good company, and a front-row seat to the Indian Ocean. The concept is built around the idea of flow: the flow of waves, of conversation, of plates moving effortlessly from kitchen to table.

“Onda is a pure expression of The Standard’s playful, unconventional spirit,” says Justin Swart, General Manager of The Standard, Maldives. “We didn’t want to create another ‘fine-dining’ restaurant. We wanted something alive, a place that feels exciting, approachable, and rooted in flavour. Our ambition is for Onda to be recognised as the best Mediterranean restaurant in the region, delivering not just incredible food, but an experience that’s energetic, flowing, and full of life.”

Guests can savour a selection of fresh creations, including Bouillabaisse Scampi, offering a harmonious balance of umami depth and the freshness of the sea; Red Snapper Crudo with Citrus and Daikon, highlighting the purity of Maldivian waters with subtle Mediterranean accents; and Wahoo Carpaccio with Black Pepper and Tomato, a familiar classic reimagined with vibrant simplicity and restraint. Each plate reflects a collective commitment to generosity, balance, and pleasure.

Design Inspired by a Day at Sea

The design of Onda mirrors the feeling of being out on the water. Light, open, and breezy, the space is shaped by natural textures, fluid lines, and an effortless indoor-outdoor connection. Every element, from the seating layout to the ocean-facing views, is designed to draw guests into the surrounding seascape.

As daylight fades, Onda transitions seamlessly from sun-lit lunches to golden-hour dinners, with the ocean setting the pace. The atmosphere is elevated yet easy, striking a balance between refined design and relaxed island energy, a signature hallmark of The Standard brand.

The People Behind the Plate

At the heart of Onda is a belief that memorable dining is shaped not only by what is served, but by the people who bring it to life. From the kitchen to the floor, Onda is driven by a team united by craft, curiosity, and a shared respect for ingredients, tradition, and the rhythm of island life.

Beyond the cuisine, it is the atmosphere and human connection that define the Onda experience. Service is guided by The Standard’s signature human touch: warm, intuitive, and genuinely attuned to each guest. The team moves with ease and personality, creating an environment that feels welcoming, relaxed, and alive, where energy flows naturally from table to table.

Completing the experience is a carefully curated beverage programme that mirrors the same sense of freshness and flow, ensuring that the spirit of Onda extends seamlessly from the first sip to the final moment. Together, the people behind Onda create an experience that feels purposeful yet effortless, rooted in connection, shaped by care, and designed to be shared.

A New Benchmark for Island Dining

Onda marks a new chapter for The Standard, Maldives, one that challenges expectations and sets a fresh benchmark for contemporary island dining. Guests and visitors are warmly invited to take their place at the table, share in the rhythm of Mediterranean flavours, and experience dining that is designed to be savoured, celebrated, and enjoyed together.

Whether for an intimate evening or a lively gathering, Onda welcomes all who appreciate good food, great company, and moments that linger long after the last bite. The new wave of Mediterranean dining has arrived at The Standard, Maldives. And Onda is here to stay.