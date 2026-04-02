The Standard Maldives targets Chinese market with new all-inclusive programme

The Standard, Maldives, part of the globally respected Hyatt portfolio, has announced an elevated lifestyle-led luxury retreat tailored for Chinese travellers in search of a truly memorable Maldives escape. By harmoniously combining Hyatt’s world-class hospitality standards with The Standard’s dynamic and social lifestyle ethos, the resort introduces a new benchmark for premium island living in the Indian Ocean.

Reached via a scenic seaplane journey from Velana International Airport in Male’, The Standard, Maldives features 115 beautifully designed villas, set either overwater or along the beachfront. Each villa includes a private plunge pool and lounge deck, offering generous space and privacy for families or groups of up to ‘2 adults + 2 children’. Designed to complement the Maldives’ natural surroundings, these stylish accommodations provide direct access to clear lagoons or untouched beaches, ideal for relaxation, play, and exploration.

Enhancing the overall stay, The Standard has recently elevated its Food & Beverage offerings and introduced a Premium All-Inclusive programme, allowing guests to enjoy unlimited access to curated dining, signature cocktails, and bold flavours across its lively culinary venues. From casual beachfront BBQs to all-day dining and sunset bars, indulgence is effortless and uninterrupted throughout the stay.

With the preferences of Chinese guests in mind, the resort offers Mandarin-speaking hosts and personalised services, ensuring seamless communication and thoughtfully tailored hospitality from arrival to departure. Feedback from Chinese visitors consistently praises the warm, attentive service, with particular appreciation for Chinese-speaking hosts who make each experience smooth, welcoming, and stress-free.

Completing the island experience, The Standard, Maldives offers a thoughtfully curated selection of excursions that invite guests to explore both the natural wonders and cultural heritage of the Maldives. From traditional sunset fishing and guided manta ray and sea turtle expeditions in the surrounding atoll waters, to world-class scuba diving across vibrant coral reefs, each experience is designed to connect guests with the beauty of the Indian Ocean. For those seeking cultural discovery, the resort also organises visits to nearby heritage islands such as Kendhoo Island, an 800-year-old living community where guests can gain rare insight into Maldivian traditions, craftsmanship, and local way of life. These immersive experiences add depth and meaning to every stay, creating unforgettable memories beyond the shoreline.

Blending Hyatt’s trusted service excellence, The Standard’s lifestyle-driven spirit, premium all-inclusive offerings, and villa designs created with family comfort in mind, The Standard, Maldives stands out as a leading choice for Chinese travellers seeking a Maldivian holiday that is luxurious, playful, and genuinely distinctive.