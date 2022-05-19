MMPRC conducts webinar for US travel trade

Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has conducted a webinar for travel agents and tour operators from the United States of America (USA) under the name ‘High-End Adventures – The Maldives awaits | USA 2022’.

The purpose of the webinar, held on 17th May 2022, was to train US travel agents and tour operators and promote high-end adventures in the Maldives for travellers, showcasing the best of the destination.

This is the first webinar conducted this year to strengthen the Maldives brand across the North American market. The hour-long session was joined by Yacht Maldives, Movenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, and Crossroads Maldives.

The webinar commenced with an opening speech by the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO & MD), Mr Thoyyib Mohamed, highlighting the important relationship between Maldives and the U.S travel trade. Mr Thoyyib further underscored the many awards and accolades achieved by Maldives during the past years, and the joy of vacationing in the Maldives during the golden jubilee year of the Maldivian tourism industry.

Followed by CEO & MD’s speech, an update was provided regarding the latest travel guidelines in relation to the pandemic. Afterwards, MMPRC presented a destination presentation showcasing the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives, the four tourism products (resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards, hotels) and the unique experiences offered in Maldives. Sleeping in a bubble tent on the beach, staying at a private water villa and flying in a seaplane were among the many exciting unique experiences promoted. In addition, the safety provided by the natural socially-distanced unique geography of the Maldives was also highlighted in the video to promote Maldives as a safe haven for travellers in the U.S market.

The industry partners presented the latest information on the unique products and experiences respective to each property. The webinar provided an important platform for Visit Maldives’ industry partners to showcase their latest products to a wide-reaching travel trade audience in the U.S region as well as strengthen relations with the U.S market.

With over 100 travel trade representatives registered, the session ended with a Q&A. The webinar concluded with an exciting raffle holiday giveaway sponsored by Saii Lagoon Maldives. The lucky winner won an all-inclusive 5 nights stay in the Maldives.

The US was one of the top source markets to the Maldives last year. As of 6th April 2022, Maldives have welcomed 460,479 travellers in total, out of which 21,009 travellers are from the U.S. There were several activities conducted for the market last year. This includes joint-marketing campaigns, webinars, participation in major fairs and exhibitions, and hosting familiarisation trips. Similar activities are planned for this year.

The Maldives has also eased travel restrictions imposed on tourists which enforced presenting of negative PCR tests by all travellers. In this regard, from 4th March 2022, tourists visiting Maldives are no longer required to present a Covid-19 PCR negative result upon arrival if the prescribed doses of vaccine are completed 14 days prior to date of arrival. As of 13th March 2022, the Maldives has also lifted the national public health emergency, imposed in response to the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ease of travel restrictions and measures would make it easier for tourists to visit the Maldives.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination abroad, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year.