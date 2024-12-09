AIDA brings over 2,000 tourists to Maldives in major economic boost

In a breakthrough for marine science, a new species of fish has been discovered in the pristine waters of the Maldives. Named Chromis Abadhah, the species derives its name from the Maldivian Dhivehi word Abadhah, meaning perpetual, symbolising the ongoing commitment to planetary conservation. The name also acknowledges the support of the Rolex Perpetual Planet Initiative, which funded the research.

The fish was first spotted near Maafilaafushi in the Kaafu Atoll. Subsequent studies revealed that the species inhabits multiple regions of the Maldives, ranging from Lhaviyani Atoll to Dhaalu Atoll. Researchers documented the fish in eight distinct locations, indicating that it may be distributed across various parts of the country.

Chromis Abadhah resides at depths between 95 and 110 metres, in the mesophotic zone, where sunlight begins to fade. This habitat sets it apart from other species in its family, which are typically found in shallower waters of around 30 meters.

The new species belongs to the ‘Dan’ba’ family, a group of damselfish commonly found in Maldivian seas. However, Chromis Abadhah is distinct from its relatives in several ways:

Unlike other Chromis species, it lacks the characteristic black cross line near the neck.

Its upper shell comprises 14 bones, compared to the typical 13 seen in related species.

While other Chromis species, such as Chromis axillaris, Chromis pelora, and Chromis woodsi, are found in various parts of the world, Chromis Abadhah appears to be endemic to the Maldives, making it a unique addition to the region’s biodiversity.

The study was a collaborative effort involving Maldivian experts and international scientists. To better understand the species, researchers captured four specimens using a specialised net. Their findings, published in a scientific paper, highlight the importance of deep-sea exploration in uncovering hidden marine treasures.

The identification of Chromis Abadhah underscores the Maldives’ rich marine biodiversity and the critical role of research in its preservation. This discovery also emphasises the importance of protecting deep-sea habitats, which often harbour unique and endemic species.