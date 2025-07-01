Equator Village wins Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel 2025 at World Travel Awards

Equator Village has once again been honoured as the Indian Ocean’s Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2025, held on 28 June in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. This marks the third consecutive year the resort has received this prestigious accolade, following earlier wins in 2023 and 2024, underscoring its commitment to service excellence and consistent guest satisfaction.

Mohamed Waheed, Resort Manager at Equator Village, expressed pride in the achievement, stating that the recognition reflects the dedication, creativity, and hard work of the entire team. He highlighted their commitment to delivering warm, personalised service and creating welcoming spaces that resonate with the charm and hospitality of the south. Waheed also extended gratitude to the resort’s guests and partners for their continued support and trust.

Celebrating over three decades of recognising hospitality excellence, the World Travel Awards is regarded as one of the most esteemed honours in global tourism. Winners are selected through a rigorous international voting process involving both travel professionals and the public.

Located just a five-minute drive from Gan International Airport, Equator Village offers exceptional convenience along with the relaxed charm of the southern Maldives. The resort features 78 spacious bungalows surrounded by lush flower gardens, alongside facilities including a beachfront restaurant, bar, pool, gym, and meeting spaces – all infused with tropical flair and heartfelt southern hospitality.