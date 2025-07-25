World Travel Awards honours Kurumba Maldives for family excellence

Kurumba Maldives has been named the 2025 Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort by the prestigious World Travel Awards, a testament to its continued dedication to delivering stylish, family-friendly holiday experiences that harmoniously blend comfort with timeless elegance.

Nestled on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, just a 10-minute speedboat journey from the capital, Kurumba offers a relaxed and inviting atmosphere ideal for families seeking a memorable tropical retreat. With spacious family villas and a wealth of activities, the resort is thoughtfully designed to foster meaningful connections and lasting memories.

Guests are invited to enjoy a wide array of experiences, from exhilarating water sports such as snorkelling and kayaking to cultural encounters, guided underwater dives, football clinics, and tennis coaching. Curated family activities—including beach games and cooking classes—add to the resort’s charm, all set against a backdrop of chic tranquillity.

For adults in search of relaxation, the resort’s spa provides treatments inspired by the island’s natural surroundings. Meanwhile, younger guests are kept thoroughly entertained at the Kids’ Club and Teen Lounge. The Kids’ Club offers an imaginative line-up of activities such as Jungle Yoga, Splash Time, Pizza Picassos, Rock Stars Painting, and Kings & Queens Crown Making. Children can also explore coconut bowling, herbalism workshops, junior mixology, and outdoor pursuits like beach clean-ups and Olympics. Evening fun includes mini discos, film nights, and marine-life presentations, ensuring a full day of excitement and learning.

The teen programme adds further appeal, combining adventure and creativity. Highlights include coral restoration and reef clean-ups, underwater photography, Dip & Paint workshops, and a range of sports like futsal, rugby, and 3-on-3 basketball. Additional entertainment such as VR gaming, karaoke, billiards, and sunset fishing ensures a dynamic and engaging experience for older children.

Kurumba’s design reflects a commitment to detail and elegance, with stylish dining venues and thoughtfully designed recreational spaces creating a seamless family escape. Known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant reef, the resort offers the perfect setting for families to unwind, bond, and discover the wonders of the Maldives together.

“This award is an incredible recognition of what we strive for every day – crafting meaningful moments for families,” said Morten Junior, General Manager. “It’s not just about the resort; it’s a celebration of the joy, connection, and memories shared by the families who stay with us. We are deeply grateful to the World Travel Awards and to our wonderful guests for believing in our vision.”