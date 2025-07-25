Featured
World Travel Awards honours Kurumba Maldives for family excellence
Kurumba Maldives has been named the 2025 Indian Ocean’s Leading Family Resort by the prestigious World Travel Awards, a testament to its continued dedication to delivering stylish, family-friendly holiday experiences that harmoniously blend comfort with timeless elegance.
Nestled on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, just a 10-minute speedboat journey from the capital, Kurumba offers a relaxed and inviting atmosphere ideal for families seeking a memorable tropical retreat. With spacious family villas and a wealth of activities, the resort is thoughtfully designed to foster meaningful connections and lasting memories.
Guests are invited to enjoy a wide array of experiences, from exhilarating water sports such as snorkelling and kayaking to cultural encounters, guided underwater dives, football clinics, and tennis coaching. Curated family activities—including beach games and cooking classes—add to the resort’s charm, all set against a backdrop of chic tranquillity.
For adults in search of relaxation, the resort’s spa provides treatments inspired by the island’s natural surroundings. Meanwhile, younger guests are kept thoroughly entertained at the Kids’ Club and Teen Lounge. The Kids’ Club offers an imaginative line-up of activities such as Jungle Yoga, Splash Time, Pizza Picassos, Rock Stars Painting, and Kings & Queens Crown Making. Children can also explore coconut bowling, herbalism workshops, junior mixology, and outdoor pursuits like beach clean-ups and Olympics. Evening fun includes mini discos, film nights, and marine-life presentations, ensuring a full day of excitement and learning.
The teen programme adds further appeal, combining adventure and creativity. Highlights include coral restoration and reef clean-ups, underwater photography, Dip & Paint workshops, and a range of sports like futsal, rugby, and 3-on-3 basketball. Additional entertainment such as VR gaming, karaoke, billiards, and sunset fishing ensures a dynamic and engaging experience for older children.
Kurumba’s design reflects a commitment to detail and elegance, with stylish dining venues and thoughtfully designed recreational spaces creating a seamless family escape. Known for its crystal-clear waters and vibrant reef, the resort offers the perfect setting for families to unwind, bond, and discover the wonders of the Maldives together.
“This award is an incredible recognition of what we strive for every day – crafting meaningful moments for families,” said Morten Junior, General Manager. “It’s not just about the resort; it’s a celebration of the joy, connection, and memories shared by the families who stay with us. We are deeply grateful to the World Travel Awards and to our wonderful guests for believing in our vision.”
Cooking
Sustainability in bloom at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ newly transformed Spice Garden
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has unveiled its newly reimagined Spice Garden, a vibrant embodiment of sustainability, sensory exploration, and culinary innovation. Under the expert care of in-house horticulturist Zabih and the culinary guidance of Executive Chef Frank, the revitalised garden has become central to the resort’s garden-to-table ethos, shaping the evolution of the guest dining journey—most notably reflected in the enhanced Lazy Lunch menu.
Set within the resort’s grounds, the Spice Garden has undergone a significant transformation into a flourishing haven of organic herbs, spices, and edible plants, many of which now appear on the menu just hours after being harvested. This abundance of fresh, homegrown produce has redefined the resort’s culinary landscape, with seasonal ingredients and authentic flavours now taking pride of place, particularly in the Lazy Lunch offering.
The new direction has allowed for even greater incorporation of local harvests into the menu, with freshly picked herbs and vegetables enriching the taste and nutritional value of each dish. This approach also grants the chefs the freedom to adapt the menu according to the changing seasons, continuously presenting guests with something innovative and exciting.
To bring guests closer to this philosophy, Alila Kothaifaru has introduced a complimentary Spice Garden Walk, led by horticulturist Zabih. With his deep passion and careful stewardship, the garden has become a sensory-rich learning environment. Guests are encouraged to touch, smell, and taste a variety of tropical herbs and spices while learning about their origins, culinary uses, and environmental significance.
Zabih views the garden as an invitation to reconnect with nature, offering guests an experience that engages all the senses and fosters a deeper appreciation for the ingredients behind each meal. The garden walk and Lazy Lunch, though distinct experiences, together offer a comprehensive exploration of the journey from soil to plate.
Seasonal menus continue to draw inspiration from the garden, reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, wellness, and the use of locally sourced ingredients. General Manager Thomas affirms this vision, highlighting the Spice Garden as a symbol of the resort’s commitment to meaningful guest experiences. He notes that it reflects a broader aim to blend sustainability with cultural authenticity, offering visitors a more personal and enriching stay.
Whether strolling through the fragrant pathways of the garden or enjoying a sunlit lunch featuring ingredients harvested mere moments earlier, guests are invited to savour the harmony between cuisine, nature, and place—making every bite a celebration of the island’s rich natural abundance.
Featured
Mar-Umi at Kuda Villingili secures spot among world’s top wine restaurants
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has once again received the prestigious Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator’s 2025 Restaurant Awards, recognising the resort’s signature restaurant, Mar-Umi, for its exceptional wine programme and unwavering dedication to culinary excellence.
This accolade celebrates the efforts of the Mar-Umi team, who have carefully curated a wine list that complements the restaurant’s Nikkei and South American culinary offerings. The award, received for the second consecutive year, reflects the team’s commitment to delivering a refined dining experience that seamlessly integrates bold flavours with expertly selected wines.
Mar-Umi, inspired by the culinary traditions of Peru and Japan, offers an inventive menu of Nikkei and South American cuisine. Under the guidance of Executive Chef Lalith Sharma and Chef de Cuisine Ahmed Kamal, known as Chef Kimo, the restaurant presents South American dishes at lunch and Nikkei cuisine at dinner. The recent addition of a Teppanyaki experience further elevates the beachfront dining venue, combining expertly prepared dishes with engaging culinary showmanship.
The restaurant’s wine list is further enriched by an impressive range of sake, thoughtfully paired by Chief Sommelier Samantha Kumara, whose expertise enhances the overall dining journey at Mar-Umi.
Located along a tranquil stretch of beach, the restaurant offers panoramic views of the turquoise lagoon—an idyllic setting in which guests can savour artfully prepared dishes and cocktails from the Mar-Umi bar, created by skilled mixologists.
Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher of Wine Spectator, remarked on the significance of the award, noting, “A wine list is a restaurant’s identity in print, and this year’s Wine Spectator Restaurant Award winners reflect both deep knowledge and a passion for discovery.” A total of 3,811 restaurants worldwide were honoured in this year’s awards.
Launched in 1981, the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards are the only global awards dedicated exclusively to restaurant wine service. They are presented in three tiers: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence, and the Grand Award, with 2,010; 1,704; and 97 winners respectively in 2025. Mar-Umi’s Award of Excellence recognises a wine list that showcases a well-considered selection of quality producers and a strong thematic alignment with the menu in both pricing and style.
Family
Island living redefined: Le Méridien Maldives offers enriching family retreat
Set against the backdrop of a tranquil lagoon and unspoilt beaches on the private island of Thilamaafushi in Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa provides an ideal setting for multigenerational travel. Emphasising connection, creativity, and discovery, the resort offers families a tropical haven where shared moments unfold effortlessly—from the stillness of sunrise to the warm hues of Au Soleil’s golden hour.
The resort presents two-bedroom beachfront and overwater villas, thoughtfully designed to balance privacy with shared living. Each villa comprises a master bedroom and twin room, a private pool, indoor and outdoor lounge areas, and direct access to either the lagoon or the shoreline. For those seeking greater exclusivity, the three-bedroom Thilamaafushi Beach Villa delivers an expansive indoor-outdoor living experience, complete with a private beach, infinity pool, Jacuzzi, and direct access to the turquoise sea—ideal for larger family holidays or special occasions.
Families are encouraged to build their days around meaningful activities, with curated experiences tailored to all ages. Guests may snorkel the vibrant house reef, take a dolphin cruise, or engage in friendly matches on the padel court. Evenings bring a sense of togetherness, with karaoke, bingo, and open-air cinema creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere.
Le Méridien’s sun-drenched Au Soleil offers a vibrant gathering space for families to enjoy live music, refreshments, and signature treats. Poolside games and summery beverages are served alongside ocean vistas, while children can savour Le Scoop homemade gelato in a laid-back beachfront setting—an ideal stop between island escapades.
Reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, the Marine Conservation Hub provides an engaging educational experience for guests of all ages. Families can explore the local marine ecosystem with the resident biologists and take part in hands-on conservation efforts during their visit.
The Greenhouse, one of the Maldives’ largest hydroponic gardens, complements these efforts. Guests are invited to participate in the Family Foraging experience, where they can learn about hydroponic farming, harvest fresh produce together, and enjoy a communal Harvest Table—an experience designed to spark curiosity and environmental mindfulness in younger guests.
At the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, children are immersed in a world of creative learning. This vibrant space hosts a variety of daily activities including arts and crafts, junior mixology classes, marine awareness sessions, and a signature kids’ night camping experience. While children are engaged, parents can unwind at the overwater Explore Spa, join a Sip & Paint session at La Vie bar, or enjoy bespoke destination dining. Babysitting services are also available for toddlers and infants, ensuring parents can enjoy peaceful moments throughout their stay.
The resort’s six restaurants and bars offer diverse dining experiences suited to every palate. Mediterranean cuisine is served at Riviera, while Japanese specialities and Teppanyaki are featured at Tabemasu. Velaa Bar + Grill offers wood-fired pizzas, and Turquoise provides a broad international menu. Each venue delivers a unique culinary journey, blending global flavours with locally sourced ingredients.
With sweeping views of the ocean and soft white sands, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa promises an enriching family escape where connection, exploration, and joy are seamlessly woven into each day.
Families booking the Family Adventure offer will enjoy a range of added benefits, including complimentary stays and meals for children under 12, daily half-board for the whole family, access to the Kids Hub, daily marine education sessions, non-motorised watersports, and more. The offer is available for bookings and stays through to 31 December 2025.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
Malaa – The Maldivian Café: NH Kuda Rah’s new culinary jewel
-
Featured1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives unveils ‘Mystival’ — spellbinding festive extravaganza
-
Awards1 week ago
Maldives named ‘Best for Romance’ in Expedia’s 2025 Island Hot List
-
News1 week ago
Maldives’ sunsets garner 20 million views, landing in global top 10
-
Featured1 week ago
Madifushi Private Island makes impact at ILTM Asia Pacific 2025
-
Action1 week ago
Jesse Mendes to ride at 2025 Four Seasons Maldives Surfing showdown
-
Excursions1 week ago
Rannamaari Dive Fest 2025 returns to Dhawa Ihuru
-
Action1 week ago
Tempo brings high-energy Wellbeing Week to Mercure Maldives Kooddoo