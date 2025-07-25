Sustainability in bloom at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ newly transformed Spice Garden

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has unveiled its newly reimagined Spice Garden, a vibrant embodiment of sustainability, sensory exploration, and culinary innovation. Under the expert care of in-house horticulturist Zabih and the culinary guidance of Executive Chef Frank, the revitalised garden has become central to the resort’s garden-to-table ethos, shaping the evolution of the guest dining journey—most notably reflected in the enhanced Lazy Lunch menu.

Set within the resort’s grounds, the Spice Garden has undergone a significant transformation into a flourishing haven of organic herbs, spices, and edible plants, many of which now appear on the menu just hours after being harvested. This abundance of fresh, homegrown produce has redefined the resort’s culinary landscape, with seasonal ingredients and authentic flavours now taking pride of place, particularly in the Lazy Lunch offering.

The new direction has allowed for even greater incorporation of local harvests into the menu, with freshly picked herbs and vegetables enriching the taste and nutritional value of each dish. This approach also grants the chefs the freedom to adapt the menu according to the changing seasons, continuously presenting guests with something innovative and exciting.

To bring guests closer to this philosophy, Alila Kothaifaru has introduced a complimentary Spice Garden Walk, led by horticulturist Zabih. With his deep passion and careful stewardship, the garden has become a sensory-rich learning environment. Guests are encouraged to touch, smell, and taste a variety of tropical herbs and spices while learning about their origins, culinary uses, and environmental significance.

Zabih views the garden as an invitation to reconnect with nature, offering guests an experience that engages all the senses and fosters a deeper appreciation for the ingredients behind each meal. The garden walk and Lazy Lunch, though distinct experiences, together offer a comprehensive exploration of the journey from soil to plate.

Seasonal menus continue to draw inspiration from the garden, reinforcing the resort’s dedication to sustainability, wellness, and the use of locally sourced ingredients. General Manager Thomas affirms this vision, highlighting the Spice Garden as a symbol of the resort’s commitment to meaningful guest experiences. He notes that it reflects a broader aim to blend sustainability with cultural authenticity, offering visitors a more personal and enriching stay.

Whether strolling through the fragrant pathways of the garden or enjoying a sunlit lunch featuring ingredients harvested mere moments earlier, guests are invited to savour the harmony between cuisine, nature, and place—making every bite a celebration of the island’s rich natural abundance.