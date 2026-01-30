Alila Kothaifaru Maldives plans Chinese New Year dining and wellness experiences

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites guests to welcome the Chinese New Year with a refined island celebration taking place from 15 to 20 February 2026. The resort presents a curated programme of dining, wellness, cultural, and family experiences designed to honour the Year of the Horse in a serene and immersive setting.

In Chinese culture, the Year of the Horse symbolises strength, vitality, and forward movement which are values that resonate deeply with Alila’s philosophy of purposeful living, personal growth, and meaningful connection to nature. Reflecting this ethos, the resort’s Chinese New Year programme encourages guests to slow down, reconnect, and begin the year with clarity and intention.

“At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, Chinese New Year is a meaningful opportunity to celebrate renewal and togetherness in a way that feels authentic and unhurried,” said Thomas Weber, the General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “Inspired by the Year of the Horse, our celebrations are designed to embody balance, resilience, and mindful progression which allowing guests to embrace the new year through enriching moments, shared traditions, and restorative experiences.”

The festivities are anchored by elevated Chinese New Year themed ‘Boat To Table” at Seasalt Restaurant, highlighting thoughtfully sourced ingredients and fresh island flavours, presented within a relaxed beachfront dining experience.

Cultural immersion continues with complimentary Dumpling Making Classes, offering guests a hands-on way to engage with time-honoured Chinese New Year traditions in an intimate and interactive setting.

Wellness takes centre stage at Spa Alila with Spring of Luck, a restorative ritual inspired by the season of renewal. Combining a Mandarin Body Renewal with a personalised massage, the experience reflects Alila’s holistic approach to wellbeing, by nurturing both body and mind as guests step into the new year.

Adding a creative and reflective dimension to the celebrations, Mandala of the Horse invites guests to participate in a guided session inspired by themes of strength, creativity, and forward momentum. The experience encourages mindfulness and self-expression, aligning with the resort’s emphasis on purposeful, design-led encounters.

Families are also invited to celebrate together with Festive Fun at Play Alila, featuring a vibrant line-up of Chinese New Year–themed activities for children and families, from arts and crafts to playful traditions inspired by the season.

Blending refined dining, mindful wellness, cultural discovery, and family-friendly moments, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers a meaningful and elevated way to begin the Year of the Horse, rooted in balance, intention, and the beauty of island life.