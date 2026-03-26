News
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives expands villa offering with multi-bedroom residences
At a time when travel is increasingly shaped by shared moments, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces a new collection of multi-bedroom villas that go beyond space—offering thoughtfully designed amenities that transform how families and friends experience the Maldives together.
More than just larger accommodations, the new Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas and Boduge Residence are designed as fully immersive living spaces, where every detail — from outdoor dining areas to intuitive service — enhances connection, comfort, and ease.
Where the Villa Becomes the Experience
In these new villas, the experience begins the moment guests arrive — not just across the island, but within their own private space.
Designed for effortless group living, each villa integrates social spaces, private retreats, and experiential amenities that allow guests to shape their stay around how they want to spend time together.
Thoughtful Features Designed for Families & Groups
At the heart of each villa is a generous private pool and sundeck, creating a natural gathering point — whether for morning swims with children, relaxed afternoons, or sunset moments with friends.
The villas introduce a stronger emphasis on outdoor lifestyle living, with expansive decks and, in the Boduge Residence, a dedicated BBQ area — ideal for:
- Family-style dinners under the stars
- Celebratory gatherings
- Casual, shared meals without leaving the villa
Perfect for multi-generational families or groups, each stay is supported by a dedicated villa host, ensuring:
- Seamless coordination of activities and dining
- Personalised touches for celebrations
- Effortless day-to-day comfort
This level of service allows guests to focus on time together, rather than logistics.
Understanding the needs of group travellers, the villas feature king and twin bedroom combinations, making them ideal for:
- Families with children
- Friends travelling together
- Mixed-age groups
The Boduge Residence’s ability to connect to a neighbouring villa further enhances flexibility, creating a rare three-bedroom private island setup.
Spacious indoor lounges and dining areas allow groups to come together comfortably — whether for:
- Movie nights
- Shared meals
- Quiet downtime away from the sun
The addition of features such as a kitchenette and maid’s room in the Boduge Residence makes it especially suited for longer stays and extended family travel.
Designed to Bring Everyone Together — Naturally
Architecturally, the villas reflect Alila’s eco-minimalist philosophy, where open-plan layouts, natural materials, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions create a calming, intuitive flow.
Spaces are intentionally designed to feel neither overly formal nor overly structured — allowing guests to move freely between connection and privacy throughout the day.
A Seasonal Invitation to Travel Together
Complementing its expanded villa offering, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces a Maldives Summer Escape offer, encouraging families and groups to plan ahead and experience these new villas with added value and exclusive privileges.
The offer is particularly suited for longer stays, school holidays, and milestone celebrations, making it easier to bring everyone together in one place.
“These new villas are not just about offering more space — they’re about rethinking how people can enjoy time together while still having complete privacy,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From secluded outdoor dining areas to dedicated hosts and flexible, thoughtfully designed layouts, every detail prioritizes discretion and personal space — making it easier for families and friends to connect, celebrate, and truly relax in their own private sanctuary on the island.”
A Private Island, Made for Shared Moments
With its house reef, proximity to Hanifaru Bay, and serene natural surroundings, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to offer a deeply immersive destination experience.
The addition of these new multi-bedroom villas enhances that offering — creating a setting where the most meaningful moments happen not just around the island, but within the villa itself.
News
The Standard Maldives curates sustainability-focused Earth Hour programme
The Standard, Maldives invites guests to switch off, slow down and come together for an evening that celebrates sustainability through atmosphere, flavour and connection. On 28 March 2026, the resort will dim non-essential lighting across the island, transforming the night into a thoughtfully curated experience where low light sets the mood and meaningful moments take centre stage. From 6.00 PM to 8.30 PM, guests are encouraged to enjoy dinner earlier in the evening at any of the resort’s restaurants as the island begins to power down. As darkness falls, The Standard, Maldives offers a series of experiences designed to show that saving energy can feel effortless—and still be vibrant.
The evening’s culinary highlight is a Japanese Affair Set Dinner, served beachside at Kula Beach from 6.30 PM to 9.30 PM, priced at USD 85 per person. Refined flavours, open skies and the natural ambience of the shore come together for a dining experience that proves everything tastes better under the stars.
As the lights go out, the energy shifts to Todis Beach, where guests are invited to go off the grid with glow-in-the-dark cocktails and mocktails, available àla carte from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM. A ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ offer encourages guests to sip, glow and keep the night going, proof that low power does not mean low spirit. The atmosphere is elevated further with a bonfire and live, unplugged acoustic guitar performance, creating an intimate setting for conversation, storytelling, stargazing or quiet reflection. With rhythms guided by nature rather than electricity, the evening embodies the essence of Earth Hour in a way that feels relaxed and social.
By blending conscious choices with carefully crafted experiences, The Standard, Maldives reinforces its commitment to sustainability while staying true to its ethos of elevated yet unpretentious hospitality.
Family
Halcyon Private Isles Maldives curates immersive Easter programme
The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into an imaginative island escape this Easter with Halcyon Days in Wonderland—a thoughtfully curated celebration unfolding from 29 March to 7 April 2026. Inspired by the poetic spirit of halcyon days and a whimsical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, the experience transforms the resort’s two private islands into a world of curiosity, creativity, and quiet enchantment.
More than a traditional festive programme, Easter at The Halcyon is designed as an immersive passage—where time softens, discovery takes centre stage, and each moment is gently layered with storytelling, flavour, and sensory experiences.
At the heart of this year’s celebration is Alchemy of Flavours, a culinary residency by Chef Dmitry Eremeev of Mason Dallos. Throughout the Easter week, Chef Dmitry presents a series of refined dining experiences, from intimate sunset cocktail sessions and curated wine tastings to a signature Four-Hands Dinner alongside the resort’s culinary team at the Fire Pit. His approach blends artistry and technique, transforming each dish into a narrative that reflects both imagination and place. The residency culminates in exclusive dining moments, including a wine dinner and curated gastronomic journeys that highlight the resort’s evolving culinary identity.
The Easter programme unfolds day by day with a rich tapestry of experiences designed for both families and discerning travellers. Mornings begin with gentle rituals such as Island Morning Walks and guided snorkeling through vibrant house reefs—of which the resort is home to two—offering encounters with turtles, coral gardens, and the living rhythms of the Indian Ocean. Marine biology sessions and conservation-led explorations further deepen this connection, revealing the delicate ecosystems that surround the islands.
Creative expression flows throughout the week with hands-on workshops inspired by the Wonderland theme. Guests can take part in bunny origami, egg painting, coconut art, and mini canvas sessions, while younger travellers are invited into a playful world of discovery through treasure hunts, craft ateliers, and interactive games. Signature moments such as the White Rabbit Time Race, Easter Egg Piñata, and themed storytelling sessions bring a sense of whimsy and lighthearted adventure to the island.
Cultural immersion is woven seamlessly into the experience through Tales Painted in Sunlight, where local artists and storytellers share Maldivian folklore, crafts, and traditions. Guests can also learn Boduberu rhythms, explore the origins of Thaana script,
or visit nearby islands for an authentic glimpse into local life—reinforcing the resort’s philosophy of meaningful, place-driven experiences.
Wellness remains an integral part of the Easter journey with The Healer’s Hidden Garden, led by Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Jubil P. Anil. Guests are invited to reconnect through bespoke therapies and complimentary consultations, designed to restore balance and harmony in tune with the island’s natural rhythms.
As the celebration builds, evenings transition into atmospheric gatherings—from sunset fishing rituals and dolphin encounters to beachfront cinema nights and starlit family feasts. The highlight arrives on Easter Sunday, 5 April, with a festive Easter Breakfast Buffet at Thari, followed by a day of curated island experiences that blend indulgence, relaxation, and celebration in equal measure.
The festivities conclude with a series of elegant finales, including an Easter Gala Dinner under lantern-lit skies, High Tea in Wonderland, and a Lobster Dinner by the sea at Yuzu—each moment crafted to leave a lasting impression of the season’s magic.
Set across two private islands and defined by its spirit of discovery and refined simplicity, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives offers a distinctive Easter escape where storytelling, gastronomy, culture, and nature come together effortlessly.
For families, couples, and curious travellers alike, Halcyon Days in Wonderland is an invitation to wander, to wonder, and to experience Easter not as an occasion—but as a journey.
For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800.
Family
Hilton Maldives Amingiri introduces Candyland experience for Easter 2026
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to step into a whimsical Candyland this Easter. From April 1 to April 7, 2026, the resort transforms into a vibrant world of color, creativity, and curated experiences designed for families, couples, and groups alike.
Candyland Adventures for All Ages
Recognised as Best for Families in the 2026 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa continues to set the stage for meaningful family escapes. At the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, young guests can immerse themselves in Candyland-inspired fun. Highlights include Candyland Cupcake Creations and the Sweet Easter Parade & Egg Hunt, a lively celebration filled with music, colourful costumes, and delightful surprises. Families can also enjoy beachside games and friendly challenges, complete with refreshing treats, creating joyful moments by the sea.
A Celebration of Flavours, Reimagined for Easter
Dining takes center stage with exceptional culinary experiences across the island. At Origin, Chef Dario Trevisan presents A Spring Symphony, a contemporary Italian tasting journey inspired by his roots and refined with modern finesse. At Aura, a special Easter Sunday beachfront dinner blends elegant flavours with playful touches, while Aura and Eden, the resort’s adults-only overwater bar, offer The Sweet & Spirited Collection—a whimsical selection of candy-inspired cocktails crafted for sunset indulgence.
Wellbeing in Bloom This Easter
Guests can restore and recharge with the Sleep Wellness Ritual at Amingiri Spa & Hammam, designed for deep relaxation and renewal. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck, an evening hammam ritual, or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga, and breathwork.
Island Retreats Designed for Togetherness
From spacious beach and overwater villas with private pools to the exclusive The Residence, a six-bedroom beachfront estate set within its own private cove, guests can truly feel at home. Spanning over 4,000 square meters, The Residence accommodates up to 12 guests, offering exceptional privacy, generous living spaces, and direct beach access—ideal for multigenerational escapes.
With immersive experiences, elevated dining, and spaces designed for connection, Easter at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa promises a celebration as magical as it is memorable.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit the resort’s website or call +960 664 63 64.
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