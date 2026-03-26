Alila Kothaifaru Maldives expands villa offering with multi-bedroom residences

At a time when travel is increasingly shaped by shared moments, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces a new collection of multi-bedroom villas that go beyond space—offering thoughtfully designed amenities that transform how families and friends experience the Maldives together.

More than just larger accommodations, the new Two-Bedroom Beach Pool Villas and Boduge Residence are designed as fully immersive living spaces, where every detail — from outdoor dining areas to intuitive service — enhances connection, comfort, and ease.

Where the Villa Becomes the Experience

In these new villas, the experience begins the moment guests arrive — not just across the island, but within their own private space.

Designed for effortless group living, each villa integrates social spaces, private retreats, and experiential amenities that allow guests to shape their stay around how they want to spend time together.

Thoughtful Features Designed for Families & Groups

At the heart of each villa is a generous private pool and sundeck, creating a natural gathering point — whether for morning swims with children, relaxed afternoons, or sunset moments with friends.

The villas introduce a stronger emphasis on outdoor lifestyle living, with expansive decks and, in the Boduge Residence, a dedicated BBQ area — ideal for:

Family-style dinners under the stars

Celebratory gatherings

Casual, shared meals without leaving the villa

Perfect for multi-generational families or groups, each stay is supported by a dedicated villa host, ensuring:

Seamless coordination of activities and dining

Personalised touches for celebrations

Effortless day-to-day comfort

This level of service allows guests to focus on time together, rather than logistics.

Understanding the needs of group travellers, the villas feature king and twin bedroom combinations, making them ideal for:

Families with children

Friends travelling together

Mixed-age groups

The Boduge Residence’s ability to connect to a neighbouring villa further enhances flexibility, creating a rare three-bedroom private island setup.

Spacious indoor lounges and dining areas allow groups to come together comfortably — whether for:

Movie nights

Shared meals

Quiet downtime away from the sun

The addition of features such as a kitchenette and maid’s room in the Boduge Residence makes it especially suited for longer stays and extended family travel.

Designed to Bring Everyone Together — Naturally

Architecturally, the villas reflect Alila’s eco-minimalist philosophy, where open-plan layouts, natural materials, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions create a calming, intuitive flow.

Spaces are intentionally designed to feel neither overly formal nor overly structured — allowing guests to move freely between connection and privacy throughout the day.

A Seasonal Invitation to Travel Together

Complementing its expanded villa offering, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives introduces a Maldives Summer Escape offer, encouraging families and groups to plan ahead and experience these new villas with added value and exclusive privileges.



The offer is particularly suited for longer stays, school holidays, and milestone celebrations, making it easier to bring everyone together in one place.

“These new villas are not just about offering more space — they’re about rethinking how people can enjoy time together while still having complete privacy,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “From secluded outdoor dining areas to dedicated hosts and flexible, thoughtfully designed layouts, every detail prioritizes discretion and personal space — making it easier for families and friends to connect, celebrate, and truly relax in their own private sanctuary on the island.”

A Private Island, Made for Shared Moments

With its house reef, proximity to Hanifaru Bay, and serene natural surroundings, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives continues to offer a deeply immersive destination experience.

The addition of these new multi-bedroom villas enhances that offering — creating a setting where the most meaningful moments happen not just around the island, but within the villa itself.