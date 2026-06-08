Two islands, one wellness journey: Coco Collection launches restorative retreat

Coco Collection, a truly Maldivian-owned resort brand celebrated for its personalised hospitality and soulful island settings, invites guests to slow the pace and simply be with a Two-Island Wellness Escape unfolding across Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. Taking place from 13 to 21 June 2026, the retreat honours both Global Wellness Day and the International Yoga Day with a series of restorative experiences thoughtfully curated to guide guests towards balance, relaxation, and regeneration.

The journey is led by guest wellness practitioner Zelmaré Viljoen, a South African based in the UAE whose holistic approach focuses on mindful living, breathwork, movement, and emotional well-being.

With an extensive repertoire spanning certified Yoga Therapy, Meditation, Pilates, and Sound Healing, Zelmaré guides individuals towards reconnection, balance, and inner calm through her conscious and intuitive practices. The experiences move in a natural rhythm across both islands: mornings begin softly with grounding movement as the day rises, while afternoons foster quiet reflection and peaceful healing. Each moment is designed to meet guests exactly where they are, without expectation, empowering them to fully immerse themselves in the present at their own pace.

At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the celebrations open with Global Wellness Day under the theme #JoyMagenta, from 13 to 16 June. Guests are welcomed into a gentle Wellness Walk and a Reset & Restore Experience at Coco Spa, complete with detox drinks, a guided spa tour, and calming breathwork. The days that follow flow between Morning Pilates and Sunset Gentle Flow Yoga on Palm Beach, an evocative New Moon Ceremony and Sound Healing beneath the ocean sky, and a playful Kids Yoga & Storytelling session that brings calmness and joy to younger guests.

Meanwhile, at Coco Bodu Hithi, recently recognised as the Best Waterside Hotel at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026 and set in the tranquil waters of North Malé Atoll, the retreat continues from 18 to 20 June. Guests awaken the body with an overwater Vinyasa Flow, build strength and clarity through Core Pilates and Morning Breathwork, and ease into stillness with an evening of Hatha Yoga & Sound Healing at the resort’s serene Yoga Pavilion.

The retreat culminates on Sunday, 21 June, as both islands greet the sunrise together in celebration of the International Day of Yoga under the theme “Yoga for Wellness, Wisdom, and World Peace.” At Coco Bodu Hithi, guests flow through a Morning Sun Salutation, settle into a Meditation & Sound Bath accompanied by Tibetan bowls, and gather for The Mindful Circle of herbal infusions, gentle conversation, and breathwork. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, a sunrise Surya Namaskar and a restorative Sunset Vinyasa Flow on Palm Beach are followed by detox drinks and light refreshments. Together, the two islands offer a transformative wellness journey, distinctive in character yet unified in aim.

From the unspoiled beauty of Baa Atoll to the tranquil seas of North Malé Atoll, the retreat becomes a journey of natural beauty, solitude, and self-discovery. Chargeable private sessions are available for guests seeking a more personalised wellness experience.

To discover more about Coco Collection and their award-winning offerings, please visit www.cococollection.com. To reserve a place on the Two-Island Wellness Escape, please contact reservations@cococollection.com.