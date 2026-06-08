News
Two islands, one wellness journey: Coco Collection launches restorative retreat
Coco Collection, a truly Maldivian-owned resort brand celebrated for its personalised hospitality and soulful island settings, invites guests to slow the pace and simply be with a Two-Island Wellness Escape unfolding across Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. Taking place from 13 to 21 June 2026, the retreat honours both Global Wellness Day and the International Yoga Day with a series of restorative experiences thoughtfully curated to guide guests towards balance, relaxation, and regeneration.
The journey is led by guest wellness practitioner Zelmaré Viljoen, a South African based in the UAE whose holistic approach focuses on mindful living, breathwork, movement, and emotional well-being.
With an extensive repertoire spanning certified Yoga Therapy, Meditation, Pilates, and Sound Healing, Zelmaré guides individuals towards reconnection, balance, and inner calm through her conscious and intuitive practices. The experiences move in a natural rhythm across both islands: mornings begin softly with grounding movement as the day rises, while afternoons foster quiet reflection and peaceful healing. Each moment is designed to meet guests exactly where they are, without expectation, empowering them to fully immerse themselves in the present at their own pace.
At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, the celebrations open with Global Wellness Day under the theme #JoyMagenta, from 13 to 16 June. Guests are welcomed into a gentle Wellness Walk and a Reset & Restore Experience at Coco Spa, complete with detox drinks, a guided spa tour, and calming breathwork. The days that follow flow between Morning Pilates and Sunset Gentle Flow Yoga on Palm Beach, an evocative New Moon Ceremony and Sound Healing beneath the ocean sky, and a playful Kids Yoga & Storytelling session that brings calmness and joy to younger guests.
Meanwhile, at Coco Bodu Hithi, recently recognised as the Best Waterside Hotel at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026 and set in the tranquil waters of North Malé Atoll, the retreat continues from 18 to 20 June. Guests awaken the body with an overwater Vinyasa Flow, build strength and clarity through Core Pilates and Morning Breathwork, and ease into stillness with an evening of Hatha Yoga & Sound Healing at the resort’s serene Yoga Pavilion.
The retreat culminates on Sunday, 21 June, as both islands greet the sunrise together in celebration of the International Day of Yoga under the theme “Yoga for Wellness, Wisdom, and World Peace.” At Coco Bodu Hithi, guests flow through a Morning Sun Salutation, settle into a Meditation & Sound Bath accompanied by Tibetan bowls, and gather for The Mindful Circle of herbal infusions, gentle conversation, and breathwork. At Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, a sunrise Surya Namaskar and a restorative Sunset Vinyasa Flow on Palm Beach are followed by detox drinks and light refreshments. Together, the two islands offer a transformative wellness journey, distinctive in character yet unified in aim.
From the unspoiled beauty of Baa Atoll to the tranquil seas of North Malé Atoll, the retreat becomes a journey of natural beauty, solitude, and self-discovery. Chargeable private sessions are available for guests seeking a more personalised wellness experience.
To discover more about Coco Collection and their award-winning offerings, please visit www.cococollection.com. To reserve a place on the Two-Island Wellness Escape, please contact reservations@cococollection.com.
News
Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates nine years of memorable island experiences
June 2026 marks the ninth anniversary of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, celebrating nearly a decade of welcoming guests from around the world to its island home in North Malé Atoll. Since opening in 2017, the resort has established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique luxury destinations, recognised for its contemporary design, personalised service, vibrant house reef and distinctive approach to hospitality.
Over the past nine years, Grand Park Kodhipparu has earned numerous international accolades across its accommodation, dining, spa and sustainability initiatives, including achieving Green Globe Gold Certification and recognition among the Maldives’ leading boutique resorts, while building a loyal following of returning guests from key markets around the world.
Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort has developed from a new entrant to the Maldivian hospitality landscape into an internationally recognised destination known for meeting ever-evolving traveller demands with its guest experience centred on meaningful connections with people, place and nature.
The anniversary also provides an opportunity to reflect on the people who have shaped the resort’s success over the past nine years. From team members who have been part of the journey since opening day, to new colleagues who continue to bring fresh energy and ideas, Grand Park Kodhipparu’s story has been built on dedication, passion and a shared commitment to exceptional hospitality.
The milestone is equally a celebration of guest loyalty. Over the years, many visitors have returned time and again, with some guests having visited the island ten times since opening. These loyal repeat guests have become ambassadors for the resort, creating a community of travellers who have helped shape the reputation and identity.
Throughout its nine-year journey, the resort has navigated significant changes in global travel while continuing to evolve alongside guest expectations. Its resilience, adaptability and commitment to maintaining exceptional standards have enabled Grand Park Kodhipparu to remain both relevant and distinctive within an increasingly competitive luxury hospitality landscape.
Reflecting on the occasion, General Manager Raffaele Solferino, who has been part of the resort’s journey since its pre-opening phase in 2017, said: “Nine years is a significant milestone for any resort, but for me this anniversary is first and foremost about people. It is about the colleagues who have been part of our journey since opening day in 2017, and those who have joined us more recently and continue to shape our story. It is about the guests who have returned to the island year after year. Their loyalty is the greatest recognition we could ever receive.”
“It is also about our business partners around the world who continue to place their trust in us, our local destination partners and community stakeholders, and the owners and shareholders whose vision helped bring Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives to life. Together, they have helped establish Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives as one of the leading boutique luxury resorts in the Maldives while maintaining the warmth, authenticity and spirit that guests have come to know and love. As we celebrate this milestone, I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of our journey. This anniversary belongs to all of you.”
One of the resort’s most loyal guests, Paul Hinton from the United Kingdom, will make his eleventh visit later this year and reflects the enduring relationships Grand Park Kodhipparu has built with guests since opening in 2017.
“Wonderful memories are made at Grand Park Kodhipparu. We first visited shortly after the resort opened and have now returned ten times, with our eleventh visit already planned. The island’s beauty is remarkable, but what keeps bringing us back are the people. Many of the team have become friends over the years and their warmth, kindness and consistency have made Grand Park feel like a second home,” he said.
As Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives enters its tenth year, the resort remains committed to continuing its journey of innovation, sustainability and guest-centred hospitality, while building on the strong foundations established over the past nine years.
Guided by its belief in helping guests Make Moments in Time, the resort looks forward to creating many more memorable experiences for returning guests, first-time visitors, team members and partners in the years ahead.
Action
Sun Siyam Iru Veli expands reef restoration efforts with new coral planting programme
To mark World Environment Day on 5 June 2026, Sun Siyam Iru Veli, part the Privé Collection of House of Sun Siyam, has officially launched its coral-planting initiative, strengthening the resort’s long-term commitment to marine conservation and reef restoration in the Maldives. Introduced as part of the resort’s Ocean Week celebrations, this activity invites guests to play an active role in protecting and preserving the underwater ecosystems that make the Maldives one of the world’s most extraordinary marine destinations.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli has established designated coral propagation and planting areas within its lagoon following the renewal of its coral planting licence. These are locations where guests can also snorkel with the resort’s Sun Diving team to witness the growth of the corals planted. The initiative focuses on creating new habitats for marine life while supporting the natural regeneration of coral communities surrounding the island. Beyond conservation, the experience offers guests a meaningful connection to the ocean, allowing them to contribute directly to the reef’s future health through the island’s Adopt a Coral programme.
The coral planting launch formed the culmination of Ocean Week at Sun Siyam Iru Veli with a programme of experiences designed to celebrate and raise awareness of the marine environment. Throughout the week, guests were invited to explore the Maldives’ underwater world through educational and hands-on activities.
A dedicated Marine Night introduced guests to the rich biodiversity found within Maldivian waters, offering insights into the species encountered during snorkelling and diving adventures. From colourful reef fish, sea anemones, and nurse sharks inhabiting the resort’s house reef to the majestic whale sharks and graceful manta rays found beyond the atoll, the session highlighted the importance of protecting these ecosystems.
Guests and team members also came together for a reef and lagoon clean-up initiative, helping to remove debris from surrounding marine environments while promoting responsible ocean conservation. As the Maldives enters a seasonal monsoon transition, the initiative serves as a timely reminder of the importance of constantly caring for reefs and lagoons that surround us.
Ocean Week at Sun Siyam Iru Veli coincided with several globally recognised environmental observances, including World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day, and World Oceans Day, reflecting the resort’s broader commitment to sustainability through the Sun Siyam Cares programme.
“The Maldives is inseparable from the health of its oceans, which is why protecting and restoring our marine ecosystems remains a key priority for us,” said Chaminda Upul Kumara, Group Sustainability Manager at Sun Siyam. “Through initiatives such as coral planting, we aim to give guests the opportunity to engage directly with conservation efforts and leave a positive impact on the destination they are visiting. Every coral planted contributes to the resilience of our reefs and helps preserve the beauty and biodiversity of the Maldives for future generations.”
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, sustainability is woven into the guest experience through a growing range of conservation initiatives, with the coral planting programme marking another important step. For those looking to experience the Maldives while contributing to its preservation, this programme offers a meaningful way to leave a positive impact beneath the waves.
Discover the initiatives helping to protect natural environments and support local communities across Sun Siyam by visiting the Sun Siyam Cares website.
News
From Barefoot Luxury to Bare Luxury: Soneva charts a new chapter
Soneva, the resort group behind Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva Secret in the Maldives, has long set the global standard for a mindful approach to luxury hospitality. With the opening of its first property in 1995, Soneva pioneered Barefoot Luxury, grounded in the then-radical belief that true luxury means freedom from the unnecessary, coupled with a duty of care. Shoes came off and the idea took root.
Today, Soneva announced the evolution of its founding vision: Bare Luxury. This bold philosophy is not a reinvention, but a distillation.The result of three decades of listening, editing and refining.
Bare Luxury is not minimalism, nor absence. It is the deliberate removal of everything that does not serve to reveal Just What Matters: nature in its raw wildness, space for joy, presence and connection.
Soneva finds itself once again at the forefront of a profound shift in travel, as luxury travellers seek conscious, intentional and immersive experiences grounded in purpose, connection and wellbeing.
“Soneva’s founding spirit is more relevant now than it was thirty years ago,” said Neil Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer of Soneva. “Fast consumption, constant stimulation, the growth of AI and the pressure we all feel to optimise every hour has made the case for something quieter and more human. Bare Luxury is Soneva returning to its original instinct:that the most remarkable thing we can offer our guest is not more, but truer.”
The evolution signals both a deepening and a homecoming. What doesn’t change are Soneva’s founding values. What changes is the clarity and intention with which that spirit is expressed across every dimension of the guest experience.
It begins with the visual: a refined Soneva logo and the Soluna monogram, derived from the Latin Solis (sun) and Lunae (moon), symbolising wholeness. From there, this conviction shapes every decision, from villa design that supports wellbeing, to restaurant concepts that invite play, to menus led by the garden rather than the other way around.
What emerges is Just What Matters: not just a new tagline but Soneva’s promise to every guest, that nothing exists without purpose and nothing that matters is missing.
Bare Luxury is also a blueprint for what comes next, not just for the industry but for Soneva itself.
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