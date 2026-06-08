Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates nine years of memorable island experiences

June 2026 marks the ninth anniversary of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, celebrating nearly a decade of welcoming guests from around the world to its island home in North Malé Atoll. Since opening in 2017, the resort has established itself as one of the Maldives’ leading boutique luxury destinations, recognised for its contemporary design, personalised service, vibrant house reef and distinctive approach to hospitality.

Over the past nine years, Grand Park Kodhipparu has earned numerous international accolades across its accommodation, dining, spa and sustainability initiatives, including achieving Green Globe Gold Certification and recognition among the Maldives’ leading boutique resorts, while building a loyal following of returning guests from key markets around the world.

Located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort has developed from a new entrant to the Maldivian hospitality landscape into an internationally recognised destination known for meeting ever-evolving traveller demands with its guest experience centred on meaningful connections with people, place and nature.

The anniversary also provides an opportunity to reflect on the people who have shaped the resort’s success over the past nine years. From team members who have been part of the journey since opening day, to new colleagues who continue to bring fresh energy and ideas, Grand Park Kodhipparu’s story has been built on dedication, passion and a shared commitment to exceptional hospitality.

The milestone is equally a celebration of guest loyalty. Over the years, many visitors have returned time and again, with some guests having visited the island ten times since opening. These loyal repeat guests have become ambassadors for the resort, creating a community of travellers who have helped shape the reputation and identity.

Throughout its nine-year journey, the resort has navigated significant changes in global travel while continuing to evolve alongside guest expectations. Its resilience, adaptability and commitment to maintaining exceptional standards have enabled Grand Park Kodhipparu to remain both relevant and distinctive within an increasingly competitive luxury hospitality landscape.

Reflecting on the occasion, General Manager Raffaele Solferino, who has been part of the resort’s journey since its pre-opening phase in 2017, said: “Nine years is a significant milestone for any resort, but for me this anniversary is first and foremost about people. It is about the colleagues who have been part of our journey since opening day in 2017, and those who have joined us more recently and continue to shape our story. It is about the guests who have returned to the island year after year. Their loyalty is the greatest recognition we could ever receive.”

“It is also about our business partners around the world who continue to place their trust in us, our local destination partners and community stakeholders, and the owners and shareholders whose vision helped bring Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives to life. Together, they have helped establish Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives as one of the leading boutique luxury resorts in the Maldives while maintaining the warmth, authenticity and spirit that guests have come to know and love. As we celebrate this milestone, I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been part of our journey. This anniversary belongs to all of you.”

One of the resort’s most loyal guests, Paul Hinton from the United Kingdom, will make his eleventh visit later this year and reflects the enduring relationships Grand Park Kodhipparu has built with guests since opening in 2017.

“Wonderful memories are made at Grand Park Kodhipparu. We first visited shortly after the resort opened and have now returned ten times, with our eleventh visit already planned. The island’s beauty is remarkable, but what keeps bringing us back are the people. Many of the team have become friends over the years and their warmth, kindness and consistency have made Grand Park feel like a second home,” he said.

As Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives enters its tenth year, the resort remains committed to continuing its journey of innovation, sustainability and guest-centred hospitality, while building on the strong foundations established over the past nine years.

Guided by its belief in helping guests Make Moments in Time, the resort looks forward to creating many more memorable experiences for returning guests, first-time visitors, team members and partners in the years ahead.