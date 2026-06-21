Grand Park Kodhipparu secures three Travel + Leisure honours, including top GM award

Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, has been named the Maldives’ Best Hotel General Manager at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, as the resort also secured recognition for its swimming pool and house reef.

Solferino was ranked first in the Maldives’ Best Hotel General Manager category, while Grand Park Kodhipparu placed fifth among the Maldives’ Best Resort Pools and ninth in the Maldives’ Best House Reefs category.

He accepted the awards on behalf of the resort, attributing the recognition to the contribution of its team, the support of its guests and the natural environment surrounding the property.

“These accolades truly represent the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our guests, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds us,” the resort said in a statement shared on LinkedIn.

Grand Park Kodhipparu said the recognition reflected several of the experiences offered at the resort, including its house reef, infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean and natural lagoon.

“From vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life and our iconic infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean to our natural lagoon, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that make Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives a special place to connect, unwind and discover,” the resort added.

Located in North Malé Atoll, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is part of Park Hotel Group, which operates a portfolio of hotels and resorts across the Asia-Pacific region.

The resort said the awards marked another milestone for Grand Park Kodhipparu and Park Hotel Group, supporting the group’s position in the regional hospitality sector.

It also thanked its guests, team members and those who voted in the awards for their continued support.