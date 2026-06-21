News
Grand Park Kodhipparu secures three Travel + Leisure honours, including top GM award
Raffaele Solferino, General Manager of Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives, has been named the Maldives’ Best Hotel General Manager at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, as the resort also secured recognition for its swimming pool and house reef.
Solferino was ranked first in the Maldives’ Best Hotel General Manager category, while Grand Park Kodhipparu placed fifth among the Maldives’ Best Resort Pools and ninth in the Maldives’ Best House Reefs category.
He accepted the awards on behalf of the resort, attributing the recognition to the contribution of its team, the support of its guests and the natural environment surrounding the property.
“These accolades truly represent the dedication of our team, the loyalty of our guests, and the extraordinary natural environment that surrounds us,” the resort said in a statement shared on LinkedIn.
Grand Park Kodhipparu said the recognition reflected several of the experiences offered at the resort, including its house reef, infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean and natural lagoon.
“From vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life and our iconic infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean to our natural lagoon, these recognitions celebrate the experiences that make Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives a special place to connect, unwind and discover,” the resort added.
Located in North Malé Atoll, Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives is part of Park Hotel Group, which operates a portfolio of hotels and resorts across the Asia-Pacific region.
The resort said the awards marked another milestone for Grand Park Kodhipparu and Park Hotel Group, supporting the group’s position in the regional hospitality sector.
It also thanked its guests, team members and those who voted in the awards for their continued support.
Awards
JOALI Maldives wins two honours at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia
JOALI Maldives has been recognised in two categories at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia 2026, receiving honours among the Best Resorts in the Maldives and for the Most Outrageous Villa.
The recognition reflects the resort’s Creative Living philosophy, which brings together art, nature, wellbeing, sustainability and hospitality within the guest experience.
Located in Raa Atoll, approximately 45 minutes by seaplane from Malé, JOALI Maldives opened as the Maldives’ first art-immersive luxury resort. Art installations, dining experiences, wellbeing programmes and accommodation are integrated across the island as part of its approach to resort living.
The property features 73 beach and overwater villas and residences, positioned across the island and above the Indian Ocean. The accommodation has been designed to provide privacy, space and access to views of the surrounding environment.
Each villa combines contemporary design with materials including timber, marble, bamboo and terrazzo, as well as handcrafted finishes. Floor-to-ceiling glass provides views of the ocean, while private pools connect the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Artworks and design pieces are also incorporated into each villa, reflecting the resort’s Creative Living concept and extending the art experience into the accommodation.
Guests can choose from Beach Villas, Water Villas and multi-bedroom Residences, with options designed for couples, families and groups. The larger residences provide additional living areas, pools and facilities for guests seeking more space and privacy.
Each villa is supported by a dedicated Jadugar, a term used by the resort to describe its butler service. The Jadugar assists guests throughout their stay by arranging dining experiences, island activities, celebrations and other personalised services.
Guests are also provided with bicycles to explore the island’s pathways, gardens and viewpoints.
JOALI Maldives said the awards reflected the work of its team and the support of its guests, partners and wider community. The resort also said it would continue developing experiences focused on creativity, wellbeing and connection.
The recognition adds to JOALI Maldives’ position within the Maldives’ luxury resort sector, where its art-led design and Creative Living philosophy form the basis of its guest experience.
Cooking
Michelin-Starred Chef Grégoire Berger to host dining experience at Lily Beach Resort & Spa
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has announced a culinary collaboration with Chef Grégoire Berger, chef and co-owner of the Dubai restaurant Kraken.
Known for progressive French cuisine influenced by the ocean, Berger has received a Michelin star in the Michelin Guide Dubai from 2022 to 2024. His restaurant has also been included among the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, while his work has received recognition through several international culinary awards.
Berger’s approach draws on the sea as a source of ingredients, ideas and presentation. His menus combine French culinary techniques with marine influences, with each dish developed around a narrative connected to the ocean.
As part of his visit to Lily Beach in August 2026, Berger will host a fine-dining dinner for a limited number of guests. He will also introduce a signature dish at AQVA Bar & Restaurant during the collaboration.
The programme forms part of Lily Beach’s efforts to expand its culinary offering and introduce visiting chefs and dining concepts to guests in the Maldives.
Located in South Ari Atoll, the resort will provide guests with an opportunity to experience Berger’s cuisine within its all-inclusive hospitality concept. The collaboration will combine his Michelin-recognised approach with the resort’s existing food and beverage programme.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa has established its hospitality offering around its premium all-inclusive model, supported by a range of dining venues. Its restaurants offer overwater dining, international buffet selections, seafood and Asian-inspired dishes.
The resort’s culinary programme is supported by the Platinum Plan, an all-inclusive package that includes dining experiences, a selection of wines and spirits, excursions and personalised services.
Through the collaboration with Berger, Lily Beach aims to add another dining experience to its guest programme while continuing to develop its position within the Maldives’ luxury hospitality market.
Awards
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives wins ‘Best House Reef’ at Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2026
Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection has announced its recognition as one of the Best House Reefs at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2026, reaffirming its position as one of the Maldives’ most celebrated marine destinations.
Set within the renowned waters of South Ari Atoll and in close proximity to the South Ari Marine Protected Area (SAMPA), one of the Maldives’ most ecologically significant protected marine regions, the resort is home to an extraordinary house reef that spans more than five times the size of the island itself. Just steps from the shore, guests can immerse themselves in a vibrant underwater world of thriving coral formations, abundant marine life, and unforgettable encounters that have made Machchafushi a favourite among snorkellers and divers alike.
A defining feature of the reef is the iconic Kudhi Maa Shipwreck, a 52-metre sunken cargo vessel that has evolved into a flourishing marine habitat. Today, it stands as one of the resort’s most distinctive underwater attractions, where schools of tropical fish, batfish, lionfish, and groupers have made their home, creating a remarkable underwater experience for divers and snorkellers.
The award reflects not only the richness of the reef itself but also the exceptional marine adventures available at the resort. From snorkelling alongside whale sharks in the waters of South Ari Atoll to guided night snorkelling experiences, semi-submarine excursions, and explorations of the vibrant house reef, guests are invited to discover one of the Indian Ocean’s most extraordinary marine ecosystems. The surrounding waters are also home to manta rays, turtles, reef sharks, and an abundance of marine species that make every encounter beneath the surface unique.
“We are deeply honoured to once again be recognised as one of the Best House Reefs,” said Francesco Pompilio, Cluster General Manager of Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. “Our house reef is at the heart of the guest experience and one of the defining features of Machchafushi. This recognition reflects not only the extraordinary marine environment that surrounds us but also our ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing it with guests from around the world.”
This latest accolade further strengthens Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives’ reputation as a leading destination for marine exploration in the Maldives, offering unparalleled access to the natural wonders of South Ari Atoll and unforgettable experiences beneath the surface.
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