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ELE|NA expands sustainable wellness approach for World Earth Day
This World Earth Day, ELE|NA is placing sustainability at the centre of its wellness approach through a programme led by Sustainability Ambassadors across its spa network. Through a set of circular practices and guest-facing initiatives, the brand is linking environmental responsibility with the spa experience.
At the centre of the programme are ELE|NA’s Sustainability Ambassadors, team members based in each resort spa who promote environmentally conscious practices. These ambassadors support both staff and guests in adopting sustainable actions, from daily operations to workshops designed to encourage participation and awareness.
Guests are invited to join hands-on sustainability workshops that combine learning with practical activities. These include the Juice Bike, sessions on making natural haircare products, the preparation of coconut and coffee scrubs and oils, and the making of coconut candy. Guests can also take part in a sand bundle workshop, where used spa linen is repurposed into handmade sand bundles later used in spa treatments.
ELE|NA’s sustainability model also extends to resource use within spa and hospitality operations. Apples previously used in infused water are turned into apple chips, while orange peel waste from the kitchen is made into sweets served to guests after treatments. Used herbal tea is repurposed as fertiliser for spa gardens, supporting a circular approach to materials and waste.
The brand is also aligning its Earth Day programming with the 2026 global theme, “Our Power, Our Planet”, by focusing on nature-based healing practices. ELE|NA says this includes reducing the use of synthetic tools and instead incorporating natural materials such as bamboo and coconut shells into treatments. The approach is intended to reflect a model of wellness built around renewal and lower-impact resource use.
This philosophy is also reflected in wellness experiences including Ocean Flow, Reiki, Sunrise Yoga and Floating Sound Bath sessions, which are designed to connect guests more closely with the natural environment. Through these programmes, ELE|NA is positioning wellbeing and environmental awareness as part of the same experience.
ELE|NA has also received Gold Standard accreditation from Sustainable Wellness, a non-profit organisation established in 2020 to provide independent sustainability guidance and benchmarking for the wellness sector. The accreditation marks a step in the brand’s sustainability programme and reflects its stated focus on responsible wellness practices.
Beyond its own spas, ELE|NA is presenting sustainable wellness as an operational model that can be applied across resort and spa settings. The brand says the framework is designed to support guest engagement, brand positioning and service delivery, while also being scalable for hospitality operators seeking to integrate sustainability standards, staff training and wellness programming into their own operations.
Featured
The Nautilus Maldives brings back Ocean Discovery Week
The Nautilus Maldives will host Ocean Discovery Week from 2 to 8 August 2026, offering guests a closer exploration of the marine environment in Baa Atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Set around the rhythms of the sea, the programme is designed to bring together ocean discovery, photography, storytelling and family participation.
This year’s edition will feature underwater photographer Tobias Friedrich, who will be joined by his wife Isidora and their two sons, Kian and Dorian. Together, they bring a family-based perspective to the programme, shaped by diving, marine advocacy and shared experience.
Tobias Friedrich is known for his underwater photography and his role as a jury member for the Underwater Photographer of the Year. His work has documented marine environments ranging from tropical reefs to Arctic waters. Isidora, a PADI AmbassaDiver, contributes through storytelling linked to ocean exploration, diving safety and conservation. Kian and Dorian, both certified junior divers, add a younger perspective to the programme through their own connection with the sea.
Throughout the week, guests will be able to take part in a range of activities including manta ray encounters in Hanifaru Bay, night dives and guided snorkelling on the house reef. The programme also includes photography sessions led by Tobias Friedrich, covering underwater composition, storytelling and image-making. These sessions will range from introductory poolside workshops to more advanced guidance.
Alongside this, Isidora will lead storytelling and engagement sessions, while also guiding children’s activities. Evening events will include outdoor cinema screenings focused on underwater phenomena, as well as talks aimed at giving guests a wider understanding of the marine world.
At Naiboli, an Ocean Gallery will display Tobias Friedrich’s work through books, calendars and selected pieces, some of which will be available for purchase. A portion of proceeds will go towards marine conservation initiatives.
For younger guests, Ocean Discovery Week will also be reflected in the Young Wonderers programme. Activities will include coral planting sessions with the resort’s resident marine biologist, along with ocean-themed art, storytelling and reef exploration.
The Nautilus Maldives is presenting Ocean Discovery Week as a programme shaped less by fixed schedules than by shared experiences in and around the sea. Through diving, photography, storytelling and conservation-based activities, the week is intended to deepen guests’ understanding of the marine environment while creating opportunities for connection across age groups.
Featured
Kandooma Maldives offers complimentary third night on premium villa stays
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is offering guests the opportunity to extend their stays through a promotional campaign in which every third night is complimentary across selected premium villa categories.
The offer applies to Beach Houses and Overwater Villas and extends beyond a standard Stay 3 Pay 2 structure. Guests can also book under Stay 6 Pay 4, Stay 9 Pay 6, and longer-stay formats, with every third night free for stays of up to 30 nights.
Available exclusively to IHG One Rewards members, the promotion forms part of IHG’s Asia Pacific “One More Moment” campaign. It is valid for bookings made before 1 May 2026, with travel available through to the end of the year, subject to blackout dates.
The offer also includes no upfront payment and free cancellation up to three days before arrival, giving travellers added flexibility when planning future stays.
Sharon Garrett, Director of Marketing & Sustainability at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, said the offer builds on the appeal of a familiar stay incentive while giving guests more scope to extend their time at the resort.
“Our members really value the simplicity of a Stay 3 Pay 2 offer, but what makes this particularly appealing is the ability to extend that benefit across longer stays,” she said.
“It is about giving guests the freedom to enjoy one more dive, one more spa treatment, or simply one more unhurried day on the island.”
Located in South Malé Atoll, around 45 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is positioned as a private island resort with a focus on diving, family-friendly facilities and accessible Maldives holidays. The resort offers a range of accommodation categories, several dining venues, the Kandoo Kids’ Club, and Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
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Four Seasons Resorts Maldives blend family travel with marine discovery
As family travel patterns continue to evolve, with multigenerational holidays and “schoolcations” becoming a growing part of the market, Four Seasons is positioning its Maldives resorts as destinations where families can combine leisure with learning, exploration and shared experiences. Through programmes at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru and Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the brand is offering a Maldives-based approach to family travel that extends beyond the traditional resort stay.
In the Maldives, the focus is placed on experiences that allow families to spend time together while engaging with the natural environment in direct and practical ways. At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, marine education forms a central part of the family offering. Children and teenagers can take part in hands-on initiatives alongside experts from The Manta Trust, learning about coral restoration, manta ray research and ocean conservation. The programme gives younger guests an opportunity to understand the marine ecosystems that define the Maldives while participating in activities linked to ongoing conservation work.
At Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, the family experience is also shaped by the surrounding lagoon and reef environment. Younger guests can take part in introductory diving, surfing and marine conservation activities designed to build early awareness of the ocean and its ecosystems. These experiences place the Maldives’ natural setting at the centre of the stay, allowing families to engage with the destination through activity as well as observation.
This emphasis on learning through travel reflects wider changes in family tourism, where parents are increasingly looking for holidays that combine recreation with educational value. In the Maldives, that approach has particular relevance, given the country’s dependence on marine ecosystems and its reputation as one of the world’s leading island destinations. By integrating conservation-focused experiences into resort programming, Four Seasons is presenting family travel not only as a period of rest, but also as an opportunity for younger travellers to develop a closer understanding of the environment around them.
The Maldives setting also supports multigenerational travel in practical terms. Resorts such as Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa are well suited to families travelling across age groups, where grandparents, parents and children may all be sharing the same holiday but looking for different forms of engagement. Accommodation, marine activities and wellness offerings can be structured in ways that allow families to spend time together while also catering to different interests and energy levels.
The family proposition is strengthened by the Maldives’ ability to combine relaxation with activities that are tied closely to place. Lagoon-based discovery, reef experiences and conservation work provide a clear alternative to more conventional beach holiday programming. Rather than limiting the stay to accommodation and dining, these activities allow the destination itself to shape the guest experience.
In this context, Four Seasons’ Maldives resorts reflect a broader shift in how luxury family travel is being positioned. The emphasis is no longer only on privacy and comfort, but also on engagement, shared discovery and experiences that carry value beyond the holiday itself. In the Maldives, where marine life and island environments remain central to the visitor experience, that model gives families a way to connect both with each other and with the destination.
Through Landaa Giraavaru and Kuda Huraa, Four Seasons is therefore presenting a Maldives offering that responds to changing family travel expectations. By combining marine education, outdoor activity and resort-based comfort, the brand is aligning its family travel strategy with the qualities that continue to set the Maldives apart. The result is a version of family travel that is shaped not only by where guests stay, but by what they are able to learn and experience together while they are there.
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