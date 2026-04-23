Sun Siyam Olhuveli launches Coral Frame Adoption programme on Earth Day

To mark Earth Day, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, part of the Lifestyle Collection within the House of Siyam, launched its new marine conservation initiative, the Adopt A Coral Frame experience, during a morning event held on 22 April at Milano Beach on Dream Island.

The initiative forms part of the resort’s wider marine conservation efforts and is designed to give guests a direct way to engage with coral restoration while supporting the protection of the surrounding reef ecosystem.

During the launch, guests were introduced to the coral restoration process through a hands-on experience that explained how new coral growth can be supported through frame-based planting. Under the programme, guests are invited to select and adopt a coral frame, attach healthy coral fragments to it, and take part in placing it within the lagoon to help form a new reef structure.

The process begins with the collection of healthy coral fragments under the guidance of the resort’s marine biologist. These fragments are then secured to specially designed coral frames and placed in selected areas within the resort’s coral garden, where conditions are intended to support growth and marine biodiversity. Guests who adopt a frame will also receive updates on its progress, including photographs shared every six months.

The resort said the programme is intended to make coral conservation more accessible to guests while also highlighting the role of reefs in supporting marine life, protecting coastlines and maintaining ocean ecosystems.

Chaminda Upul, Group Sustainability Manager for Sun Siyam, said the initiative was designed to give guests an opportunity to contribute in a direct way.

“Earth Day is a reminder that even the smallest actions can shape something far greater,” he said. “With Adopt-A-Coral Frame, we wanted to create an experience where our guests can leave a positive mark on the ocean. It’s simple, it’s meaningful, and it stays with you.”

Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, said the resort wanted to create an experience that combines guest participation with long-term environmental value.

“At Olhuveli, we believe the best experiences are the ones that stay with you long after you leave. Adopt-A-Coral is our way of inviting guests to be part of something lasting, while caring for the natural beauty that makes this place so special,” he said.

Part of the proceeds from each coral adoption will go towards Sun Siyam Care, the group’s sustainability platform, supporting marine conservation and reef restoration efforts.

Through the launch of Adopt A Coral Frame, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is combining guest experience with reef restoration, reflecting a wider focus on environmental engagement within its island operations.