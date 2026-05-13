News
Milaidhoo Maldives embraces mindfulness, movement and nourishment for Global Wellness Day
Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to celebrate Global Wellness Day 2026 under the theme “#JoyMagenta”, embracing its signature wellbeing philosophy built around three interconnected pillars: food, physical balance and peace of mind. Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of the Baa Atoll, the island offers a sanctuary where nature-led experiences, mindful nourishment and restorative practices come together to support holistic wellbeing.
Throughout the day, guests are guided through immersive experiences designed to awaken gratitude, creativity, connection and movement, each reflecting Milaidhoo’s commitment to wellbeing in harmony with the oceanic environment.
Morning begins with Gratitude on the Compass Pool Bar deck, where mindfulness meditation and breathwork invite stillness and clarity. Mid-morning, Creativity unfolds at Serenity Spa with a DIY coconut scrub workshop using natural island ingredients, celebrating sustainable self-care and the island’s nourishing food philosophy through the use of locally inspired botanicals.
Mid-afternoon brings Connection at the overwater Yoga Pavilion with couples stretching and sound healing sessions designed to deepen presence and emotional harmony. As evening approaches, Movement takes place during a sunset Vinyasa yoga flow at Ocean Stories Beach, where breath, motion and ocean rhythm align.
Throughout the experience, Milaidhoo’s culinary wellbeing approach complements the journey, with mindful dining options that emphasise fresh, locally inspired and nutritionally balanced cuisine to support physical vitality and inner peace. Food is presented not only as nourishment but also as a sensory extension of the island’s healing environment, reinforcing the connection between body and nature.
Milaidhoo Maldives’ Global Wellness Day celebration reflects the island’s deeper philosophy of holistic living, where food, physical movement and peace of mind are seamlessly integrated into every guest experience. The island’s intimate setting encourages reconnection with nature and self, allowing each moment to be experienced with intention and joy.
The day concludes with a renewed sense of vitality, emotional balance and calm presence, embodying the essence of “joy” that defines this year’s theme. Milaidhoo continues to place well-being at the heart of its experience, ensuring every stay supports lasting harmony in one of the world’s most tranquil island sanctuaries.
For those seeking to continue their journey of calm and renewal, explore the full Milaidhoo wellbeing experience here.
News
Fushifaru Maldives unveils overnight ‘Sleep Under the Stars’ escape
From candlelit dinners to sleeping beneath a canopy of stars on the largest natural sandbank in Lhaviyani Atoll, Fushifaru Maldives by BeKind Hospitality Group invites couples to experience one of the Maldives’ most unforgettable overnight escapes.
Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, Fushifaru Maldives is redefining romantic island escapes with its extraordinary “Sleep Under the Stars” experience – an unforgettable overnight stay on the resort’s breathtaking private sandbank. This once-in-a-lifetime experience invites couples to disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other beneath a sky illuminated by countless stars. Combining barefoot luxury, romance and the raw beauty of the Maldives, the experience has been thoughtfully designed to create memories that last forever.
As the sun begins to set over the horizon, guests are whisked away to the secluded sandbank where an enchanting evening awaits. Candlelit dining by the ocean sets the tone for the night, with the sound of gentle waves providing the perfect soundtrack. Guests can then cosy up beneath the stars for a private open-air movie screening, before retreating to their beautifully prepared beachfront bed for a night unlike any other.
With no distractions, no crowds and nothing but the soothing ocean surrounding them, guests are given the rare opportunity to experience the Maldives in its purest and most intimate form. As dawn breaks across the horizon, the experience continues with a hearty breakfast served directly on the sandbank – the perfect way to begin the day before returning to the resort.
“At Fushifaru, we continuously seek to create meaningful and unforgettable experiences that connect guests with the natural beauty of the Maldives,” said Jumana Muhammad, Resident Manager of Fushifaru Maldives. “Our ‘Sleep Under the Stars’ experience is designed to offer something truly special – a rare opportunity for guests to disconnect from the world and reconnect with each other amidst the serenity of our stunning natural sandbank and a sky full of stars.”
More than simply an excursion, “Sleep Under the Stars” is a celebration of romance, nature and unforgettable moments. Whether marking a honeymoon, anniversary, proposal or simply a special escape together, the experience captures the magic of the Maldives in a truly unique and deeply personal way.
Entertainment
DJ Lara Fraser and Giorgio Chiarello headline music and mixology week at Niva Dhigali Maldives
This October, Niva Dhigali Maldives invites guests to embrace the island’s natural rhythm as internationally renowned DJ, producer and radio host DJ Lara Fraser joins Italy’s most awarded flair bartender Giorgio Chiarello for an exclusive week of music, mixology and island celebration. From 25th to 31st October 2026, the duo will bring their signature artistry to the heart of the island with sunset DJ sessions at Haali Bar, curated cocktail experiences, and a vibrant Halloween party at East Bar.
Perched on the western edge of the island, Haali Bar is one of Niva Dhigali’s most iconic spaces – a place where the sky melts into shades of gold and coral, naturally shaped by the sea. As the sun begins to dip below the horizon each evening, guests will be immersed in Lara’s signature open-format sound, blending dance, house and hip hop into sunset sets designed to flow with the energy of the ocean and the golden light of dusk, while Giorgio crafts a curated selection of signature cocktails with his celebrated flair.
Known for performing on some of the world’s most prestigious stages – including the Red Bull Stage, McLaren’s Trafalgar Square takeover, the Monaco and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Wembley Arena, Royal Ascot, the Cannes Film Festival and global Fashion Weeks – Lara brings an internationally celebrated energy to the island, creating unforgettable moments as day drifts into night.
Complementing the week’s soundtrack, Italy’s most awarded flair bartender Giorgio Chiarello returns to Niva Dhigali with his signature artistry and cocktail mastery. Globally celebrated for his flair performances and expertise in American-style mixology, Giorgio will present a curated selection of signature cocktails at Haali Bar, where guests can watch his dynamic showmanship unfold against the backdrop of uninterrupted sunset views.
At Niva Dhigali, every moment moves with ease – from tranquil mornings by the lagoon to golden sunsets at Haali and lively nights at East Bar – creating memories shaped by nature, music, flavour and the freedom of island life.
Cooking
Machchafushi Island Resort’s Suan Bua introduces menu inspired by Thai traditions and Maldivian waters
Set within the pristine waters of South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection invites travellers into a world where culture, flavour and place come together in effortless harmony. This is an island shaped by authenticity, where the natural rhythm of the Maldives meets the warmth and elegance of Thai hospitality.
At the heart of the island, a new culinary chapter unfolds at Suan Bua, where the resort unveils a menu that feels as much like a journey as it does a meal. Here, Thai heritage is not simply presented, but expressed through layers of aroma, texture and flavour. Recipes rooted in tradition come alive with a renewed sense of place, reflecting Centara’s origins while embracing the spirit of the Maldives. Each dish carries a natural sense of balance and generosity, inviting guests to experience Thai hospitality in its most evocative and immersive
Here, the story unfolds through the senses. The fragrance of lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf lingers in the air, chilli adds warmth and depth, while citrus lifts each dish with brightness. This harmony of sweet, sour, salty and spice is the foundation of Thai cuisine, reinterpreted with a lightness that mirrors the island’s tropical surroundings.
The influence of Machchafushi is ever present. Surrounded by the abundant waters of South Ari Atoll, the menu embraces the freshness of the ocean, weaving locally sourced seafood into its narrative. Dishes are vibrant and expressive, reflecting the colours of the lagoon and the ease of island living, creating a seamless connection between land, sea and plate.
Signature creations become moments of discovery. Som Tam Thai brings a lively burst of flavour, Tom Yam Talay Mor Fai unfolds with aromatic intensity, and Massaman Curry Beef delivers a richness that is both comforting and refined. The Suan Bua Seafood Platter celebrates the island’s bounty, offering a direct connection to the surrounding waters and reinforcing a sense of place that is both genuine and immersive.
This culinary journey is part of a greater whole. The flavours, textures and aromas extend beyond the plate, blending seamlessly into what can only be described as the Machchafushi universe. From the gentle ocean breeze to the rhythm of island life, every element works together to create a holistic experience that feels both deeply rooted and effortlessly elevated.
Desserts such as Khao Neaw Mamuang provide a harmonious finale, balancing sweetness and texture with precision, while quietly echoing the simplicity and refinement that define the entire menu.
More than a dining experience, this is a celebration of identity. It is where Centara’s Thai heritage meets the authenticity of South Ari Atoll, creating a destination that feels both distinctive and complete. At Machchafushi, guests are not simply visiting an island, but stepping into a carefully curated world where every detail is designed to connect, inspire and linger long after the journey ends.
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