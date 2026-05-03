Milaidhoo Maldives marks Mental Health Awareness Month with wellness series

This May 2026, Milaidhoo Maldives gently turns the spotlight toward what matters most – mental wellbeing. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, the island introduces a meaningful series of experiences designed not only for its guests but equally for its cherished Milaidhoo Family. Rooted in care, connection and quiet joy, this thoughtfully curated week-long programme reflects a deep belief: when minds are nurtured, everything else flows.

Surrounded by the natural calm of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo becomes a sanctuary for reflection and renewal. Mental wellness is woven into daily life, found in unhurried mornings, in genuine conversations and in the supportive spirit shared among the team. This month, that philosophy comes alive through a thoughtfully curated calendar that celebrates presence, balance and human connection which reflects the spirit of the island.

At the heart of this initiative is a sincere expression of appreciation for the Milaidhoo team, the people whose warmth and dedication shape every guest experience. Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to pause and to give back to them with experiences that uplift, energise and inspire.

Guests are warmly invited to take part, creating a shared journey where wellbeing becomes a collective experience rather than an individual pursuit.

Programme Highlights:

11th May 2026 – Aqua Tai Chi at Compass Pool (06.00 – 07.00)

Soft sunrise movements guide the mind into stillness, blending breath with the gentle rhythm of water.

12th May 2026 – Soulful Salad-Making with the Chef at the Chef’s Table (12.30 – 13.30)

A nourishing, mindful culinary moment celebrating the connection between food and emotional wellbeing.

13th May 2026 – Wellness in a Glass with Nikhil at Compass Pool Bar

A creative exploration of mood-boosting elixirs designed to refresh both body and mind.

14th May 2026 – Underwater Unwind with Martina (16.00 – 17.00)

A unique sensory escape beneath the surface, encouraging calm, focus and gentle release.

15th May 2026 – Ice Bath Therapy with Jessica & Jonathan at the Football Ground

(15.00 – 16.00)

An invigorating practice supporting resilience, clarity and mental strength.

16th May 2026 – Mindful Breathing at Yoga Pavilion (19.00 – 20.00)

Guided breathwork to ease stress, quiet the mind and restore inner balance.

17th May 2026 –Mindful Aqua Yoga at Compass Pool (06.00–07.00)

A serene floating practice bringing lightness, presence and gentle closure to the week.

Through these experiences, Milaidhoo Maldives invites both guests and the family members to slow down, reconnect and care for their mental wellbeing in a setting where every detail is designed with intention and heart.

Discover more about the spirit of Milaidhoo Maldives and begin planning your island escape here.