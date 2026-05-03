News
Milaidhoo Maldives marks Mental Health Awareness Month with wellness series
This May 2026, Milaidhoo Maldives gently turns the spotlight toward what matters most – mental wellbeing. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Month, the island introduces a meaningful series of experiences designed not only for its guests but equally for its cherished Milaidhoo Family. Rooted in care, connection and quiet joy, this thoughtfully curated week-long programme reflects a deep belief: when minds are nurtured, everything else flows.
Surrounded by the natural calm of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo becomes a sanctuary for reflection and renewal. Mental wellness is woven into daily life, found in unhurried mornings, in genuine conversations and in the supportive spirit shared among the team. This month, that philosophy comes alive through a thoughtfully curated calendar that celebrates presence, balance and human connection which reflects the spirit of the island.
At the heart of this initiative is a sincere expression of appreciation for the Milaidhoo team, the people whose warmth and dedication shape every guest experience. Mental Health Awareness Month is an opportunity to pause and to give back to them with experiences that uplift, energise and inspire.
Guests are warmly invited to take part, creating a shared journey where wellbeing becomes a collective experience rather than an individual pursuit.
Programme Highlights:
11th May 2026 – Aqua Tai Chi at Compass Pool (06.00 – 07.00)
Soft sunrise movements guide the mind into stillness, blending breath with the gentle rhythm of water.
12th May 2026 – Soulful Salad-Making with the Chef at the Chef’s Table (12.30 – 13.30)
A nourishing, mindful culinary moment celebrating the connection between food and emotional wellbeing.
13th May 2026 – Wellness in a Glass with Nikhil at Compass Pool Bar
A creative exploration of mood-boosting elixirs designed to refresh both body and mind.
14th May 2026 – Underwater Unwind with Martina (16.00 – 17.00)
A unique sensory escape beneath the surface, encouraging calm, focus and gentle release.
15th May 2026 – Ice Bath Therapy with Jessica & Jonathan at the Football Ground
(15.00 – 16.00)
An invigorating practice supporting resilience, clarity and mental strength.
16th May 2026 – Mindful Breathing at Yoga Pavilion (19.00 – 20.00)
Guided breathwork to ease stress, quiet the mind and restore inner balance.
17th May 2026 –Mindful Aqua Yoga at Compass Pool (06.00–07.00)
A serene floating practice bringing lightness, presence and gentle closure to the week.
Through these experiences, Milaidhoo Maldives invites both guests and the family members to slow down, reconnect and care for their mental wellbeing in a setting where every detail is designed with intention and heart.
Discover more about the spirit of Milaidhoo Maldives and begin planning your island escape here.
Action
Dhawa Ihuru to celebrate marine heritage with Rannamaari Dive Fest this May
A story long resting beneath the surface returns this May, as Dhawa Ihuru invites guests and ocean enthusiasts to experience the Rannamaari Dive Fest 2026, taking place on 23 May 2026.
Set against one of the Maldives’ most accessible and vibrant house reefs — recognised among the Best House Reefs in the Maldives by Travel + Leisure Asia (2025) and awarded Best Dive Resort by Travel Trade Maldives (2025) — Dhawa Ihuru offers a compelling setting for discovery both above and below the surface.
At the centre of the experience lies the Rannamaari Shipwreck, a former dredger deliberately sunk in 1999 just off the island’s shore. Today, it has evolved into a thriving artificial reef, drawing an abundance of marine life and offering an accessible yet captivating dive site for both beginners and experienced divers.
On 23 May, the island comes alive with a full-day programme designed to bring this underwater legend to life. Guests can explore the wreck through guided dives led by the resort’s PADI-certified Dive Centre, alongside activities such as underwater treasure hunts, marine discovery sessions, and interactive experiences with the resort’s Marine Lab.
Founded in 2004 as the first of its kind in the Maldives, our Marine Lab continues to pioneer reef protection and restoration efforts. During the festival, guests can engage with our marine biologists and gain deeper information into the ecosystems that sustain island life.
As part of the experience, guests will also be introduced to the resort’s pioneering underwater initiatives, including the Barnacle Project — the Maldives’ first electric reef, launched in 1996 — and the Necklace Reef, established in 1998. Today, these structures have evolved into thriving marine habitats, supporting coral growth and attracting a rich diversity of fish and marine life.
Beyond diving, the festival extends across the island with a vibrant mix of experiences for all. From watersports and island crafts to relaxed beachfront dining and family-friendly activities, the event reflects Dhawa Ihuru’s easy-going, all-inclusive approach – where everything is thoughtfully in place, so guests can simply arrive and enjoy.
“The Rannamaari is more than a shipwreck – it is a living symbol of how responsible marine initiatives can transform history into habitat. From its unexpected sinking in 1999 to becoming a thriving artificial reef and the heart of our signature dive events, Rannamaari reflects our commitment to marine conservation, meaningful guest experiences, and celebrating the Maldives’ deep connection with the ocean,” said Mujuthaba Ali, Marine Recreations Manager, Marine Centre, of Dhawa Ihuru and Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru.
Just 25 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Dhawa Ihuru offers seamless access to an island where reef, wreck, and relaxed island living come together.
News
Angsana Velavaru introduces curated day visit packages
Angsana Velavaru has introduced a curated collection of day visit experiences, inviting guests to step into the rhythm of island life, even if only for a day. Designed for those seeking a brief yet meaningful escape, the new offerings combine relaxation, dining, and wellness within the resort’s expansive lagoon setting.
Set against the backdrop of white sands and turquoise waters in the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru’s day visit experiences present an opportunity to pause, unwind, and reconnect. Guests may choose to spend their day by the pool, enjoying access to the resort’s facilities while taking in uninterrupted ocean views. A leisurely lunch unfolds at either Kaani restaurant or Kuredhi bar, accompanied by a selection of beverages, creating a relaxed and effortless dining experience by the sea.
For those seeking a more private retreat, the beachfront villa day experience offers a tranquil setting framed by lush greenery and direct access to the beach. Thoughtfully designed for comfort and seclusion, the beach villa experience allows guests to enjoy their own space while still being connected to the island’s vibrant surroundings.
Wellbeing remains at the heart of the experience, with guests invited to indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, complemented by exclusive privileges throughout the day. Whether spent lounging poolside, enjoying a private villa escape, or simply embracing the natural beauty of the Maldives, each experience is shaped by a sense of ease and balance.
Available from 01 May to 30 September 2026, the day visit package offers a seamless way to experience Angsana Velavaru’s distinctive island setting within a limited timeframe, making it an ideal option for residents and visitors alike.
At its core, the day visit experience reflects Angsana Velavaru’s philosophy of creating moments that are both simple and memorable—where time slows, and the essence of island life can be felt in every detail.
To learn more about Angsana Velavaru, please visit the resort’s website.
Drink
Thomas Ling returns to The St. Regis Maldives for two-day sake series
This October, guests of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are invited to immerse themselves in the refined world of Japanese gastronomy as Thomas Ling, Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador and internationally acclaimed sake authority, returns for an exclusive two day sake experience celebrating culture, craftsmanship, and culinary artistry.
Curated on the secluded shores of Vommuli Island, the experience offers discerning traveler intimate access to one of Japan’s most respected voices in the world of Nihonshu, set against a backdrop of pristine natural beauty and serene seclusion.
Conferred by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan as a Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador—an honour shared among a select circle of global culinary luminaries including Nobu Matsuhisa and Tetsuya Wakuda—Thomas Ling has further received the Ambassador’s Commendation Award from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With more than 24 years of refined expertise, he is celebrated for his dedication to promoting Japan’s “Kokushu,” the national collective heritage beverages of sake, shochu, and awamori, while safeguarding the cultural traditions that define them.
This collaboration forms part of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort’s Tastemaker Series, which brings together influential global talents to one of the Maldives’ most captivating private island destinations. The programme continues to define the resort as a place where creativity, excellence, and cultural expression converge, offering guests rare opportunities to connect with leading voices across culinary arts, fine wine, mixology, wellness, and sport.
A Curated Programme of Japanese Artistry
The experience begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass hosted at T•Pan, the resort’s refined Japanese dining venue. Designed for a maximum of just 12 guests, the complimentary session offers an in depth exploration of premium sakes, guided by Ling’s expert commentary on brewing techniques, regional expression, and cultural significance.
The programme begins on 5 October with an intimate Sake Masterclass at T•Pan, hosted by Thomas Ling. Taking place from 15:00 to 16:00, the complimentary experience is limited to 12 guests, offering a rare opportunity to explore premium sakes through expert insight into craftsmanship, regional expression, and cultural significance.
On 6 October, guests are invited to indulge in a meticulously curated four course Sake Pairing Dinner at Orientale, where contemporary Japanese cuisine is elevated through thoughtful pairings that enhance flavour, texture, and balance. Designed as a one night only experience, the evening celebrates harmony between dish and drink in the spirit of true omotenashi.
The Four Course Sake Pairing Dinner will be served from 19:00 to 22:30, priced at USD 295++ per person.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
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