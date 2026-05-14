Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi earns nomination in Condé Nast Traveller 2026 awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been nominated for the Condé Nast Traveller 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, one of the travel industry’s most respected accolades.
The nomination comes on the back of a comprehensive evolution of the resort, from newly transformed overwater villas, enhanced dining experiences and a more personalised guest journey at every touchpoint. Guests can enjoy a 24-Hour Premium All Inclusive Dine Around concept designed to offer both variety and ease, delivered with signature Maldivian hospitality.
“We have been very intentional in redefining the feel of contemporary Maldivian luxury for today’s travellers. Our overwater villas, inspired by elegance and a natural ethos, truly reflect our direction as an effortless take on island living,” says Pasan Wijewardana, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing.
“Across the resort, we have also put a strong focus on the overall experience, from our restaurants introducing a more lifestyle driven culinary approach, with menus curated by Michelin starred chefs and a curated selection of wines, to a spa that blends Maldivian traditions, Ayurveda and more creative wellness journeys for all ages. What matters most to us is that this feels accessible and genuine. Families can enjoy real value through our children stay and eat free offering, while guests looking for something more personalised benefit from our multilingual butler service. It is about creating a stay that feels thoughtful, high quality and seamless at the same time, which is why being recognised in this way means a lot to us.”
To cast your vote for Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, please visit the Condé Nast Traveller voting site. Voting remains open until 30 June 2026.
Awards
Three-year winning streak: Canareef Resort Maldives honoured by HolidayCheck again
In a significant achievement for the hospitality sector in the southern atolls, Canareef Resort Maldives has been officially recognised as a Recommended Resort for 2026 by HolidayCheck, the leading travel review platform for the German-speaking market. This prestigious accolade continues a remarkable winning streak, as the resort consistently earned this same recommendation in 2024 and 2025. This consecutive recognition underscores a steady commitment to service and guest satisfaction that resonates with travellers year after year.
As a primary guide for international travellers, HolidayCheck is considered a gold standard for guest trust because its recommendations are earned purely through authentic guest reviews rather than industry panels. To be “Recommended on HolidayCheck,” a resort must maintain a high recommendation rate and strong ratings from verified visitors, making it one of the most reliable endorsements for travellers worldwide. For the global community, this award serves as a clear indicator of consistency, ensuring that the experiences shared by previous guests are backed by a proven track record.
Located in the unique and intimate Addu Atoll, Canareef Resort Maldives offers a distinct 4.5km island experience that highlights the natural beauty and biological diversity of the region. The resort has become a favourite for international visitors seeking a complete tropical escape that caters to every interest. Guests can explore world-class diving sites and engaging excursions, or find balance through yoga and aqua aerobics. For those seeking relaxation, the spa provides a serene sanctuary, while the tennis courts offer the perfect space for active recreation. From the excitement of the water sports centre to the peaceful nature trails that wind through the island’s lush interior, guests can explore vibrant house reefs, enjoy the local heritage of the southern atolls, or relax in one of the 271 villas that offer a sense of space and privacy.
The management of Canareef Resort Maldives noted that receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year is a testament to the hard work of the entire team. They expressed gratitude to the global guests whose reviews have highlighted the resort as a welcoming destination and emphasised that this award motivates them to continue showcasing the authentic charm of Addu Atoll to the world. As Canareef looks ahead to 2026, it remains a top-recommended choice for those seeking a high-quality and memorable Maldivian getaway.
Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi secures dual nomination in Condé Nast Traveler Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has been nominated in both the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, reflecting recognition across two of the travel industry’s established global platforms.
The annual awards highlight hospitality brands based on guest feedback, with nominations reflecting performance across areas such as service, design, wellness and overall guest experience.
Located within one of the Maldives’ larger resort lagoons, Sirru Fen Fushi is known for features including the Coralarium, an underwater art installation, as well as its approach to sustainability and wellness. The resort said the dual nomination reflects its continued focus on delivering guest experiences aligned with international expectations.
According to the property, its offering combines accommodation, dining and wellness programmes within a natural island setting, supported by service and curated activities.
In a statement, resort management said the nomination acknowledged both the contribution of its team and the support of its guests.
“We are honoured to be nominated in both editions of the 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards,” the resort said. “This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and the heartfelt support of our guests. We remain committed to creating experiences that resonate long after our guests return home.”
Voting for the Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards and Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards is open until 30 June 2026.
Awards
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas named to 2026 T+L 500 list
Minor Hotels has announced its most successful year to date in the Travel + Leisure annual hotel rankings, with ten properties included in the 2026 T+L 500 list of the best hotels in the world, including one of its flagship resorts in the Maldives.
Representing the Maldives is Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, which was once again recognised among the Indian Ocean’s leading luxury resorts. The property was noted for its overwater villas, underwater dining experiences and location within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll.
The inclusion highlights continued international recognition for the Maldives as a premium tourism destination, with luxury hospitality brands maintaining a strong presence in global travel rankings.
Minor Hotels, which manages more than 640 hotels worldwide across operation and development, said this year marked a record performance in the T+L 500, with properties recognised across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.
Asia recorded the strongest representation, with five Anantara resorts featured on the list. Alongside the Maldives property, resorts in Vietnam and Sri Lanka were also recognised.
Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, the parent company of Minor Hotels, said the recognition reflected the strength of the group’s portfolio.
“To see ten of our properties recognised in the T+L 500 underlines the scale and quality of our global luxury portfolio,” he said. “It reflects the breadth of what we’re doing in luxury today, and the consistency with which those experiences are resonating with guests across our brands and regions.”
The T+L 500 list is compiled from the results of the 2025 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards. It features hotels and resorts that readers repeatedly select for service, quality, amenities and guest experience.
The 2026 edition appears in the May issue of Travel + Leisure, with selected highlights also published online.
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