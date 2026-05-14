Meyyafushi Maldives expands renewable energy use with solar installation

Coco Collection, a truly Maldivian-owned resort brand celebrated for its personalised hospitality and soulful island settings, has unveiled a special Coco Eid Escape at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, valid for stays from 21 May to 31 May 2026.

Designed to celebrate Eid through authentic Maldivian warmth and tradition-inspired experiences, the exclusive offer invites guests to enjoy a memorable island getaway complemented by generous holiday perks, immersive cultural touches, and signature hospitality that resonates deeply with Coco Collection’s philosophy.

Recognised as the Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge an elegant pocket of peace. Bringing families together in a peaceful island setting to celebrate the blessings of Eid al-Adha, the island offers a vibrant line-up of experiences that allows guests to embrace a slower pace while enjoying thoughtfully curated festivities.

On Eid Day, guests can enjoy a selection of international and local cuisine alongside Maldivian cultural experiences such as Liyela Jehun and intricate Henna Art. Wellness experiences include a complimentary sunset yoga session and 20% savings on selected spa treatments, available throughout the day upon advance reservation. Highlights of the evening include the captivating Bodumas show, followed by a traditional Boduberu performance beneath the night sky.

Guests can enjoy up to 50% savings on villa stays and shared return speedboat transfers, complemented by a complimentary meal plan upgrade for a memorable island escape. To further elevate the stay, guests can also enjoy an additional 20% saving on food and beverages. Families are warmly welcomed, with up to two children under 12 years of age invited to stay, dine, and enjoy complimentary return transfers when travelling with their parents.

Meanwhile, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, guests are offered thoughtfully curated experiences alongside a special 50% saving on the Half Board meal plan, with no minimum stay required. Completed with a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive, the invitation allows guests to gently immerse themselves in the secluded, unique rhythm of the island. To complement their stay, a further 20% saving on spa treatments provides a quiet opportunity to relax and unwind in true island serenity.

To mark this blessed occasion, the island presents an exquisite selection of traditional Maldivian delicacies at the Cowrie restaurant, served during both lunch and dinner. A variety of experiences will take place throughout the day, including the Bodumas performance crafted from palm leaves and accompanied by spirited dancers, followed by traditional games and a lively colour party. The celebration concludes with Eid Sai Fodhu, a special Maldivian high tea featuring a selection of local flavours and delicacies.

Beyond relaxation, guests can engage in unique and heartfelt experiences by volunteering at the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first fully equipped, veterinary-run facility of its kind in the Maldives, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Since opening in 2017, the centre has become a sanctuary of healing and hope, caring primarily for injured olive ridley turtles.

Guests are also invited to engage with the island’s conservation efforts through weekly marine talks, educational sessions led by the Marine Educator, and the unforgettable opportunity to witness rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the ocean.

Celebrated for its genuine Maldivian heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to long-term sustainability practices, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu was recently named Sustainability Champion of the Year at the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2026. This recognition further strengthens their dedication to preserving the delicate beauty of Baa Atoll for generations to come. From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to thoughtful, eco-friendly exploration, the island invites guests to discover the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.

To discover more about Coco Collection and their award-winning offerings, please visit www.cococollection.com. Coco Collection invites to enjoy a special saving on your next island retreat, valid across their spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve an unforgettable stay, please contact reservations@cococollection.com to secure this memorable getaway.