News
Meyyafushi Maldives expands renewable energy use with solar installation
Set against the turquoise waters of the Maldives, BeKind Hospitality’s newest luxury resort, Meyyafushi Maldives, is taking a bold step toward a more sustainable future with the installation of a large-scale solar energy system across the island.
The solar initiative includes the installation of a 1-megawatt solar panel system supported by an advanced backup battery storage system, allowing Meyyafushi Maldives to significantly increase its use of renewable energy while improving long-term energy efficiency and resilience across the island.
Spanning across key operational areas, the solar installation project is designed to significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions, and increase the use of renewable energy throughout the island. This project represents a powerful statement about the future of hospitality in the Maldives – one where innovation, sustainability and guest experience exist hand in hand.
“From the very beginning, Meyyafushi was envisioned as a resort that embraces the future while respecting the natural beauty of the Maldives,” said Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager at Meyyafushi Maldives. “This solar initiative is one of the most meaningful investments we have made, not only for our operations, but for the generations that will experience these islands after us.”
The solar project forms part of the wider sustainability philosophy of BeKind Hospitality, whose core pillars centre around kindness to the environment, community, guests and residents. The group’s commitment to renewable energy extends beyond Meyyafushi Maldives, with sister property Fushifaru Maldives also utilising solar energy as part of its ongoing sustainability efforts across the atoll.
Alongside renewable energy investments, Meyyafushi Maldives continues to champion coral restoration projects, reduced single-use plastics, marine conservation, locally inspired experiences and conscious operational practices across the resort.
As the Maldives continues to evolve as a global luxury destination, Meyyafushi hopes the project will inspire a new generation of hospitality developments rooted in long-term environmental responsibility.
News
Eid celebrations rooted in Maldivian culture headline Sun Siyam Resorts summer offers
This Eid Al Adha, Sun Siyam invites Gulf travellers to swap city skylines for turquoise lagoons, white-sand beaches, and immersive island celebrations across some of the Indian Ocean’s most sought-after destinations. From authentic Maldivian cultural festivities and elevated private villa experiences to family-friendly escapes and bespoke wellness retreats, Sun Siyam presents a collection of unforgettable Eid getaways tailored for couples, families, and groups seeking meaningful moments this festive season.
A Celebration Rooted in Maldivian Culture
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, Eid Al Adha will be celebrated through a thoughtfully curated day dedicated to Maldivian heritage and island traditions. Guests can enjoy traditional evening tea gatherings at Magoodhoo Beach, experience the folklore-inspired story of Bodu Mas, and come together for Eid Farivalhu, a communal feast served on a traditional Malaafaiy platter. The celebrations continue with a special dinner buffet featuring local and international flavours, followed by the resort’s signature Maldivian Roots cultural show accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of Boduberu drumming.
Guests visiting during Eid can also take advantage of the resort’s summer offer, including complimentary seaplane transfers, spa privileges, family benefits, and curated island experiences.
Refined Island Living for Couples and Families
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Eid celebrations blend refined luxury with heartfelt island hospitality. From the moment guests arrive to the sound of Boduberu drumming and signature organic welcome drinks, the resort offers a seamless “home away from home” atmosphere. The newly renovated Water Villas with Pool provide enhanced privacy, expansive decks, and personalised butler service, creating the perfect setting for an indulgent Eid escape. Guests can enjoy floating breakfasts, wellness rituals at The Spa by Thalgo, Jet Car adventures with drone videography, elegant White Soirees, Lobster Barbecue Nights, and private cinema screenings beneath the stars.
The resort’s Premium All-Inclusive Dine Around experience includes access to 15 restaurants and bars, with flavours spanning authentic Maldivian cuisine, Italian favourites, and South-East Asian specialties. Families can also enjoy complimentary stays and dining for up to two children when accompanied by two paying adults.
Vibrant Island Energy and Family Escapes
For families and groups after a livelier Eid, Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Siyam World deliver on all fronts — beachside gatherings, sunset celebrations, island adventures, and a non-stop programme of entertainment spread across multiple islands. At Sun Siyam Olhuveli, guests can also look forward to special live performances by belly dancer Marianna alongside energetic sets by DJ Abo, bringing an added festive atmosphere to the Eid celebrations. Both resorts are built around togetherness, making them natural fits for larger parties celebrating the spirit of Eid.
Bespoke Summer Escapes in the Indian Ocean
For travellers seeking a more secluded retreat, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef offers an intimate island experience complete with complimentary seaplane transfers, floating breakfasts, dolphin cruises, spa credits, and private experiences including Cinema by Moonlight. Beyond the Maldives, Sun Siyam Pasikudah presents a serene coastal escape in Sri Lanka, combining wellness, adventure, and curated culinary experiences. Guests can enjoy complimentary spa sessions, kayaking, bicycle adventures, exclusive room upgrade savings, and romantic dining experiences designed for couples and families alike.
Your Eid Travels Awaits
Sun Siyam’s summer offers extend the celebration further, with exclusive savings and added benefits across the collection, available for bookings until 31 August 2026, for stays until 31 October 2027. Whether seeking barefoot luxury, cultural immersion, family adventures, or wellness escapes, Gulf travellers will find the perfect Eid setting across Sun Siyam’s Indian Ocean properties, with direct GCC connectivity and a collection of distinct island experiences to match every kind of celebration.
For reservations and more information, visit sunsiyam.com.
Drink
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef marks World Cocktail Day with sustainable cocktail experiences
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, part of the Privé collection within the House of Siyam, marks World Cocktail Day with a transformative celebration of Green Mixology blending creativity with a deep-rooted commitment to environmental stewardship with additional engaging activities.
The resort’s beverage philosophy centres on a zero-waste approach, where every ingredient is utilised to its full potential. Guests are welcomes to observe the sophisticated discipline of the bar team as they transform overlooked elements into artisanal accents, such as dehydrating organic citrus peels in-house to create fragrant, sustainable garnishes. By replacing industrial imports with these handcrafted touches, the sanctuary ensures that every drink remains an authentic reflection of its iridescent surroundings. Guests can join the expert bar team for immersive mixology lessons to master these sustainable creations firsthand.
In addition to traditional favourites, these liquid creations highlight a dedicated Island-to-Table ethos, incorporating seasonal greens and herbs harvested directly from the resort’s flourishing gardens. The celebration was further elevated by a spectacular Flair Bartending Show, showcasing technical precision and artistry in motion, choreographed to the energy of the island.
Each curated experience at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef invites guests toast to a future of mindful indulgence, where the luxury of the moment is perfectly balanced with the preservation of the surrounding environment.
Culture
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu unveil Eid holiday offers
Coco Collection, a truly Maldivian-owned resort brand celebrated for its personalised hospitality and soulful island settings, has unveiled a special Coco Eid Escape at Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, valid for stays from 21 May to 31 May 2026.
Designed to celebrate Eid through authentic Maldivian warmth and tradition-inspired experiences, the exclusive offer invites guests to enjoy a memorable island getaway complemented by generous holiday perks, immersive cultural touches, and signature hospitality that resonates deeply with Coco Collection’s philosophy.
Recognised as the Best Waterside Hotel (Riverside, Lakeside, Seaside) at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2026, Coco Bodu Hithi invites guests to indulge an elegant pocket of peace. Bringing families together in a peaceful island setting to celebrate the blessings of Eid al-Adha, the island offers a vibrant line-up of experiences that allows guests to embrace a slower pace while enjoying thoughtfully curated festivities.
On Eid Day, guests can enjoy a selection of international and local cuisine alongside Maldivian cultural experiences such as Liyela Jehun and intricate Henna Art. Wellness experiences include a complimentary sunset yoga session and 20% savings on selected spa treatments, available throughout the day upon advance reservation. Highlights of the evening include the captivating Bodumas show, followed by a traditional Boduberu performance beneath the night sky.
Guests can enjoy up to 50% savings on villa stays and shared return speedboat transfers, complemented by a complimentary meal plan upgrade for a memorable island escape. To further elevate the stay, guests can also enjoy an additional 20% saving on food and beverages. Families are warmly welcomed, with up to two children under 12 years of age invited to stay, dine, and enjoy complimentary return transfers when travelling with their parents.
Meanwhile, at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, situated in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, guests are offered thoughtfully curated experiences alongside a special 50% saving on the Half Board meal plan, with no minimum stay required. Completed with a complimentary upgrade to All-Inclusive, the invitation allows guests to gently immerse themselves in the secluded, unique rhythm of the island. To complement their stay, a further 20% saving on spa treatments provides a quiet opportunity to relax and unwind in true island serenity.
To mark this blessed occasion, the island presents an exquisite selection of traditional Maldivian delicacies at the Cowrie restaurant, served during both lunch and dinner. A variety of experiences will take place throughout the day, including the Bodumas performance crafted from palm leaves and accompanied by spirited dancers, followed by traditional games and a lively colour party. The celebration concludes with Eid Sai Fodhu, a special Maldivian high tea featuring a selection of local flavours and delicacies.
Beyond relaxation, guests can engage in unique and heartfelt experiences by volunteering at the resort’s Marine Turtle Rescue Centre, the first fully equipped, veterinary-run facility of its kind in the Maldives, in partnership with the Olive Ridley Project. Since opening in 2017, the centre has become a sanctuary of healing and hope, caring primarily for injured olive ridley turtles.
Guests are also invited to engage with the island’s conservation efforts through weekly marine talks, educational sessions led by the Marine Educator, and the unforgettable opportunity to witness rehabilitated sea turtles being released back into the ocean.
Celebrated for its genuine Maldivian heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and commitment to long-term sustainability practices, Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu was recently named Sustainability Champion of the Year at the Hotelier Maldives Awards 2026. This recognition further strengthens their dedication to preserving the delicate beauty of Baa Atoll for generations to come. From serene beaches and crystal-clear waters to thoughtful, eco-friendly exploration, the island invites guests to discover the ‘Seven Wonders’ of Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
To discover more about Coco Collection and their award-winning offerings, please visit www.cococollection.com. Coco Collection invites to enjoy a special saving on your next island retreat, valid across their spacious and comfortable villas. To reserve an unforgettable stay, please contact reservations@cococollection.com to secure this memorable getaway.
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