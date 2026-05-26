Kandima Maldives celebrates Eid with Maldivian culture, dining and entertainment

This Eid ul Adha, Kandima Maldives will be marking this meaningful time of the year with a three-day on-island programme, Eid at Kandima: A Maldivian Island Celebration, running from 25 to 28 May 2026. The programme brings together Maldivian cultural experiences, festive dining, and evening entertainment across the resort’s key venues.

The celebration opens on 25 May with Maldivian Mondays, the resort’s ongoing cultural series, anchored at Breeze Beach. The evening opens with Coconut Chronicles, an immersive storytelling performance rooted in Maldivian heritage, accompanied by a delicious spread of local snacks, fresh refreshments, and handcrafted coconut carts, alongside a live Bodu Beru performance, the traditional Maldivian drumming that has long been the heartbeat of island celebration.

Eid day itself, 26 May, begins at the table – where travellers will find a generous spread of Maldivian morning staples added to the special breakfast corner at Zest. Highlights include Barabo and Curry Leaf Mas Huni, alongside the classic preparation, served with both traditional Chapati and Coconut Chapati.

From that morning through to 28 May, guests can also enjoy a seasonal Baklava and Spanish Latte pairing at Deli and the lakeside Aroma cafe, a small but considered nod to the broader festive spirit running across the island.

Come evening, Zest will be transformed to host the Eid Special BBQ featuring seafood and meat selections, before moving to Breeze for an Arabian Night celebration, complete with a dazzling fire aerobatics and dance performance, live music from The Kabans, and a DJ set that keeps the energy flowing.

Special Culinary Spotlight: Chef Omar Allibhoy x Kandima

Omar Allibhoy, a celebrated chef and founder of the UK’s Tapas Revolution restaurant group and having worked at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze, will also be hosting a sunset live cooking demonstration on 27 May as a visiting partner. Working alongside Executive Chef Ivan, he will also be developing a limited-time-only Spanish-Maldivian fusion dish at Azure, Kandima’s atmospheric a-la-carte restaurant, which will continue to feature in Azure’s menu for three months following the collaboration, meaning guests travelling to Kandima through the summer can still experience a taste of the moment long after the visit itself.

As part of his visit, Omar will also join Kandima in unveiling the newly-renovated agricultural area of Fresh Labs, the resort’s on-island growing space with hydroponic planters, where freshly cultivated herbs and fruits will be incorporated into island cuisine and guest beverages as the space moves into full operation, where the resort is planning to also launch new foraging experiences and farm visits for guests.