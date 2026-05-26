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Kandima Maldives celebrates Eid with Maldivian culture, dining and entertainment
This Eid ul Adha, Kandima Maldives will be marking this meaningful time of the year with a three-day on-island programme, Eid at Kandima: A Maldivian Island Celebration, running from 25 to 28 May 2026. The programme brings together Maldivian cultural experiences, festive dining, and evening entertainment across the resort’s key venues.
The celebration opens on 25 May with Maldivian Mondays, the resort’s ongoing cultural series, anchored at Breeze Beach. The evening opens with Coconut Chronicles, an immersive storytelling performance rooted in Maldivian heritage, accompanied by a delicious spread of local snacks, fresh refreshments, and handcrafted coconut carts, alongside a live Bodu Beru performance, the traditional Maldivian drumming that has long been the heartbeat of island celebration.
Eid day itself, 26 May, begins at the table – where travellers will find a generous spread of Maldivian morning staples added to the special breakfast corner at Zest. Highlights include Barabo and Curry Leaf Mas Huni, alongside the classic preparation, served with both traditional Chapati and Coconut Chapati.
From that morning through to 28 May, guests can also enjoy a seasonal Baklava and Spanish Latte pairing at Deli and the lakeside Aroma cafe, a small but considered nod to the broader festive spirit running across the island.
Come evening, Zest will be transformed to host the Eid Special BBQ featuring seafood and meat selections, before moving to Breeze for an Arabian Night celebration, complete with a dazzling fire aerobatics and dance performance, live music from The Kabans, and a DJ set that keeps the energy flowing.
Special Culinary Spotlight: Chef Omar Allibhoy x Kandima
Omar Allibhoy, a celebrated chef and founder of the UK’s Tapas Revolution restaurant group and having worked at Gordon Ramsay’s Maze, will also be hosting a sunset live cooking demonstration on 27 May as a visiting partner. Working alongside Executive Chef Ivan, he will also be developing a limited-time-only Spanish-Maldivian fusion dish at Azure, Kandima’s atmospheric a-la-carte restaurant, which will continue to feature in Azure’s menu for three months following the collaboration, meaning guests travelling to Kandima through the summer can still experience a taste of the moment long after the visit itself.
As part of his visit, Omar will also join Kandima in unveiling the newly-renovated agricultural area of Fresh Labs, the resort’s on-island growing space with hydroponic planters, where freshly cultivated herbs and fruits will be incorporated into island cuisine and guest beverages as the space moves into full operation, where the resort is planning to also launch new foraging experiences and farm visits for guests.
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Michelin-starred French chef Maye Cissoko brings ‘Art of the Chef’ to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, the flagship resort within Sun Siyam’s Luxury Collection portfolio in the Maldives, has announced an exclusive culinary collaboration with acclaimed Michelin Star French Chef Maye Cissoko this July. In celebration of Bastille Day, the resort will host two exceptional dining experiences under the theme “Art of the Chef”, taking place on 22 and 27 July, where refined gastronomy, fine wine, and refined living come together.
Chef Maye is the chef and owner of the historic 105-year-old Maison Burnel in the Vosges region of France, which he beautifully renovated and earn a Michelin star just six months later. The chef, an alumnus of the prestigious Institut Paul Bocuse, brings experience to the island including his time with the renowned Barrière Group. The chef loves seasonality, fresh sourcing, and à la minute cooking. His menus heavily feature territorial, rustic elements from the Vosges like wild mushrooms, and local herbs paired with highly refined execution.
Working in harmony with the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, he will present two distinguished evenings of fine wine pairings, featuring one of his favourite ingredients, fresh scallops.
- Art of the Chef, Cellar Dinner | Wednesday, 22 July | Cellar Dining at Flavours: An intimate, refined evening of gastronomy at the resort’s newly renovated French restaurant. The menu features Scallop Carpaccio with leek essence and pike roe, Spider Crab with smoked haddock espuma, local reef fish enhanced with caviar and katsuobushi sauce, and a delicate French strawberry tartlet.
- Art of the Chef, Sublime Festin | Monday, 27 July | Elevated Beachside Dining at Islander’s Grill: A sophisticated beachfront experience showcasing scallops in a green herb and truffle crust, Maldivian sea bass gravlax, local lobster with vegetable ravioli and artichoke purée served with a slow-simmered seafood bisque, and a decadent Guanaja chocolate entremet with mango-lime chutney.
The resident sommelier, Sunil Kumar, will feature exceptional wines from diverse regions of France, thoughtfully selected to pair with each dish.
This prestigious collaboration highlights Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s commitment to elevating the culinary experiences across its 15 restaurants and bars. Chef Maye will work alongside the resort’s Executive Chef, Putu Wijana, who brings 26 years of global luxury brand experience to lead the resort’s continued culinary evolution.
“Partnering with Chef Maye Cissoko allows us to weave the timeless precision of French gastronomy into our kitchens. These exclusive menus have been meticulously curated to reflect our deep commitment to offering a refined guest experience. Following the residency, selected signature dishes will also be integrated into our menus, giving future guests the opportunity to savour these exceptional creations,” highlighted Executive Chef Putu Wijana.
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Machchafushi Island Resort’s Suan Bua introduces menu inspired by Thai traditions and Maldivian waters
Set within the pristine waters of South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by The Centara Collection invites travellers into a world where culture, flavour and place come together in effortless harmony. This is an island shaped by authenticity, where the natural rhythm of the Maldives meets the warmth and elegance of Thai hospitality.
At the heart of the island, a new culinary chapter unfolds at Suan Bua, where the resort unveils a menu that feels as much like a journey as it does a meal. Here, Thai heritage is not simply presented, but expressed through layers of aroma, texture and flavour. Recipes rooted in tradition come alive with a renewed sense of place, reflecting Centara’s origins while embracing the spirit of the Maldives. Each dish carries a natural sense of balance and generosity, inviting guests to experience Thai hospitality in its most evocative and immersive
Here, the story unfolds through the senses. The fragrance of lemongrass and kaffir lime leaf lingers in the air, chilli adds warmth and depth, while citrus lifts each dish with brightness. This harmony of sweet, sour, salty and spice is the foundation of Thai cuisine, reinterpreted with a lightness that mirrors the island’s tropical surroundings.
The influence of Machchafushi is ever present. Surrounded by the abundant waters of South Ari Atoll, the menu embraces the freshness of the ocean, weaving locally sourced seafood into its narrative. Dishes are vibrant and expressive, reflecting the colours of the lagoon and the ease of island living, creating a seamless connection between land, sea and plate.
Signature creations become moments of discovery. Som Tam Thai brings a lively burst of flavour, Tom Yam Talay Mor Fai unfolds with aromatic intensity, and Massaman Curry Beef delivers a richness that is both comforting and refined. The Suan Bua Seafood Platter celebrates the island’s bounty, offering a direct connection to the surrounding waters and reinforcing a sense of place that is both genuine and immersive.
This culinary journey is part of a greater whole. The flavours, textures and aromas extend beyond the plate, blending seamlessly into what can only be described as the Machchafushi universe. From the gentle ocean breeze to the rhythm of island life, every element works together to create a holistic experience that feels both deeply rooted and effortlessly elevated.
Desserts such as Khao Neaw Mamuang provide a harmonious finale, balancing sweetness and texture with precision, while quietly echoing the simplicity and refinement that define the entire menu.
More than a dining experience, this is a celebration of identity. It is where Centara’s Thai heritage meets the authenticity of South Ari Atoll, creating a destination that feels both distinctive and complete. At Machchafushi, guests are not simply visiting an island, but stepping into a carefully curated world where every detail is designed to connect, inspire and linger long after the journey ends.
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Handmade pasta and island seafood shape new menu at Machchafushi Island Resort’s Mare Azzurro
Set within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives by Centara Collection unfolds as a destination where cultures gently converge and the rhythm of the ocean shapes every experience. Here, where endless horizons meet the sea and the breeze carries the scent of salt and sun, Italian cuisine finds a new expression, refined, elemental and deeply connected to place.
At the heart of this culinary narrative lies Mare Azzurro, where a newly imagined menu redefines Italian dining through the lens of island simplicity and coastal elegance. It is a philosophy rooted in restraint rather than excess, where each dish is shaped by clarity of flavour, purity of ingredients and a reverence for craftsmanship.
The vision is quietly powerful. Classic Italian recipes are reinterpreted with a focus on freshness and balance, allowing every ingredient to speak with intention. In this setting, the Maldives becomes more than a backdrop, it becomes an essential part of the composition. The ocean’s abundance inspires a lighter touch, where seafood takes centre stage and each plate reflects the effortless elegance of island living.
Here, simplicity is the highest form of sophistication. Reef Fish Carpaccio arrives as a delicate expression of the sea, clean and precise, allowing the natural character of the catch to shine. Lamb Ragu Fettuccine brings depth and comfort, where slow cooked richness meets traditional Italian technique, gently elevated by subtle island influence. Each dish reflects a dialogue between authenticity and environment, where Italian heritage is honoured yet thoughtfully reimagined.
Craftsmanship defines the kitchen. Handmade elements, from fresh pasta to carefully shaped ravioli, embody the essence of Italian culinary tradition. Every fold, every texture, every finish is intentional, reflecting a commitment to authenticity that cannot be replicated. Even the seven-day dry aged grilled lamb chop stands as a testament to patience and precision, its depth of flavour enhanced through time, technique and respect for the ingredient.
This is cuisine guided by balance. Traditional Italian foundations remain untouched in spirit, yet are expressed with a contemporary lightness that resonates with the island’s atmosphere. There is restraint in presentation, elegance in composition and a quiet confidence in letting simplicity lead.
Desserts such as tiramisu and panna cotta complete the experience with familiar comfort, yet refined through texture and finesse. They arrive not as reinventions, but as perfected expressions, honouring tradition while embracing the purity of execution.
More than a dining experience, Mare Azzurro is a celebration of identity and place. It is where Italian culinary heritage meets the serene beauty of South Ari Atoll, creating a dialogue between land, sea and memory. At Machchafushi, guests are not simply dining, they are immersed in a world where every flavour is shaped by the ocean, every detail reflects craftsmanship, and every moment lingers with understated elegance long after the meal ends.
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