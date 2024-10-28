Action
Kandima Maldives opens first oceanfront go-kart track
Kandima Maldives is amplifying excitement with the debut of “Fast Track,” the Maldives’ first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track. Situated against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this 500-meter track is the longest, fastest, and most thrilling karting experience in the region, designed for adrenaline enthusiasts and families alike. Officially opening on November 15, 2024, Kandima continues to enhance its unique universal appeal by blending active and entertainment offerings, creating a premier holiday destination for all ages. Fast Track promises unforgettable memories, positioning itself as a top attraction for guests of all generations.
With speeds reaching up to 80 km/h, twelve exhilarating turns, and an environmentally friendly electric kart system, Fast Track offers more than just karting – it’s a high-speed adventure in paradise. As the Maldives’ first and longest asphalt track, Fast Track provides a 500-meter course packed with adventure, ensuring each lap is an extended thrill for racers.
Research¹ indicates that 2025 will mark the “year of collective adventure,” with studies showing that the desire for shared experiences is shaping travel behaviours. Now, more than ever, travellers worldwide seek experiences that can be enjoyed with others.
Kandima prioritises safety and comfort with specially designed karts featuring adjustable seating, safety barriers, and full seat belts. Strategically positioned marshal posts along the track ensure racers can fully embrace the excitement with confidence. This attention to detail, paired with Kandima’s renowned service and innovative design, establishes Fast Track as an ultimate entertainment destination for anyone visiting the Maldives.
Whether seasoned racers or beginners, Fast Track offers various settings to ensure everyone has an exciting experience. Adjustable speed settings make the karts suitable for juniors, families, and thrill-seekers alike. For those seeking a more immersive experience, Kandima will offer Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages, including qualifying rounds, gridding, and a full race experience.
A full safety briefing is provided before each session, with a dedicated team offering expert guidance on kart handling, track navigation, and driving techniques, ensuring a thrilling yet safe ride from start to finish.
In line with Kandima’s commitment to sustainability, the karts are powered by advanced electric technology, providing an eco-friendly, zero-emission adventure. This high-tech, high-thrill experience aligns with Kandima’s environmental goals, allowing guests to enjoy the excitement of racing while preserving the island’s pristine beauty.
Fast Track combines Kandima’s signature style with breathtaking Indian Ocean views and a top-of-the-line track, promising a unique racing experience. Guests can be among the first to hit the track and make lasting racing memories in this extraordinary location.
“At Kandima, we are always pushing the boundaries of what an island experience can be. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Maldives’ longest and first oceanfront asphalt go-kart circuit, specifically designed to cater to family travellers and adventure enthusiasts,” says Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts. “This exciting addition enhances our resort’s offerings for all, providing an exhilarating experience for teens, couples, and families. We are committed to creating memorable and engaging activities that elevate the guest experience in our beautiful tropical setting.”
Further expanding its entertainment options, Kandima plans to launch “PlaySpace” in 2025, an immersive entertainment centre featuring classic arcade games, VR experiences, bowling, escape rooms, and more, appealing to teens, adults, and families alike. This addition will reinforce Kandima’s reputation as the ultimate lifestyle destination for all travellers.
Go-karting at Fast Track starts at just $35 for a 10-minute session, with exclusive packages available for couples, families, and groups. For a comprehensive Maldivian adventure, studios start at $425 per night on a Full Board basis, while Beach Villas begin at $620 per night on the same plan.
Action
Elevate your game: Roman Safiullin’s tennis masterclass at Lily Beach Resort
Lily Beach Resort & Spa, a luxury family-friendly destination in the Maldives, has partnered with RTC to offer an exclusive tennis masterclass featuring rising ATP star Roman Safiullin. Known for his power and precision on the court, Safiullin will host two intensive masterclasses on November 18th and 20th, 2024. Set against the stunning backdrop of white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, this unique event provides tennis enthusiasts with a rare opportunity to train with a world-class player. Participants will have the chance to refine their skills, gain professional-level insights, and experience an extraordinary tennis retreat.
Roman Safiullin, who began his professional career in 2015, has steadily climbed the ranks of the ATP tour. He secured his first Challenger title in 2020 and has since made a name for himself with notable wins, including a victory against Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters and a recent win over Frances Tiafoe in October 2024. Safiullin’s triumph over Tiafoe, with a score of 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), showcased his resilience and tactical prowess in a match lasting over three hours. Currently ranked within the ATP top 50, Safiullin is recognised as a formidable competitor on the international tennis circuit.
During the masterclasses, Safiullin will focus on technique, strategy, and mental toughness, providing expert instruction to players of all levels. Whether participants are experienced competitors or passionate beginners, they will receive personalised guidance from one of tennis’s most exciting talents. As spaces for the event are limited, early booking is encouraged.
The event will culminate on November 23rd with an exclusive Q&A session, where attendees will gain insight into Safiullin’s personal journey and life as a professional tennis player. Following the session, participants can relax and unwind at a cocktail party, enjoying the serene atmosphere and connecting with fellow tennis enthusiasts.
Lily Beach Resort & Spa offers an ideal location for this unforgettable tennis experience. The resort features a well-maintained tennis court surrounded by tropical greenery, providing guests with the perfect blend of sport and luxury. In addition to tennis, the resort offers a variety of recreational activities, including table tennis, beach volleyball, football, snorkelling, diving, and a children’s park.
This tennis masterclass with Roman Safiullin presents a rare chance for participants to elevate their game while indulging in the luxurious amenities of Lily Beach Resort & Spa. Following a similar event with Taylor Fritz, this masterclass reinforces the resort’s status as a premier destination in the Maldives for tennis enthusiasts seeking a world-class experience. Those interested in attending are encouraged to book their stay early and immerse themselves in this exceptional fusion of tennis and tropical luxury.
Action
Ifuru Island introduces year-round tandem skydiving experience
Ifuru Island Maldives has announced the launch of the second season for the first skydiving drop zone in the Maldives, offering an exhilarating adventure for thrill-seekers and tourists. In a groundbreaking joint venture with Skydive Wasaga Beach and Skydive Maldives, the program is set to begin in December 2024 and will be available year-round, allowing visitors to experience tandem jumps over the breathtaking Maldivian landscape.
The skydiving program is led by Leslie Farkas, a highly accomplished skydiver with over 15 years of experience and more than 6,000 jumps, of which over 5,000 have been tandem. Leslie holds multiple instructional ratings, including Coach 1 and 2, Ground Control Instructor, and Skydive School Examiner, ensuring the highest standards of safety and professionalism. In addition to his extensive skydiving background, Leslie has held leadership roles in marketing and aircraft maintenance at Skydive Wasaga Beach.
Joining Leslie is an elite team of skydiving professionals. Dominic Lachance, the Master Rigger, brings an impressive record of over 47,000 main pack jobs and extensive military certifications. Alec Thibeault, a Tandem Instructor with more than 19 years of experience, has completed over 9,554 tandem jumps and is known for his safety-first approach. Mathew Vinnels, with a decade of manifest experience, excels in customer service and weather expertise, ensuring a smooth experience for all guests. Darko Tupec will serve as the dedicated Elevator Pilot, overseeing safe and efficient aerial operations.
This season, Ifuru Island Maldives will exclusively offer tandem jumps, providing visitors with an unforgettable experience of freefalling from stunning altitudes. Prices for these jumps will start at $699 plus 8% GST, with the first jumps scheduled to take place on December 15, 2024, offering unparalleled views of the Maldives’ pristine waters and idyllic islands.
Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives has offered 147 sunset suites and villas, six dining options, including two signature restaurants and four bars, all part of a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. Additionally, it is home to the Maldives’ first permanent skydiving drop zone.
Featured
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
Heritance Aarah Maldives has announced an exciting new partnership with Bologna Football Club 1909, a prestigious professional football team from Italy’s Serie A, which also competes in the Champions League. This collaboration marks the first time a resort in the Maldives has supported a Serie A team, setting a new precedent for the intersection of luxury hospitality and the world of professional sports.
Heritance Aarah’s partnership with Bologna FC reflects the resort’s commitment to offering unique experiences to its guests and sports enthusiasts. The collaboration will create exclusive opportunities for fan engagement, blending the thrilling excitement of Serie A football with the tranquil luxury of a world-class resort.
Through this partnership, Heritance Aarah aims to engage with Bologna FC’s fanbase and the broader football community, underscoring the synergy between the club’s sporting success and the peaceful, luxurious atmosphere of the Maldives. The resort, known for its stunning villas and suites with personalised butler services, all-day dining across a range of world-class restaurants, and extensive water sports offerings, provides an ideal retreat for those seeking both relaxation and a connection to the sporting world. Located in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Heritance Aarah is also the first property in the Maldives to achieve LEED Gold certification, highlighting its dedication to sustainability.
Bologna FC, with its rich history and prominent position in Italian football, is known for its deep connection to both national and international football culture. The club’s strong presence in Serie A and the Champions League makes this partnership a perfect match for Heritance Aarah’s global reputation for excellence in hospitality.
This collaboration opens up exciting new avenues for sports fans and luxury travellers alike, blending the best of both worlds for an unforgettable experience.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
-
Featured6 days ago
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort unveils all-inclusive island experience
-
Action1 week ago
Ifuru Island introduces year-round tandem skydiving experience
-
Cooking1 week ago
Chef Kelvin Cheung curates unique culinary experience at JW Marriott Maldives
-
Awards6 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
-
Awards1 week ago
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives honoured for unforgettable event experiences at 2024 Stella Awards
-
Action1 week ago
Elevate your game: Roman Safiullin’s tennis masterclass at Lily Beach Resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Diwali and year-end festivities at The Westin Maldives