Celebration
Kandima Maldives heats up the festive season with Fire and Ice-themed fun
Kandima Maldives is set to elevate the holiday season with a unique celebration where the elements of Fire and Ice collide in spectacular style. From 22nd December 2024 to 7th January 2025, the resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland, offering guests an extraordinary fusion of vibrant experiences.
Children will enjoy the Fire and Ice Kids Party, an event filled with dancing, games, and sweet treats. As night falls, guests can revel at the Frozen Glow Party with a DJ, where a cool, glowing atmosphere will enhance the experience.
For those looking to indulge, the Fire and Ice Cocktail Mixology Class will provide an opportunity to master cocktails inspired by the contrasting elements. Meanwhile, guests seeking relaxation can opt for the Fire and Ice Spa Treatments at Eskape Spa, a blend of warmth and coolness designed to restore balance during the holidays.
Families can partake in a variety of fun activities. Adventure-seekers will be drawn to the exciting paddle boat race on the lake, combining competition with scenic views. Children can cozy up at the hot chocolate station, savouring delicious cocoa. Additional festive activities include decorating gingerbread houses, writing letters to Santa, and enjoying a special visit from Santa Claus, creating lasting memories. The evening concludes with a movie night under the stars, where families can relax and enjoy holiday classics with popcorn and snacks.
As New Year’s Eve approaches, excitement will build at Kandima Maldives. Guests will gather for a lavish New Year Dinner Buffet, where gourmet dishes set the tone for the night. Later, they will head to Smoked Beach for the New Year 2025 Celebration, featuring live music and the rhythmic sounds of the waves. At midnight, a stunning fireworks display will light up the sky. The celebration continues with a late-night buffet, leading into a relaxing New Year Brunch the following day. The festivities conclude with the Fire and Ice New Year Show, combining music and magic to welcome 2025 in unforgettable style.
Haunted island adventures: experience Halloween magic at JA Manafaru
This Halloween, JA Manafaru invites guests to celebrate the spooky season on its breathtaking private island, offering a perfect mix of fun and relaxation amid pristine beaches and lush tropical surroundings. On 31st October, the resort will transform into a Halloween paradise, offering activities and dining experiences designed to entertain guests of all ages.
Children will enjoy an action-packed day at TheCoolZone kids’ club, where Halloween-themed games, pumpkin carving, candy collection, and a lively Halloween Disco will keep them entertained. This festive occasion provides an ideal opportunity for families to create special memories together in a warm, playful atmosphere.
For those seeking a culinary adventure, the Halloween Seafood Barbecue promises a mouthwatering feast. Guests will enjoy perfectly grilled seafood and signature local specialties, all presented with a spooky twist. The resort’s award-winning dining options feature both local and international dishes, including a tempting dessert selection and a special buffet for children. With a focus on sustainability, JA Manafaru ensures all seafood is responsibly sourced, and meats are ethically raised, allowing guests to savour every bite with a clear conscience. Throughout their stay, guests can also experience authentic Maldivian culture with Malaafaiy nights and cooking classes led by Maldivian Executive Chef Moosa.
While embracing the Halloween spirit, the resort continues to prioritise wellness and sustainability. Guests can indulge in soothing treatments at The Calm Spa Sanctuary or join bespoke Wellness Your Way Retreat programs. Additionally, complimentary activities like a DIY Facelift and Bathtub Tea Making Class provide unique ways to unwind and practice self-care.
To dive deeper into the local culture, guests are encouraged to visit the cultural museum, where they can learn about the rich heritage of the Maldives.
Astrology, illusions, and gourmet delights await: inside Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s 2024 festive season
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced its highly anticipated Festive Programme for 2024, promising an extraordinary holiday experience from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Set against the stunning backdrop of the all-natural pristine island, this year’s programme has been thoughtfully curated to offer guests an unforgettable festive season filled with magical moments.
A highlight of this year’s celebration is the arrival of Michelin-starred Chef Jeno Rácz, who will enhance the dining experience with his exclusive culinary creations. Guests will have the unique opportunity to indulge in gourmet offerings specially crafted to tantalise their taste buds during his stay.
Additionally, certified astrologer Marina Minkova, known as Aquamarina, will be present at the resort. Guests will have the chance to participate in her interactive sessions, where she will forecast the year 2025, or book personalised one-on-one sessions for an in-depth astrological reading.
Adding a touch of enchantment to the festivities, renowned illusionist Tommilusions will captivate guests with his mesmerising performances throughout the season, offering a magical experience set against the resort’s paradisiacal surroundings.
Alongside these featured experiences, this year’s programme offers a wide array of activities for both adults and children. Festive games such as “Pin the Nose on Rudolph,” Olympic games, and drawing competitions are planned. On Christmas Eve, December 24, guests will be treated to an extravagant gala dinner buffet at Matheefaru, while Meeru Bar & Grill will offer a delightful set menu. The evening will be filled with Christmas carols, live acoustic music, and a vibrant DJ performance to conclude the night. The highlight of the evening will be the grand entrance of Santa Claus at Meeru Beach, bringing joy and festive cheer.
On Christmas Day, December 25, a “Late Riser Christmas Brunch” will be offered at Matheefaru, along with exciting children’s activities such as gingerbread house building, water-sports, and drawing competitions.
The celebrations will continue daily from December 26 to 30, featuring puppet shows, karaoke nights, champagne and cooking classes, fishing trips, and candy-making experiences, ensuring ongoing fun. On New Year’s Eve, December 31, Hideaway will host a grand New Year Gala dinner at Matheefaru, followed by traditional Bodu Beru performances, live acoustic music, and a New Year Countdown Party with a DJ, ensuring an exciting start to 2025.
The festivities will extend into the first week of January with daily activities including paddle races, water-sports, culinary delights, live music, and evening DJ performances, allowing the joy of the season to continue into the New Year.
The meticulously crafted Festive Programme at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers something for everyone, making it an ideal destination to celebrate the season with loved ones and create lasting memories.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings Diwali to life with vibrant celebrations and star-studded acts
Holiday plans are set to light up with a spectacular Diwali celebration at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, taking place from October 30 to November 1. This year’s festivities promise to dazzle, featuring electrifying performances by DJ Kingazoo, dance sensations Mukulgain and Sona Dey, along with a special appearance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil and his celebrated dance group. The celebration offers a vibrant blend of colours, heartwarming traditions, and endless fun, ensuring a memorable Diwali experience.
Families are encouraged to join in the festive excitement, with activities such as creating mesmerising rangoli, intricate mandala art, and crafting garlands at the Maakanaa Kidz Club. These hands-on experiences offer a creative outlet while introducing participants to the beautiful traditions of the festival of lights.
The festivities extend beyond artistic endeavours, with a thrilling Diwali treasure hunt, perfect for all ages, as participants search for hidden gems around the resort. Guests can also showcase their artistic skills in the Rangoli Competition at Sunrise Beach, transforming the sandy shores into colourful and creative masterpieces, using the beach as their canvas in celebration of Diwali.
As the sun sets on November 1, the Halliwaili Eve Party at the Lagoon Bar will kick off, offering an evening filled with lively entertainment and dance. Guests can expect heart-pounding beats and an exhilarating atmosphere, inviting everyone to dance the night away and embrace the joyous spirit of Diwali.
The celebration doesn’t stop there. The electrifying Diwali night will feature DJ Kingazoo, whose dynamic performance will keep guests energised throughout the evening. Dance performances by the talented Mukulgain and Sona Dey will add to the allure, ensuring a night of unforgettable entertainment filled with rhythm and grace.
The highlight of the evening will be a breathtaking performance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil, known for his work on the track #Nazariyakimaar from Netflix’s hit series Heeramandi. Fresh off his win for Best Choreographer of the Year at the Sanman Maharashtracha Awards, Ashish and his team will bring their captivating performance to the Maldives for a once-in-a-lifetime show.
Whether crafting, hunting, dancing, or simply soaking in the festive island vibes, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives offers something for everyone this Diwali season. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.
