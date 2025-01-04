Featured
New Year’s miracle: turtle hatchlings grace Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
The first dawn of the New Year marked more than a fresh start at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, as nature staged a remarkable event: three tiny turtles emerged from their delicate shells. Guided solely by instinct, these hatchlings began their journey toward the vast Indian Ocean, captivating both guests and staff with the enchantment of the moment.
Numerous eggs had been carefully laid on the island, and under the diligent care of the resort’s marine biology team, led by Tharushi Pitigala, the fragile eggs were closely monitored and protected to ensure the safety of these precious new arrivals. Anticipation had been growing for weeks, with guests eagerly seeking updates on the eggs’ progress. Reflecting on the event, Tharushi expressed her excitement, stating, “Seeing them emerge and instinctively head towards the sea is nothing short of miraculous. Each turtle plays a vital role in sustaining the ocean’s delicate ecosystems, from keeping seagrass beds healthy to supporting coral reef biodiversity.”
In the following days, an even greater spectacle unfolded. One by one, the remaining hatchlings emerged, their tiny shells cracking open to reveal new lives ready to venture into the ocean. Guests once again gathered to witness the mesmerising sight of these delicate creatures taking their first steps into the sea.
Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon has long been recognised as a haven for marine life, boasting one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs. Over the years, the resort has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to marine conservation, engaging in coral propagation projects and reef health monitoring. These initiatives have cultivated an environment where marine life flourishes, from vivid coral gardens to the green and hawksbill turtles that call the island home.
Events like these underscore the importance of preserving marine ecosystems and foster a deeper connection between humanity and the ocean. At Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, the turtle hatchings are more than natural occurrences—they serve as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard the beauty and balance of the world’s oceans.
Amilla Maldives’ 70s-inspired New Year’s bash lights up the island
Amilla Maldives welcomed 2025 with a 70s-inspired celebration, combining disco energy with the island’s natural charm.
The evening began with pre-dinner cocktails, allowing guests to mingle and build anticipation for the festivities. A lavish buffet dinner followed, featuring a diverse array of flavours served under the starlit Maldivian sky.
The main stage, dramatically positioned over the resort’s main pool, became the focal point of the celebration. Guests filled the dance floor, enjoying live performances that infused the night with vibrant energy and wonder. Highlights of the evening included a captivating fire show and a dazzling LED display that enthralled attendees.
As midnight approached, the renowned Bjorn Again tribute band took the stage, performing ABBA’s iconic hits and leading the countdown to the New Year. The celebration reached its peak at the stroke of midnight, as a spectacular fireworks display illuminated the sky.
The festivities continued with an after-party, where lively beats and a bustling dance floor kept the energy alive well into the early hours. Guests embraced the spirit of joy and togetherness, celebrating the arrival of a new year.
Amilla Maldives’ Disco Fever New Year’s Eve event served as a grand conclusion to a year of remarkable experiences, setting a vibrant tone for 2025.
Ring in prosperity and joy at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives this Lunar New Year
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is inviting guests to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Snake with a unique combination of festive dining, wellness treatments, and recreational experiences. From 28 January to 4 February 2025, the resort will transform into a vibrant centre of cultural festivities, offering an extraordinary Chinese New Year celebration.
Guests can enjoy a mix of traditional and contemporary flavours through specially curated dining experiences. These include the Prosperity Yu Sheng Set, available at Kandooma Café and The Kitchen, where diners can toss for good fortune and happiness with ingredients such as fresh Norwegian salmon, wild leek pickle, and fragrant sesame seeds. Other culinary offerings include the Hot Pot Set Menu featuring premium Angus beef slices, tiger prawns, and flavourful broths, as well as the lavish Seafood Fiesta, which boasts chilled seafood, roasted Beijing duck, and pan-seared foie gras. Guests can also toast to the New Year with the Prosperity Bellini, a sparkling tropical cocktail.
The Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala Wellness is offering exclusive treatments to promote relaxation and well-being. These include an Express Facial, which uses SUNDÃRI products to enhance hydration and radiance, and a Full Body Exfoliation, a soothing ritual designed to improve circulation and relaxation.
For adventure enthusiasts, the resort has arranged various thrilling activities. Guests can experience a high-speed Jet Ski Adventure over the turquoise waters of the Maldives or participate in the Discovery Scuba Diving Program, which offers an opportunity to explore vibrant marine life with complimentary underwater photos. Additional experiences include Turtle and Shark Snorkelling, allowing visitors to observe the Maldives’ diverse marine ecosystem, and Night Fishing, a traditional Maldivian fishing experience under the stars.
Children can also partake in festive activities at the Kandoo Kids Club, such as Snake Craft Making, Scavenger Hunts, and Food Art Fun, ensuring a magical experience for the youngest visitors.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “Chinese New Year is a time of happiness, prosperity, and togetherness. We are thrilled to offer our guests a joyful celebration filled with unforgettable experiences, exquisite dining, and moments of serenity.”
Located in the South Male Atoll, just 40 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives provides a picturesque tropical escape. With stunning beaches, swaying palms, and azure waters, along with a variety of villa options, exceptional dining venues, and award-winning spa facilities, the resort promises an unparalleled Chinese New Year getaway.
Art in the tropics: vibrant celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa proudly hosted the highly anticipated Art Week 2024, a celebration of creativity and community facilitated through a dynamic partnership with Clay Studio Maldives. The month-long studio residency culminated during Art Week, offering a series of inspiring workshops and interactive sessions that brought art to life for both guests and Heartists (Pullman’s talented team members).
The Clay Studio, located in the serene and lush Migili Room, became a tranquil haven for artistic exploration. Surrounded by the island’s tropical greenery, it was the heart of creativity on the island, offering diverse hands-on experiences such as hand-building, wheel-throwing, and ornament painting classes.
Guests and Heartists were immersed in the tactile world of clay, crafting unique pieces and creating memories to cherish for a lifetime. The Clay Studio’s warm and inclusive atmosphere allowed participants of all skill levels to discover the joy of working with clay under the guidance of expert artists from Clay Studio Maldives.
Riaan Drever, the General Manager, reflected on the success of the collaboration, expressing that Art Week 2024 had been an extraordinary experience. He emphasised that the partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives brought a unique blend of creativity, relaxation, and personal expression to Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. He found it heartwarming to see guests and Heartists connect through art, taking home not just souvenirs but meaningful experiences.
Ahmed Muaz, Co-Founder of The Clay Studio Maldives, also shared his delight in the collaboration, stating that it was a pleasure to offer the pottery program during Art Week 2024. He praised the opportunity to work with the Pullman team to enhance the guest experience and expressed joy in sharing the craft of pottery in such a dynamic and inspiring environment.
The event showcased Pullman’s commitment to offering creative and immersive guest experiences, seamlessly blending the artistic journey with the island’s natural beauty. This initiative reflects Pullman’s dedication to art and cultural enrichment, a core element of its global identity and commitment to fostering local creativity and talent.
