Featured
Embrace Maldives’ hidden summer with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Beyond the well-known winter appeal of the Maldives lies an underrated gem—summer. From May to October, the islands transform into a sanctuary of intimate escapes, breathtaking marine encounters, and uninterrupted tranquillity, offering a side of the Maldives that remains one of travel’s best-kept secrets. This year, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites travellers to rediscover summer in the Maldives through curated experiences across its four island resorts, each tailored to romance, diving, adventure, and relaxation.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives provides an ideal setting for couples seeking a romantic summer retreat. Overwater bungalows offer a tranquil atmosphere, where the gentle lapping of waves sets a soothing rhythm for the days ahead. For those desiring an exclusive adults-only escape, Platinum Island offers elevated privacy and sophistication, creating the perfect environment for seclusion. As the sun sets, private sandbank dinners and candlelit beachside feasts transform ordinary moments into unforgettable memories.
For diving enthusiasts, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon offers an unparalleled underwater experience. Home to one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs and in close proximity to iconic dive sites, Ellaidhoo provides exceptional opportunities for marine exploration. Divers can witness the Maldives’ marine life in its full splendour, and encounters with Tripod, the island’s beloved three-finned turtle, add a unique charm to every dive. Whether exploring the legendary house reef or venturing to sites such as Fish Head and Maaya Thila, every descent promises an awe-inspiring glimpse into the ocean’s wonders.
Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives serves as the ultimate summer playground for thrill-seekers, where the ocean’s energy meets endless opportunities for adventure. Home to the world-renowned surf break, Pasta Point, the island attracts seasoned surfers eager to ride its perfectly peeling waves. Beyond surfing, the resort offers an array of exhilarating water sports, including jet skiing, wakeboarding, paddleboarding, and windsurfing, ensuring every adrenaline-seeker finds an activity suited to their passion. Whether carving through the waves or speeding across crystal-clear waters, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives encapsulates the thrill of ocean adventure.
Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives redefines summer living, blending stylish beachfront retreats with effortless indulgence. Days unfold at a leisurely pace, with sun-drenched afternoons by the infinity pool, gourmet dining that highlights the flavours of the sea, revitalising spa treatments, and sunrise yoga sessions designed to awaken the senses. Whether savouring exquisitely crafted dishes, indulging in personalised wellness experiences, or simply embracing the island’s serenity, Velifushi offers an escape where time slows down, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the art of island living.
Far from the winter crowds, summer in the Maldives reveals a season of untold beauty, where the rhythm of the waves sets the pace for unforgettable experiences. Whether diving into vibrant marine ecosystems, embracing barefoot luxury, or savoring moments of pure tranquillity, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes travellers to uncover one of the islands’ best-kept secrets
Featured
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives announces grand opening
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is preparing for the launch of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, a serene island retreat set to open on April 1st. To commemorate the opening, the resort is offering an exclusive introductory promotion, allowing guests to enjoy a luxurious escape with a range of benefits. The special offer includes Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, along with exceptional upgrades available for a limited time.
Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives is the final addition to Centara’s collection of four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each tailored to different traveller preferences. The resort features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that harmonise with the surrounding natural beauty. This private island sanctuary seamlessly merges Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian charm, offering world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars, as well as revitalising wellness experiences at the Spa Cenvaree Retreat.
The opening of this property also marks the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project that aims to redefine experiential travel in the Maldives. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives offers refined tranquility combined with immersive experiences. Guests staying at the resort also have access to the exciting water attractions and vibrant amenities of the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.
Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming opening, stating, “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and holistic wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers a truly distinctive experience that captures the essence of both Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”
To celebrate the grand opening, Centara Hotels & Resorts is inviting guests to take advantage of the Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Bookings made before June 30th, 2025, for stays between April 1st and October 15th, 2025, will qualify for the Stay 4, Pay 3 or Stay 7, Pay 5 packages. The offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary sparkling wine and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, and additional perks for CentaraThe1 members.
Cooking
Michelin magic in Maldives: Chef Wassim Hallal’s spring residency at Soneva Fushi
Danish chef Wassim Hallal will be hosting an exclusive residency at Soneva Fushi’s Flying Sauces from March 17 to May 12, 2025, bringing his two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Frederikshøj, to the world’s first fine dining zipline experience. As spring unfolds in the Maldives, guests will have the opportunity to soar along a 200-meter zipline route to reach an elevated dining platform, where breathtaking views, intuitive service, and Hallal’s masterful culinary creations await.
A pioneer of modern Nordic cuisine, Hallal’s passion for gastronomy has driven him to redefine fine dining in Denmark. His culinary journey began at a young age, leading him to refine his craft in some of Europe’s most prestigious kitchens. Under his leadership, Frederikshøj in Aarhus has earned two Michelin stars, recognized for its innovative approach, precision, and use of the finest seasonal ingredients.
During his highly anticipated spring residency at Soneva Fushi, Hallal will bring the essence of Frederikshøj to the Maldives, offering an unforgettable tasting experience that merges contemporary Nordic techniques with the island’s exceptional organic produce. His culinary philosophy pays tribute to the natural world, shaped by his environment and the evolving landscape of modern gastronomy. His style masterfully balances the refinement of French haute cuisine with the boundary-pushing creativity of New Nordic cooking, infused with global influences that drive his innovation.
At Frederikshøj, his commitment to excellence is evident in the meticulous selection of the finest local ingredients. A true culinary craftsman, he embraces experimentation, constantly redefining flavour, texture, and technique to create dishes that leave a lasting impression. Each plate serves as a canvas—an expression of creativity, refinement, and evolution—always seeking to push the boundaries of what is possible.
While in the Maldives, Hallal and his team will seamlessly blend Frederikshøj’s distinctive culinary ethos with Soneva Fushi’s organic seasonal produce, crafting a two-Michelin-starred dining experience designed to surprise, delight, and linger in the memories of guests long after the final course.
Featured
Elemental escape: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort invites guests to disconnect from the ordinary and immerse themselves in nature through a purposeful evening that celebrates the four elements—Earth, Fire, Water, and Air. Under the Maldivian night sky, visitors embark on a sensory journey of mindful indulgence, blending sustainability, gastronomy, and elemental experiences.
A specially curated four-course menu takes diners on a sensory culinary experience, with each dish inspired by the four elements—paying tribute to nature’s balance and harmony. Carefully crafted to awaken the senses, this exquisite feast seamlessly merges sustainability with culinary artistry.
- Fire – Bold, smoky flavours that ignite the palate and awaken the senses.
- Earth – Deep, grounding flavours that honor the richness of the land.
- Water – Fresh, locally sourced ingredients that capture the purity and fluidity of the ocean.
- Air – Light, ethereal textures that embody the essence of the sky.
Set on the tranquil shores of Onu Onu Beach, this exclusive dining experience is illuminated by candlelight, offering a fusion of sustainable elegance and mindful gastronomy in observance of Earth Hour. The experience is priced at US$ 180 per person.
As the lights dim, Sirru Fen Fushi transforms into a sanctuary of reflection, connection, and sustainability, offering curated experiences designed to engage the senses:
- Fire – A vibrant Boduberu performance, bonfire, and dance bring the energy of the Maldives to life.
- Water – Handcrafted Earth-inspired mixology reflects nature’s purity.
- Air – Long-exposure photography at YASH Photo Studio captures the magic of the night.
- Earth – An exclusive stargazing session, guided by SpaceCat Astrotourism, offers a chance to reconnect with the universe.
Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration represents a commitment to sustainability and mindful living. Guests are encouraged to unplug, embrace nature’s elements, and contribute to a global movement toward a more conscious and sustainable future.
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
Savour extraordinary with Chef Ollie Dabbous at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Family1 week ago
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Elemental escape: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration
-
Featured1 week ago
Varu Spa’s new holistic wellness experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts
-
Featured1 week ago
Westin Hotels elevate sleep experiences with holistic wellness initiatives
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Resorts’ properties get triple nominations in T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised with Excellence in Personalised Hospitality award