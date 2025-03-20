Family
Celebrate Easter with ‘Blooming Bunny Bash’ at Sun Siyam Iru Veli
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to a magical Easter this year, where the island transforms into a springtime wonderland with its “Blooming Bunny Bash” theme. From April 16th to 22nd, 2025, a week of joyful celebrations ensues with feasts, games and exciting experiences.
The days leading up to Easter Sunday set the stage with a series of creative and interactive adventures. Young guests can participate in various hands-on activities at Turtle Kids Club, from Easter Card Making and Bunny Ear Crafting to Tree Decorating, Egg Painting, and Easter Bread Decoration. One of the highlights of Easter celebrations at the kid’s club is the Bunny Petting Activity, where little ones can interact with fluffy bunnies while learning about their care and habits.
While most of the festivities cater to young guests, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers a curated selection of experiences for families and adults as well. The Lagoon Wine & Cheese Tasting presents an intimate evening surrounded by stunning island vistas. Guests can also unwind after dinner with live music or the special sets created by DJ Nisho at the Chemistry Bar. For those seeking an unforgettable dining experience, a Private Easter Picnic on a secluded sandbank promises cherished moments, while a Family BBQ under the stars offers island flavours and festive spirit.
Illusion and wonder take centre stage as Aaron Pang, an internationally acclaimed magician, brings his performances to Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Known for his captivating stage presence and mastery of illusion, Aaron will enchant audiences with performances leading up to Easter Sunday, culminating in a spectacular Magic of Easter showcase on April 20th. The Easter Sunday begins with a Bloom Brunch at Aqua Orange, setting the tone for a day of vibrant events. As the festivities unfold, the Easter Pool Party invites guests of all ages to enjoy canapés and desserts while moving to the electrifying DJ beats. The night ends with another spirited party at Chemistry, with a live band setting the rhythm for an unforgettable night. The Easter activities continue at Sun Siyam Iru Veli for two more magical days, promising an unforgettable time.
Guests can book their Easter vacation with an exclusive offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, featuring complimentary seaplane transfers from seven nights and above, free accommodation and meals for two children under 12, a complimentary couples massage, and complimentary excursions. This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made between February 16 and April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025.
Family
Easter awakening at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island: Celebration of spring, rejuvenation
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island This April, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes you to a colorful celebration of Easter and spring from the 13th to the 21st of April, 2025. During this period, Conrad Maldives is a festive haven on the beautiful islands of the Maldives that combines relaxation and excitement in the most beautiful way as a spring revival.
In the course of the week, guests can choose from a variety of themed dining experiences that will help to awaken their taste buds, such as Sakura Night at Koko Grill and an exclusive Antinori Wine Dinner in the resort’s Wine Cellar.
Easter Sunday is the centerpiece of our festivities with a lavish brunch at Vilu. Guests can savor a diverse menu featuring both international favorites and local delicacies, complemented by live music to enhance the festive atmosphere. The excitement extends to younger guests with an Easter Egg Hunt and the Bunny Arrival, promising delightful moments for families.
Our comprehensive activity schedule means that wellness enthusiasts can take part in our sunrise yoga at the Overwater Spa and tailored wellness workshops for a truly healthy holiday. For the active guest, there is a wide range of ocean excursions such as snorkeling with whale sharks and scuba diving to discover the beautiful underwater world of the Maldives.
Easter at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is more than just a holiday—it’s an immersive experience that celebrates new beginnings and the beauty of nature. The resort is looking forward to hosting the guests on the twin island paradise where luxury and adventure intertwine with the celebration of spring.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For bookings, please email MLEHI.Experiences@conradhotels.com or to see the Easter programme, you may visit this link.
Family
Enchanting Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives
This Easter, Milaidhoo Maldives invites guests to trade traditional holiday clichés for a luxurious, barefoot escape in a secluded paradise. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Baa Atoll, Easter Joy Awaits is an extraordinary celebration of serenity and renewal, designed for discerning travellers seeking refined elegance in an idyllic, crowd-free sanctuary.
Easter at Milaidhoo is a time to unwind and rediscover the joys of life. Whether you’re exploring the wonders of the sea or simply relaxing in your villa, this reimagined holiday offers something for everyone. From intimate moments of indulgence to playful, grown-up adventures, Milaidhoo brings an unforgettable experience to this special season.
Milaidhoo’s culinary offerings this Easter are a celebration of taste. Start your day with a champagne breakfast, setting the tone for celebration, followed by a beachfront seafood buffet, where you’ll dine with your toes in the sand. For those seeking an even more extraordinary experience, the Moonlit Dinner at Ba’theli by the Reef offers a Maldivian-inspired menu under the moonlight. For the ultimate private dining experience, the Sandbank Barbecue provides an exclusive, bespoke feast crafted just for you on a secluded sandbank.
At Milaidhoo, Easter is more than just for children. Take part in the Underwater Egg Hunt among lively coral gardens or try your hand at a Chocolate Art Workshop with expert pastry chefs. Guests can also join a cocktail masterclass, where Easter-inspired cocktails are crafted with flair, or indulge in a coconut shell painting workshop, guided by a local Maldivian artist.
Rejuvenate your body and soul this Easter at the resort’s Serenity Spa, where signature treatments and bespoke wellness rituals will help you embrace the spirit of renewal. Guests can enjoy Sunrise Meditation by the beach or in luxurious Maldivian-inspired spa therapies designed to refresh and restore.
Easter at Milaidhoo is not just about relaxation; it’s also a time for exploration. Embark on a Sunrise Champagne Cruise, try your hand at Traditional Maldivian Handline Fishing, or take part in a Sunset Dolphin Cruise. For a truly unique experience, discover the wonders of the ocean with a marine talk and snorkelling session led by the resort’s marine biologist.
From Easter Sunday’s island-inspired brunch to an unforgettable Sandbank Cinema Under the Stars, Milaidhoo offers a range of exclusive experiences to make your Easter truly extraordinary.
Easter 2025 at Milaidhoo is an opportunity to escape in an intimate, luxurious setting. With carefully curated experiences, exceptional dining, and rejuvenating wellness offerings, Milaidhoo promises an Easter that’s more than just a getaway – it’s a reawakening.
To learn more about the Easter Joy Awaits programme or to book your Easter escape at Milaidhoo Maldives, please visit Easter Joy Awaits. For reservations and more information, please contact the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Family
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives
The Nautilus Maldives, an ultra-luxury bohemian private island hideaway, unveils its Family Bonding Booklet, a carefully curated collection of bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together, launching in celebration of International Family Day this May.
Embracing the growing trend of multi-generational travel, this exclusive collection of ultra-luxury holiday experiences is thoughtfully crafted for families seeking meaningful connections through shared moments in absolute privacy and unscripted luxury. Designed for those eager to escape daily routines, this offering invites families to disconnect from the ordinary and reconnect with loved ones within the serene embrace of an intimate island sanctuary.
Set within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Nautilus offers an idyllic haven where grandparents, parents, and children can enjoy bespoke experiences tailored to their desires. With spacious two- and three-bedroom beach and ocean residences, world-class service, and a collection of immersive, family-focused experiences, The Nautilus provides the perfect setting for celebrating togetherness.
From the pristine coral reefs of Hanifaru Bay to the island’s bohemian spirit of unstructured freedom, The Nautilus sets the stage for families to create once-in-a-lifetime moments—at their own pace, in their own way.
Ahead of International Family Day 2025, The Nautilus’s Multi-Generational Family Escape invites families to reconnect in absolute freedom, with an extraordinary stay in the island’s most spacious residences—including the 2-Bedroom Beach Residence, The Nautilus Retreat (2-Bedroom Overwater Residence), or the grand The Nautilus Mansion (3-Bedroom Beachfront Residence). This ultra-luxe family escape caters to all ages, from infants to grandparents, blending adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion. Families can unwind with wellness offerings such as the Family Indulgence Spa Package, sunrise yoga, or sound healing sessions. Ocean enthusiasts can explore private snorkelling and diving excursions with the resident marine biologist, participate in coral adoption programmes, and learn about manta rays and whale sharks.
For a touch of local culture, The Nautilus offers Maldivian language classes, guided island explorations, and creative art workshops with local artists. Culinary bonding experiences include private sandbank family feasts, floating breakfasts, and interactive cooking classes.
Preserving precious moments is an essential part of any family holiday, and The Nautilus ensures this with a private cinema under the stars and a professional family photoshoot to capture lasting memories. Additional family services include a dedicated House Master (personal butler) for every residence, bespoke children’s amenities, strollers and toys upon request, and private babysitting services during dinner.
From milestone celebrations and family reunions to intimate bonding moments, The Nautilus offers families a fully tailored escape, meticulously curated to create the perfect once-in-a-lifetime journey. For ultimate exclusivity, the entire private island is available for full buyouts, transforming The Nautilus into a personal island paradise.
All details of the offering can be found in the dedicated Family Bonding Booklet—a carefully curated guide filled with bespoke experiences designed to foster deeper connections and create cherished moments together.
“At The Nautilus, we embrace the art of togetherness, where time slows down, and families can celebrate in a sanctuary of boundless freedom,” says Adan Gomez, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives. “This offering is a tribute to the joy of reconnection, the beauty of shared adventures, and the luxury of experiencing life on your own terms.”
To book, contact The Nautilus at hello@thenautilusmaldives.com and for more information, visit our website here.
Trending
-
Food1 week ago
Savour extraordinary with Chef Ollie Dabbous at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
Family1 week ago
Celebrate togetherness with bespoke family escape at The Nautilus Maldives
-
Featured1 week ago
Elemental escape: Sirru Fen Fushi’s Earth Hour celebration
-
Featured1 week ago
Varu Spa’s new holistic wellness experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
-
Action1 week ago
SAii Lagoon Maldives partners with GZ19 Padel to unveil padel tennis courts
-
Featured1 week ago
Westin Hotels elevate sleep experiences with holistic wellness initiatives
-
Awards1 week ago
Villa Resorts’ properties get triple nominations in T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025
-
Awards1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives recognised with Excellence in Personalised Hospitality award