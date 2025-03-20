Celebrate Easter with ‘Blooming Bunny Bash’ at Sun Siyam Iru Veli

Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to a magical Easter this year, where the island transforms into a springtime wonderland with its “Blooming Bunny Bash” theme. From April 16th to 22nd, 2025, a week of joyful celebrations ensues with feasts, games and exciting experiences.

The days leading up to Easter Sunday set the stage with a series of creative and interactive adventures. Young guests can participate in various hands-on activities at Turtle Kids Club, from Easter Card Making and Bunny Ear Crafting to Tree Decorating, Egg Painting, and Easter Bread Decoration. One of the highlights of Easter celebrations at the kid’s club is the Bunny Petting Activity, where little ones can interact with fluffy bunnies while learning about their care and habits.

While most of the festivities cater to young guests, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers a curated selection of experiences for families and adults as well. The Lagoon Wine & Cheese Tasting presents an intimate evening surrounded by stunning island vistas. Guests can also unwind after dinner with live music or the special sets created by DJ Nisho at the Chemistry Bar. For those seeking an unforgettable dining experience, a Private Easter Picnic on a secluded sandbank promises cherished moments, while a Family BBQ under the stars offers island flavours and festive spirit.

Illusion and wonder take centre stage as Aaron Pang, an internationally acclaimed magician, brings his performances to Sun Siyam Iru Veli. Known for his captivating stage presence and mastery of illusion, Aaron will enchant audiences with performances leading up to Easter Sunday, culminating in a spectacular Magic of Easter showcase on April 20th. The Easter Sunday begins with a Bloom Brunch at Aqua Orange, setting the tone for a day of vibrant events. As the festivities unfold, the Easter Pool Party invites guests of all ages to enjoy canapés and desserts while moving to the electrifying DJ beats. The night ends with another spirited party at Chemistry, with a live band setting the rhythm for an unforgettable night. The Easter activities continue at Sun Siyam Iru Veli for two more magical days, promising an unforgettable time.

Guests can book their Easter vacation with an exclusive offer at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, featuring complimentary seaplane transfers from seven nights and above, free accommodation and meals for two children under 12, a complimentary couples massage, and complimentary excursions. This limited-time offer is valid for bookings made between February 16 and April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025.