News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrates island heritage with Eid Farivalhu
This Eid al-Adha, Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated the spirit of togetherness with an intimate evening that paid homage to Maldivian heritage. Guests were invited to experience Farivalhu—a revival of one of the Maldives’ most heartfelt traditions—where the community comes together to celebrate the completion of a boat crafting. The feast marked the true beginning of the festivities.
The beginning of the event was marked with the arrival of a Bahtheli. This small wooden boat was used across the islands of Maldives, bringing good news, banquets and celebrations from the nearby islands of the atoll. With a tray of Malaafaiy on board, this symbolic arrival mirrored the age-old tradition practised in Maldives.
The evening’s highlight was the unveiling of the Malaafaiy—a grand wooden serving dish carved with Liyelaa and packed with Maldivian home-cooked dishes. Guests took part in removing the wooden cover, revealing delicacies that honoured the spirit of sharing during Eid. Historically offered on special occasions, such as Eid, weddings, and the completion of a new boat, Malaafaiy represents generosity, hospitality, and the unity of island life.
Complementing the culinary journey, cocktails served during the evening were specially curated for the celebration. Home-grown pandan leaves and bell peppers were the hero ingredients that represented an unexpected pairing, but one that delighted guests and showcased the creative flair of the Iru Veli bar team. Every sip was a nod to local flavours, reimagined.
Guests were further entertained with the rhythms of Boduberu, performed by the Iru Veli team, before exploring a curated showcase of Maldivian craftsmanship and ancestral practices. From Dhoani Banun (boat building) and Dhaa Hedhun (net weaving) to Fangi Vinun (palm weaving) and Dhivehi beys (traditional Maldivian medicine), each artefact and handiwork revealed stories passed down through generations. The display also included the age-old charcoal iron as well as Kaashi Ehun—the time-honoured method of coconut dehusking, showcasing the deep-rooted bond between Maldivians and their environment.
This interactive gathering not only allowed guests to witness but also to be a part of a chapter of Maldivian history. From weaving palm leaves to savouring the local cuisine, they engaged with the traditions that define the soul of the Maldives. This Eid at Sun Siyam Iru Veli was a celebration woven with heart—where heritage met hospitality, and every moment was an invitation to connect.
News
Hard Rock Hotel partners with Travelxp for Mr. & Mrs. Roy in Maldives series
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives recently partnered with Travelxp, an Indian TV channel specializing in global travel content. Travelxp has over 200 million reach across more than 100 countries.
Mr. Rohit Roy and Mrs. Manasi Roy, the Indian celebrities, made their much-anticipated return in a new season of their Travelxp series. This time, their journey took them to the breathtaking CROSSROADS Maldives, where the serene turquoise waters and stunning landscapes provided the perfect backdrop. The season seamlessly wove everyday travel moments with the natural beauty of one of the world’s most picturesque island destinations, ranging from peaceful beach strolls to immersive cultural encounters.
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives served as the ideal starting point for the Roys’ island adventure, offering a unique blend of luxury, lively ambiance, and unforgettable experiences. From the moment they arrived, the resort welcomed them with its exclusive Rock Star Villa, exquisite dining experiences, and a diverse range of extraordinary activities. Whether indulging in an intimate sunken sand dinner or racing across the waves on thrilling jetski rides, every experience at the resort struck the perfect chord, with the rhythm of the island perfectly synchronizing with their journey.
At the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, music is the heartbeat that makes each moment resonate with energy and creativity. The unique features of the resort combine a vibrant yet serene ambiance, making it a popular option for guests looking for a mix of excitement and tranquility during their visit.
Experience an ultimate getaway at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives where every detail is crafted to amplify your journey. Whether you are a thrill-seeker, a music lover, or simply in search of a luxurious getaway, the resort allows guests to discover the true rhythm of paradise and create memories that resonate long after departure.
“Mr. & Mrs. Roy in Maldives” is now streaming globally in over 118 countries and 25 languages. Join the Roys on a journey full of stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unforgettable experiences. Watch now here.
Cooking
Intercontinental Maldives announces Tom Aikens as culinary star of 2025 festive season
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has announced a festive season residency by one of the world’s most acclaimed culinary talents — Chef Tom Aikens — who will bring his signature two-Michelin-starred brilliance to the Indian Ocean from 26 December 2025 to 6 January 2026.
This exclusive collaboration marks a milestone for the luxury resort as it continues to elevate its gastronomic credentials with globally renowned talent. Supported by the expert team of chefs at the resort, Tom Aikens will take over The Lighthouse, InterContinental Maldives’ signature and iconic overwater restaurant, for a series of fine-dining experiences curated especially for the festive season, alongside masterclasses and a once-in-a-lifetime private yacht dining event.
The guest programme, available to all guests booking for this festive season, includes:
- 28 & 29 December – Tasting Menu at The Lighthouse crafted by Chef Aikens, showcasing his devotion to seasonality and modern European finesse
- 29 December – Interactive Cooking Class at The Collective where guests can join Tom for an exclusive hands-on session to learn professional techniques and prepare one of his signature dishes
- 1 January – Private Yacht Dining Experience available for two guests to welcome the New Year in unforgettable style with an intimate dinner hosted by Tom on the resort’s private yacht, featuring specially curated menus beneath the stars
- 2 & 3 January – Tasting Menu at The Lighthouse – a brand-new selection for returning guests and new diners
- 6 January – Island-style Buffet Dinner at Café Umi with Live Stations featuring a special dish created and presented by Tom for the occasion
When asked about the residency, Tom Aikens said: “I am excited to be partnering with InterContinental Maldives for what promises to be one of my most exciting collaborations to date and can’t wait to share some of my signature dishes with guests.
“It’s so important to me that both the staff and guests receive just as much out of this experience as I will. I’m looking forward to working with the talented team there, teaching them new techniques and sharing my preparation methods.
“Cooking and working in such a breathtaking, idyllic Maldivian setting is always going to be an incredible experience, and I have no doubt this will be an unforgettable trip.”
News
Maldives first: Mercure Kooddoo unveils partnership with Doctor G Skincare
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has become the first resort in the Maldives to feature an exclusive partnership with Doctor G Skincare, the high-performance dermocosmetic line founded by Italian actor, aesthetic doctor, and dental specialist Dr. Giulio Berruti. All facial rituals at the resort’s spa will now be performed using Doctor G products, which will also be available for retail purchase.
Doctor G was born from Dr. Berruti’s unique professional journey, combining over 20 years as an actor with 12 years of clinical experience in aesthetic medicine, dentistry and facial harmony. His vision was to bridge the gap between pure cosmetics and medical-grade skincare, collaborating with a team of dermatologists, allergologists, plastic surgeons, and cosmetic scientists to develop a line that delivers both beauty and skin health.
Supported by the Center for Cosmetology at the University of Ferrara, a leading Italian institution specializing in dermatology, and a cosmetic laboratory with over 50 years of expertise, Doctor G products are clinically tested, dermatologically approved, cruelty-free, and 100% made in Italy. All formulas undergo rigorous allergy and sensitivity testing on diverse subjects, with validated quality and safety.
Guests at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo can now enjoy signature spa treatments using Doctor G’s most popular formulations, including:
- Perfect Skin – A 15% Mandelic Acid peeling treatment designed to remove dead skin cells, accelerate cell turnover, refine pores, and promote collagen production. Derived from Bitter Almond extract, Mandelic Acid offers non-photosensitizing exfoliation, making it safe for both day and night use. This chemical exfoliant smooths, tightens, and revitalizes the skin from the very first application, improving texture, radiance, and firmness.
- Pure Vit C – A high-potency Vitamin C serum formulated to brighten, protect, and revitalize the skin. Powered by 8% pure Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C) and Ginkgo Biloba Extract, this lightweight serum enhances radiance, stimulates collagen production, and promotes a more even complexion.
- Pure Hyaluronic Serum – A deeply hydrating and plumping serum formulated with triple-weight Hyaluronic Acid. It replenishes moisture at multiple skin levels, helping to smooth fine lines, enhance elasticity, and restore suppleness.
- Retin-Oil – An innovative next-generation retinol serum designed to stimulate skin renewal, boost collagen production, and provide antioxidant protection while deeply hydrating and soothing the skin.
- Fab Four – A powerful anti-aging cream designed to deeply hydrate, smooth wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. Infused with a highly concentrated blend of Collagen, Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, and Vitamins A & F, it delivers intense hydration and skin renewal.
- SOS Cream – A soothing and restorative cream designed to calm, protect, and repair sensitive, red, and irritated skin. Formulated with St. John’s Wort, Calendula, Organic Aloe Vera, and Peony Exosomes, it delivers powerful anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and calming benefits. Ideal after sun.
“This partnership allows us to offer our guests facial rituals that are not only luxurious but also scientifically effective,” said Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo. “Doctor G aligns with our vision of smart, meaningful wellness – rooted in integrity, innovation, and guest satisfaction.”
This collaboration reinforces Mercure’s commitment to offering exclusive, high-quality experiences that blend European innovation with Maldivian tranquility.
Trending
