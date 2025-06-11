Hard Rock Hotel partners with Travelxp for Mr. & Mrs. Roy in Maldives series

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives recently partnered with Travelxp, an Indian TV channel specializing in global travel content. Travelxp has over 200 million reach across more than 100 countries.

Mr. Rohit Roy and Mrs. Manasi Roy, the Indian celebrities, made their much-anticipated return in a new season of their Travelxp series. This time, their journey took them to the breathtaking CROSSROADS Maldives, where the serene turquoise waters and stunning landscapes provided the perfect backdrop. The season seamlessly wove everyday travel moments with the natural beauty of one of the world’s most picturesque island destinations, ranging from peaceful beach strolls to immersive cultural encounters.

Hard Rock Hotel Maldives served as the ideal starting point for the Roys’ island adventure, offering a unique blend of luxury, lively ambiance, and unforgettable experiences. From the moment they arrived, the resort welcomed them with its exclusive Rock Star Villa, exquisite dining experiences, and a diverse range of extraordinary activities. Whether indulging in an intimate sunken sand dinner or racing across the waves on thrilling jetski rides, every experience at the resort struck the perfect chord, with the rhythm of the island perfectly synchronizing with their journey.

At the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, music is the heartbeat that makes each moment resonate with energy and creativity. The unique features of the resort combine a vibrant yet serene ambiance, making it a popular option for guests looking for a mix of excitement and tranquility during their visit.

Experience an ultimate getaway at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives where every detail is crafted to amplify your journey. Whether you are a thrill-seeker, a music lover, or simply in search of a luxurious getaway, the resort allows guests to discover the true rhythm of paradise and create memories that resonate long after departure.

“Mr. & Mrs. Roy in Maldives” is now streaming globally in over 118 countries and 25 languages. Join the Roys on a journey full of stunning landscapes, rich culture, and unforgettable experiences. Watch now here.