Maldives gears up for Global Wellness Day 2026 with community-focused events

The Maldives will join millions of people around the world in celebrating Global Wellness Day 2026 on June 13, with a series of community-focused activities centred on wellbeing, connection and healthy living.

Organisers announced that this year’s celebrations will mark the 15th anniversary of Global Wellness Day, an international not-for-profit social initiative founded by Belgin Aksoy in 2012. The movement, which promotes healthy and conscious living, is celebrated across all seven continents through free activities and grassroots community events.

Ahead of the celebrations, organisers connected with Global Wellness Day headquarters in Istanbul to discuss plans and share ideas aimed at enriching communities, strengthening relationships and encouraging healthier lifestyles throughout the Maldives.

This year’s programme will be guided by the theme of #JoyMagenta, focusing on four pillars designed to encourage wellbeing: movement, gratitude, connection and creativity. According to organisers, these elements provide a roadmap for individuals to live more consciously, compassionately and joyfully.

Julia Ivankovich, Global Wellness Day Ambassador for the Maldives, highlighted the importance of bringing people together through shared experiences.

“The success of Global Wellness Day is in giving as many people as possible the opportunity to get together and be inspired, building shared experiences that will sustain your wellness journey through the whole year,” she said. “We know our community here is something very special and that’s why we’ve planned the day to be fun, meaningful, accessible for everyone, and with a Maldivian touch throughout.”

The main celebration, titled the #JoyMagenta Fest, will take place at Hulhumalé Central Park on Saturday, June 13. Activities will begin at 6:30am and will offer adults, children and families an opportunity to participate in a range of wellness experiences free of charge. Organisers said the event is designed to encourage meaningful time together through simple and engaging activities.

Participants attending the festival will receive a #JoyMagenta welcome pack, including a personalised card allowing them to follow the event journey and participate in a special lottery draw scheduled for the end of the morning programme.

Prior to the main event, a Global Wellness Day Warm-up programme will be held on June 6 at the rooftop of Barceló Nasandhura Malé. The evening event, beginning at 5pm, has been organised in partnership with the hotel to support community wellbeing and build momentum ahead of the national celebrations.

The warm-up programme will feature a fitness session led by local fitness entrepreneur Kai, known on social media as train.with.kai. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a wellness session conducted by Wellbeing Leadership Strategist Adrianna Lawera and hear practical wellbeing insights from Josephine Njenga, Holistic Wellbeing Specialist at JOALI BEING.

Organisers noted that while the main celebrations will be centred in Greater Malé, people across the Maldives will be encouraged to participate in Global Wellness Day activities wherever they are, including at home, outdoors and in resorts.

Global Wellness Day has grown into one of the world’s largest wellness movements since its launch in 2012. The annual initiative promotes healthier lifestyles through free activities and community engagement, with participation spanning tens of thousands of locations globally.

Belgin Aksoy, founder of Global Wellness Day, said the concept of joy extends beyond happiness.

“Joy is more than happiness – it is a state of harmony between the heart, mind, and spirit,” she said.

Organisers have invited residents, families and visitors to save the date and join the nationwide celebration on Saturday, June 13, as the Maldives once again takes part in the global movement promoting wellbeing and positive living.