News
Maldives gears up for Global Wellness Day 2026 with community-focused events
The Maldives will join millions of people around the world in celebrating Global Wellness Day 2026 on June 13, with a series of community-focused activities centred on wellbeing, connection and healthy living.
Organisers announced that this year’s celebrations will mark the 15th anniversary of Global Wellness Day, an international not-for-profit social initiative founded by Belgin Aksoy in 2012. The movement, which promotes healthy and conscious living, is celebrated across all seven continents through free activities and grassroots community events.
Ahead of the celebrations, organisers connected with Global Wellness Day headquarters in Istanbul to discuss plans and share ideas aimed at enriching communities, strengthening relationships and encouraging healthier lifestyles throughout the Maldives.
This year’s programme will be guided by the theme of #JoyMagenta, focusing on four pillars designed to encourage wellbeing: movement, gratitude, connection and creativity. According to organisers, these elements provide a roadmap for individuals to live more consciously, compassionately and joyfully.
Julia Ivankovich, Global Wellness Day Ambassador for the Maldives, highlighted the importance of bringing people together through shared experiences.
“The success of Global Wellness Day is in giving as many people as possible the opportunity to get together and be inspired, building shared experiences that will sustain your wellness journey through the whole year,” she said. “We know our community here is something very special and that’s why we’ve planned the day to be fun, meaningful, accessible for everyone, and with a Maldivian touch throughout.”
The main celebration, titled the #JoyMagenta Fest, will take place at Hulhumalé Central Park on Saturday, June 13. Activities will begin at 6:30am and will offer adults, children and families an opportunity to participate in a range of wellness experiences free of charge. Organisers said the event is designed to encourage meaningful time together through simple and engaging activities.
Participants attending the festival will receive a #JoyMagenta welcome pack, including a personalised card allowing them to follow the event journey and participate in a special lottery draw scheduled for the end of the morning programme.
Prior to the main event, a Global Wellness Day Warm-up programme will be held on June 6 at the rooftop of Barceló Nasandhura Malé. The evening event, beginning at 5pm, has been organised in partnership with the hotel to support community wellbeing and build momentum ahead of the national celebrations.
The warm-up programme will feature a fitness session led by local fitness entrepreneur Kai, known on social media as train.with.kai. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a wellness session conducted by Wellbeing Leadership Strategist Adrianna Lawera and hear practical wellbeing insights from Josephine Njenga, Holistic Wellbeing Specialist at JOALI BEING.
Organisers noted that while the main celebrations will be centred in Greater Malé, people across the Maldives will be encouraged to participate in Global Wellness Day activities wherever they are, including at home, outdoors and in resorts.
Global Wellness Day has grown into one of the world’s largest wellness movements since its launch in 2012. The annual initiative promotes healthier lifestyles through free activities and community engagement, with participation spanning tens of thousands of locations globally.
Belgin Aksoy, founder of Global Wellness Day, said the concept of joy extends beyond happiness.
“Joy is more than happiness – it is a state of harmony between the heart, mind, and spirit,” she said.
Organisers have invited residents, families and visitors to save the date and join the nationwide celebration on Saturday, June 13, as the Maldives once again takes part in the global movement promoting wellbeing and positive living.
Cooking
Nova Maldives introduces plant-based culinary journey inspired by Maldivian heritage
Developed in response to the growing global appetite for health-conscious, ethically sourced and culturally meaningful food experiences, Nova Maldives is set to introduce Maldivian Flavours, a contemporary island dining series available year-round, that brings together the rich culinary traditions of the Maldives with the finesse of modern gastronomy.
As new additions to the resort’s hearty buffet spreads, a rotation of Maldivian starters, main courses and desserts will be featured daily in Nova’s flagship restaurant, Soul Kitchen. Curated by Nova’s culinary team, each dish draws from the Maldives’ rich larder of native and locally grown produce: breadfruit, green mango, plantain, cassava, bitter gourd, coconut, wax gourd and banana blossom are just some among many nutrient and fibre-rich ingredients that guests will have a chance to sample across this new line-up.
“Growing up in the Maldives, food was always deeply connected to home, memory, and the islands around us,” said Chef Sobah, Nova’s Executive Chef and the creative force behind the concept. “Every dish on this menu begins with something I recognise from home, whether it is a relish, a root, a fruit from a neighbour’s garden, or a flavour shaped by memory. While Maldivian cuisine is not traditionally plant-based, this concept reimagines its familiar ingredients and soulful flavours through a fresh, creative lens. For guests discovering these tastes for the first time, I hope it feels like a genuine revelation, playful, nourishing, and deeply connected to the islands.”
Diners can expect refreshing starters served in small, elegant portions, bringing lesser-known Maldivian flavours into an accessible buffet setting. The Green Mango & Wild Roquette is a refined reinterpretation of the beloved Maldivian relish Ambu Majaa, that balances sour, bitter and sweet through shaved green mango, toasted coconut and tamarind dressing. Alongside it, a Spiced Eggplant Terrine with Confit Cherry Tomato and Copi Leaf Emulsion draws from the smoky depth of island eggplant curries, reimagined into a contemporary layered composition.
Main courses continue this dialogue between heritage and local insight. The Breadfruit Wellington, made with roasted breadfruit and pumpkin duxelles wrapped in collard greens and served with a roasted root velouté, elevates one of the Maldives’ most historically significant staple ingredients into a familiar favourite dish. Equally inventive, the Plantain Gnocchi with Moringa Emulsion applies classical European technique to a beloved backyard island ingredient, showcasing Nova’s philosophy of blending global culinary craft with local identity.
Dessert selections bring the journey to a close with a touch of artistry. The Huni-Hakuru Tart with Sea Almond & Screw Pine Gel pays tribute to the nostalgic Maldivian coconut sweet of the same name, translated into an elegant dark chocolate and palm sugar tart. While the Papaya & Screw Pine Mille-Feuille, constructed from crispy banana layers, papaya-coconut cream and passionfruit coulis, reflects the vibrant colour and spirit of the islands in architectural form.
The menu is entirely plant-based, with several naturally gluten-free options thoughtfully woven throughout. Wherever possible, Nova sources ingredients locally, celebrating the richness of island produce while supporting the local island community close by, and reducing the resort’s environmental footprint. It is a natural expression of Nova’s belief in more mindful hospitality, where soulful dining, local connection, and care for the natural world go hand in hand.
The launch of Nova’s new Maldivian dining programme comes at a time where plant-based and wellness-led dining continues to reshape how the world travels and eats. Nova hopes to offer something that lingers beyond the meal, inviting those with a passion for eating consciously and curiously to discover the quiet soul of an island that has always known how to feed its people well.
News
The Westin Maldives unveils ‘Reset at Westin’ for Global Wellness Day 2026
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to embrace a day of purposeful renewal as it marks Global Wellness Day on June 13, 2026, with Reset at Westin, a curated island experience designed to help guests reconnect with movement, mindful nourishment, and restorative rest. Anchored by the Westin’s wellbeing pillars — Move Well, Eat Well, and Sleep Well — the full-day lineup features a series of energising and calming activations in a naturally inspiring setting.
The reset begins with Sunrise Yoga, a gentle morning flow set against the first light of day. Led by Santosh Singh, the resort’s resident wellness specialist, the session is designed to awaken the body, improve flexibility, and set a calm, grounded tone. As the day builds, guests are invited to actively move with Beach Fitness at the resort’s Westin Fit – Outdoor Gym, a dynamic yet approachable session focused on movement, strength, and mobility in an energising, social atmosphere.
The programme continues with Breathing Workout that combines intentional breathing patterns with light movement to boost energy, sharpen focus, and support stress release. For a mindful approach to nourishment, the resort will host a Healthy Juice Bar workshop where guests learn practical juice recipes using fresh island ingredients. A featured blend may include pineapple, lime, and ginger, balanced with hydrating cucumber and greens for clean, refreshing hydration, detox, and immune support.
As the sun begins to set, a scenic Sunset Run offers a relaxed, community-style experience suited to runners and non-runners alike. The day concludes with Yoga Nidra, a deeply restorative guided practice often called yogic sleep, helping guests reset their nervous systems and unwind mental tension before returning to their villas for truly restorative rest on the resort’s signature Heavenly Bed – an ideal finale for guests looking to sleep well.
“Global Wellness Day is a timely reminder that the most powerful reset often comes from intentional moments of moving with purpose, nourishing well, and giving ourselves the space to truly rest,” said Nithil Baskar, Resort Manager at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “Through Reset at Westin, we are proud to offer activities that encourage guests to slow down and leave the island feeling restored.”
Set in the heart of the Maldives’ UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort offers a refined sanctuary for guests seeking a meaningful rejuvenation. With 69 spacious beach and overwater villas, the resort blends contemporary comfort with island calm, complemented by restorative experiences at Heavenly Spa by Westin and tailored training at the Westin Workout® Fitness Studio.
For more information and bookings, please visit the resort’s website.
News
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa launches mindfulness and wellness experiences for Global Wellness Day
In celebration of Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 13 – 15, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa has unveiled an extended wellness journey designed to inspire mindfulness and holistic well-being, culminating in International Yoga Day on June 21. Rooted in the brand’s core belief that true luxury is the ability to be fully present, the resort has curated an extensive itinerary of restorative movement and conscious dining that allows guests to nourish the mind, body, and spirit in the heart of the Indian Ocean.
Mindful Movement and Island Renewal
The celebration runs from June 13 to June 15, introducing a diverse schedule of daily fitness, mindfulness, and interactive experiences guided by the resort’s resident experts. Balancing low-impact core strengthening with deep mental restoration, the curated lineup invites guests to awaken their senses with Joymanenta Yoga on the pavilion, master stress-reducing breathwork during Pranayama Breathing sessions, and experience mindful grounding with a serene Walking Meditation on the beach side. Guests can also challenge their physical vitality through an invigorating Aqua Yoga session in the crystal-clear waters, while the signature Run by JW offers a scenic, guided morning run across the island’s pristine coastline, seamlessly blending cardiovascular exercise with natural exploration. To complement these daily rituals, the signature Spa by JW is offering a complimentary 15-minute meditation session with every booking of the 50-minute Clear Your Mind treatment, enhancing the journey to total relaxation. The wellness journey reaches its peak on June 21 in celebration of International Yoga Day with a powerful, immersive yoga experience designed to foster global unity and deep inner peace.
Nourish the Moment: Conscious Culinary Delights
Recognising that well-being begins from within, the resort’s culinary team is integrating mindful nutrition into the daily guest experience. In alignment with the JW Marriott pillars to “Nourish the Moment” and “Savour the Moment,” a dedicated Healthy Corner will be featured at the breakfast buffet throughout the entire week.
Guests can indulge in nutrient-dense, chef-crafted selections, including customisable Granola Bowls topped with superfoods, and vibrant, hyper-local Salads sourced directly from the JW Garden. The on-site garden emphasises the resort’s commitment to sustainable luxury, utilising fresh herbs and greens harvested daily on the island.
A Philosophy of Feeling Whole
“At JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, we view wellness not as a singular event, but as a continuous lifestyle,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager. “Global Wellness Day provides a beautiful catalyst to deepen our commitment to our guests’ well-being. By pairing restorative physical rituals with intentional, farm-to-table nutrition from our JW Garden, we aim to create a sanctuary where travellers leave feeling completely revitalised and whole.”
The week-long wellness programming is designed to complement the resort’s existing luxury offerings, including the signature Spa by JW and custom wellness consultations
For more information and bookings, visit the resort’s website.
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