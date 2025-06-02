Featured
Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo: journey of transformation and reconnection
On Global Wellness Day, celebrated on 14th June 2025, Milaidhoo invites guests to embrace a deeper sense of presence and harmony through its unique wellbeing philosophy rooted in ‘slow living.’ Reflecting the global theme of #ReconnectMagenta, which emphasises the importance of meaningful connections, Milaidhoo’s curated programme encourages guests to reconnect with themselves, the community, and the natural world in one of the most serene settings on Earth.
Situated in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo is more than a boutique island retreat; it is a sanctuary for mindful rejuvenation. At Milaidhoo, wellness extends beyond the spa, permeating every detail of the guest experience — from barefoot living and soulful seclusion to fresh, nourishing cuisine and personalised wellness menus designed to support individual journeys of transformation.
Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo will begin with a soul-awakening dynamic cleansing and yoga nidra session at 8:00 on an exclusive sandbank. This session offers guests a chance to silence external noise, realign with their inner rhythm, and reconnect with themselves amidst the Indian Ocean horizon.
At 11:00, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a coral plantation activity led by the resort’s marine biologist at the Ocean Stories Aquatic Centre. This interactive conservation initiative allows guests to give back to the local ecosystem and fosters an emotional connection to the broader community of life beneath the waves.
In the afternoon, from 16:00 to 17:00, guests can embark on a guided mindful walking experience around the island. This activity invites participants to reconnect with nature through observation and intention, with each barefoot step across soft sand and lush jungle paths revealing the healing power of nature.
At Milaidhoo, food is an integral part of wellness, with every dish curated with wellbeing in mind. Whether it is plant-based vitality bowls from the Chef’s Garden, fresh-caught seafood, or custom-designed menus tailored to individual health goals, guests are encouraged to nourish not only their bodies but also their senses.
Paul van Frank, Milaidhoo’s general manager, shared, “Our wellness ethos embraces the art of slowing down and living in the moment. Global Wellness Day is an opportunity to remind guests of the power of reconnecting with themselves, with each other, and with the beautiful world around them.”
Awards
OBLU SELECT Sangeli achieves Green Globe Gold Certification for fifth consecutive year
In 2025, traveling more sustainably continues to be a priority for most travellers, with 84% indicating its importance according to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel & Sustainability Report. Reflecting this growing eco-conscious mindset, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, an award-winning resort in the North Malé Atoll, has achieved the prestigious Green Globe Gold Certification. This marks five consecutive years of independently accredited sustainability excellence.
Green Globe, a globally recognised certification for sustainable tourism, evaluates environmental, social, and economic practices. To attain Gold status, a property must be certified for five consecutive years, demonstrating consistent improvement and responsible management across all operational areas.
The milestone was celebrated during a special island ceremony, where the Green Globe certificate was officially presented by Babli Jahau, General Manager at NSURE Private Limited. Jahau praised the team’s dedication and collaboration, noting, “Green Globe Gold is a true mark of excellence. OBLU SELECT Sangeli has demonstrated long-term commitment to protecting the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem while engaging both the island team and guests in meaningful sustainability initiatives.”
Jenni Hartatik, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Sangeli, emphasised the resort’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, sustainability is an integral part of operations. From coral plantations and marine life sessions to reusable glass water bottles and gentle reminders for towel and linen reuse, every aspect reflects a commitment to sustainable hospitality. These thoughtful details not only create memorable stays but also promote eco-friendly practices.”
Central to the resort’s success is a holistic sustainability strategy underpinned by comprehensive policies. These include a broad environmental policy, an eco-conscious purchasing framework, landscaping practices favoring native plants and water conservation, and a biodiversity policy dedicated to preserving Sangeli’s unique island ecosystem. From energy reduction and waste diversion to flora and fauna protection, environmental stewardship is integrated into the resort’s daily operations.
The resort’s coral restoration project has successfully transplanted over 10,000 coral fragments through coral nursery and frame techniques. Despite bleaching events impacting the Maldives, Sangeli’s reefs displayed notable resilience, underscoring the effectiveness of ongoing restoration efforts and marine protection measures. Adding creativity to conservation, the resort’s ghost net upcycling initiative transforms discarded fishing nets into handmade bracelets, sold to guests, with proceeds supporting coral restoration efforts. This initiative combines environmental action with community-driven craftsmanship.
As part of the Sangeli Muraka Project, a state-of-the-art underwater camera now live-streams footage from a coral garden directly to guest villas. This immersive experience enables travellers to observe the dynamic reef ecosystem in real time, perfect for those who do not snorkel or dive. The footage is also featured during marine biology sessions and at the Muraka Marine Centre, fostering greater appreciation and engagement with ocean conservation.
The resort’s on-site biogas plant significantly contributes to sustainability by processing up to 1,000 kilograms of kitchen waste daily. This generates methane gas that supplies approximately 40% of the kitchen’s gas needs, while the compost byproduct is used to fertilise landscaped areas, creating a full-circle sustainability loop.
Located on the serene north-western tip of North Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a tropical retreat for couples and families alike. This five-star resort combines natural beauty, contemporary villa design, and world-class dining through the all-inclusive Serenity Plan™, while being in proximity to some of the Maldives’ most vibrant diving and snorkelling spots. The resort stands as a testament to how travel and environmental responsibility can coexist, delivering unforgettable experiences with a lighter ecological footprint.
Action
New era of luxury Wellness: Pilates Reformer arrives at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
Setting a new standard in luxury wellness, the iconic St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is expanding its holistic offerings with the introduction of Pilates Reformer—a dynamic full-body workout renowned for its ability to lengthen, strengthen, and restore. Against the backdrop of turquoise waters and lush island serenity, guests will soon be invited to experience this transformative practice as part of a thoughtfully curated wellness journey.
With a growing global demand for integrative fitness experiences, Pilates Reformer has become a favourite for those seeking mindful movement and functional strength. Utilising a specially designed apparatus, the method elevates traditional Pilates through resistance-based training that enhances flexibility, balance, and core stability, while remaining gentle on the joints. At St. Regis Maldives, certified instructors will guide guests through personalised sessions tailored to a variety of goals, from rehabilitation and toning to posture improvement and stress relief.
The addition of Pilates Reformer complements the resort’s deep-rooted commitment to wellness, extending far beyond conventional spa treatments. Central to this philosophy is the overwater Iridium Spa—a serene sanctuary that offers more than indulgence. Guests can engage in Ayurvedic consultations, guided meditation, and holistic health screenings conducted by in-house wellness doctors. These screenings integrate Heart Rate Variability (HRV) technology with the ancient Ayurvedic technique of Nadi Pareeksha, a traditional pulse diagnosis, to identify imbalances and customise each guest’s path to optimal well-being.
Whether seeking deep relaxation, detoxification, or enhanced physical performance, the resort’s integrative approach ensures that every element of a guest’s stay contributes to overall wellness. Daily yoga, breathwork sessions, oceanfront meditation, and nutrition guidance are seamlessly woven into the island’s natural rhythm to create a truly transformative retreat.
Private Pilates Reformer classes will be offered to suit all experience levels, providing an inspiring way for guests to reconnect with both body and mind. With its iconic overwater villas, pristine beaches, and impeccable service, St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine luxury through the lens of well-being.
Awards
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island joins Condé Nast Traveller’s exclusive list of World’s Top Private Islands
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island has been recognised on Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2025 list of “The 16 Best Private Island Resorts in the World.” This accolade from one of luxury travel’s most influential publications highlights Kudadoo’s dedication to delivering an exceptional island experience that seamlessly blends privacy, sustainability, and luxury. Selected for its distinctive hospitality philosophy, Kudadoo provides guests with an intimate retreat featuring just 15 ocean-facing residences, a fully solar-powered environment, and a pioneering ‘Anything. Anytime. Anywhere.’ concept that ensures personalised service and absolute freedom.
Akira Shiota, General Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, shared his pride in the recognition, “Being recognised by Condé Nast Traveller is a remarkable milestone for Kudadoo. This accolade validates the vision of ‘Freedom Reimagined,’ creating a sanctuary where guests experience unparalleled privacy, exceptional service, and a genuine connection to the surrounding natural beauty. It is a testament to the dedication of the team and the trust placed in Kudadoo by its guests.”
Ahmed Shaheen, Chief Commercial Leader at Crown and Champa Resorts, also reflected on the achievement, “This prestigious listing highlights Kudadoo’s unique position in the luxury travel market. The fully all-inclusive philosophy gives guests the freedom to enjoy every experience without limits, while the island’s status as fully solar-powered reflects a commitment to sustainability that we are incredibly proud of. We look forward to sharing Kudadoo’s story with a global audience and welcoming more guests to discover its magic.”
Kudadoo’s inclusion in this exclusive selection not only elevates its global profile but also celebrates the growing trend towards slow, intentional travel, where quality, authenticity, and respect for nature take center stage.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Celebration of flavour, culture, connection this Eid al-Adha at COMO Cocoa Island, COMO Maalifushi
-
Cooking1 week ago
Ifuru Island Maldives’ Social House introduces authentic Indian Thali experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Villa Resorts Maldives recognised globally for luxurious halal-friendly experiences
-
Celebration1 week ago
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
-
Awards7 days ago
Jawakara Islands Maldives ranks among global elite in 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards
-
Celebration7 days ago
Experience Maldivian traditions this Eid at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi
-
Awards7 days ago
HolidayCheck 2025 recommends Canareef Resort Maldives for unmatched hospitality
-
Awards7 days ago
Veligandu Maldives Resort Island celebrates HolidayCheck Award 2025 with 5.9/6 score