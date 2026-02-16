Feydhoo Hall opens at dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives as new event space

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) brought together 100 chefs from leading resorts and restaurants across the country on 24 November for an exclusive culinary masterclass led by Italian One-Michelin-Star Chef Pasquale Palamaro. Held at Hulhule Island Hotel (HIH), the full-house session marked a key highlight of the ongoing “Mediterranean Soul, Maldivian Heart” culinary series presented by Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with BBM.

The masterclass formed the Malé City chapter of the broader programme, which features a lineup of events hosted at RAAYA by Atmosphere and VARU by Atmosphere throughout November 2025. The HIH masterclass served as a platform for professional development, skill exchange, and hands-on learning for chefs from some of the Maldives’ most distinguished culinary teams.

Chef Pasquale, celebrated for his work at Indaco Restaurant in Amalfi, guided participating chefs through a series of live demonstrations that reflected his signature philosophy—one that emphasises intuition, simplicity, and a deep respect for natural ingredients.

“Cooking, to me, is a dialogue with nature — an art of transforming simplicity into beauty. Bringing Indaco’s spirit to the Maldives is an opportunity to merge two coasts and two cultures through taste, technique, and emotion,” he shared during the programme.

Participants explored Mediterranean-inspired methods adapted to Maldivian produce, with Chef Pasquale showcasing dishes rooted in coastal heritage and contemporary craftsmanship. The session also encouraged discussion around ingredient integrity, sustainability-led cooking, and the evolving expectations of today’s luxury diners.

The fully subscribed masterclass reaffirmed BBM’s long-running commitment to cultivating professional excellence within the Maldives’ hospitality sector.

As the authorised distributor of globally renowned culinary and F&B brands, BBM has built a reputation for its Masterclass Series, which brings international expertise to local professionals through practical workshops and high-level training. This latest edition added a Michelin-starred perspective to the growing body of knowledge BBM continues to nurture across the industry.

Ali Afrah Hassan, Head – Human Resources, Administration & Corporate Affairs at BBM, highlighted the importance of consistent capacity building in the sector.

“This masterclass reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening the skills of the Maldivian culinary community. By creating opportunities for chefs to learn directly from international experts, we help broaden professional exposure and support the industry’s growth. BBM will continue to invest in platforms that uplift local talent and contribute to raising the overall standard of hospitality in the Maldives,” he said.

The masterclass follows two immersive days at RAAYA by Atmosphere earlier in the month, where guests joined farm experiences, tasting sessions, and a hands-on workshop before a five-course dinner curated by Chef Pasquale. The series will continue with a 4-Hands Dinner at Kaagé on 27 November and a masterclass with a five-course dinner at NÜ on 28 November at VARU by Atmosphere.

Anupam Banerjee, Vice President, Food & Beverage at Atmosphere Core, emphasised how the collaboration bridges traditions and culinary ideologies.

“All our island resorts have long been recognised for their culinary offerings,” he noted. “Through Chef Pasquale’s artistry and our island-inspired ethos, we are crafting an evocative dialogue between Mediterranean and Maldivian gastronomies that not only captivates the palate but also champions environmental stewardship and celebrates the cultural richness of both regions.”

For attending chefs, the session offered more than demonstrations—it provided the rare opportunity to learn directly from a Michelin-starred figure whose approach blends innovation with a respect for locality. Many participants described the workshop as an opportunity to refine technique, discover new applications for familiar ingredients, and build valuable connections within the professional community.

With strong engagement and enthusiastic feedback from attendees, the masterclass stands as another milestone in BBM’s long-standing role in elevating culinary standards in the Maldives.